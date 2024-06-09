2024 Memorial Tournament Sunday Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Muirfield Village Golf Course. Golfers will start the game at 9:10 a.m. ET. Emiliano Grillo and Jackson Koivun will take the first shots of the day, followed by Tom Kim and Cameron Young.

Following Saturday's round, Scottie Scheffler extended his lead with a score of 10-under. He shot six birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey but still managed to score 1-under par 71 and maintain the lead.

The World No. 1 is focusing on winning his fifth event of the year as he enters the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday with a four-stroke lead. Trailing behind are Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka, and Adam Hadwin, all tied for second place with scores of 6-under.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the final round with Morikawa at 1:35 p.m. ET on the first hole of the golf course. Meanwhile, Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin will start together at 1:25 p.m. ET.

The 2024 PGA Championship winner, Xander Schauffele, will tee off at 1:15 p.m. ET with Ludvig Aberg, while Victor Perez and Sahith Theegala will play together.

Rory McIlroy will pair up with his good friend, Shane Lowry, and tee off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

2024 Memorial Tournament Sunday Round 4 tee times

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament (all-time in ET):

9:10 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Jackson Koivun

9:20 a.m. — Tom Kim, Cameron Young

9:30 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge

9:40 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Cam Davis

9:50 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges

10 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

10:10 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar

10:25 a.m. — Alex Noren, Andrew Putnam

10:35 a.m. — Eric Cole, Billy Horschel

10:45 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati

10:55 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

11:05 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley

11:15 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m. — Ben An, Will Zalatoris

11:40 a.m. — Brian Harman, Sam Burns

11:50 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day

Noon — J.T. Poston, Seamus Power

12:10 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

12:20 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood

12:30 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:55 p.m. — Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:05 p.m. — Victor Perez, Sahith Theegala

1:15 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg

1:25 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Adam Hadwin

1:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

It is important to note that following the Memorial Tournament, players will next tee off at the US Open, the third Major of the year. The tournament will take place from June 13 to 16 at the Pinehurst No.2 Golf Course.

