2024 Memorial Tournament Thursday Round 1 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to tee off on Thursday, June 6, at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The penultimate signature event, taking place just days ahead of the US Open, will see a 73-player field compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse.

Round 1 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament will begin at 7:40 AM EDT with Davis Thompson on the first tee. The pairing of Stephan Jaeger and Peter Malnati will follow suit at 7:50 AM EDT. Nick Dunlap and Matt Kuchar will be the third pairing to tee off. They will take the first tee at 8:00 AM EDT.

Owing to its signature status, the Memorial Tournament will feature a stacked field. The event will have eight of the world’s top 10 OWGR-ranked players teeing it up, including World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. The 27-year-old will tee off on Thursday at 10:30 AM ET alongside Ludvig Aberg.

Notably, the duo will follow the pairing of PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and defending champion Viktor Hovland. They take the first tee at 10:20 AM EDT.

World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is another fan-favorite teeing up at Muirfield. The Northern Irishman will take his first tee at 1:20 PM EDT alongside Justin Thomas. The pairing of Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth will follow them at 1:30 PM EDT.

Interestingly, the 2024 Memorial Tournament will have amateur Jackson Koivun teeing up. The Auburn golfer won the 2024 Jack Nicklaus Award on Monday and made it to the event’s field. He will take the final tee of the day at 2:00 PM EDT alongside 43-year-old Brandt Snedeker.

2024 Memorial Tournament Round 1 tee times

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio (All times EDT):

1st tee

7:40 AM - Davis Thompson

7:50 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati

8:00 AM - Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

8:10 AM - Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

8:20 AM - Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An

8:30 AM - Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo

8:40 AM - Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam

8:55 AM - Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:05 AM - Adam Schenk, Eric Cole

9:15 AM - Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:25 AM - Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

9:35 AM - Tom Hoge, Cam Davis

9:45 AM - Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

9:55 AM - Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 AM - Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

10:20 AM - Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

10:30 AM - Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

10:40 AM - Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris

10:50 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

11 AM - Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez

11:10 AM - Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:20 AM - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

11:35 AM - Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin

11:45 AM - Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers

11:55 AM - Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

12:05 PM - Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood

12:15 PM - Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston

12:25 PM - Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore

12:35 PM - Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

12:45 PM - Corey Conners, Seamus Power

1:00 PM - Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

1:10 PM - Jason Day, Justin Rose

1:20 PM - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

1:30 PM - Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

1:40 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

1:50 PM - Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

2:00 PM - Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)

Round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Memorial Tournament will be updated after Thursday's play.