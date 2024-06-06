2024 Memorial Tournament: What is the rule for the cut line at the Signature event?

The Memorial Tournament is one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events. That usually means that there is no cut. These events typically boast smaller fields with the best golfers who will all play each round. However, despite being a Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament does have a cut. It's one of three such events to carry a cut.

This is because it is an Invitational, which is different from other events. The Genesis Invitational is another Signature Event with a cut. Despite not having Invitational in the name, the Memorial is the same.

Unlike regular events with a cut, the field is still limited. Only 73 players are invited, but they will not all be playing this Sunday. The cut is yet to be announced, but it will, like other golf tournaments, be for those in the top 50 (counting ties).

Trending

That means that there will be at most 23 golfers who do not make it to Sunday. However, the number will likely be much smaller. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, 69 players were in the field and only 11 missed the cut.

It's very easy to be tied with several golfers after just two rounds. If the cut is three under par and there are 14 players tied with that score, then they'd all make it to the third round and only the nine remaining would be sent home.

At the time of writing, only 17 players were outside the top 50, including Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Stephan Jaeger, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris, and Matt Kuchar.

The cut is determined after the second round is concluded, and they try to get it as close to 50 as possible. For that reason, it's impossible to predict what the line will be by the time play concludes on Friday, June 7.

Jack Nicklaus unhappy with Memorial Tournament change

The PGA Tour asked Jack Nicklaus if they could shift the schedule of the Memorial Tournament. They wanted to move it one week back, positioning it right before the US Open. Nicklaus agreed, but he wasn't happy about it.

Jack Nicklaus bemoaned a change to the Memorial Tournament

He said via the New York Post:

“We would prefer the other week. However, we are here this week because the Tour asked us to help them out. They said they had a thing they wanted to do and that the players had asked for and that would we help it out, and we said yes, that we would do that this week."

Nicklaus concluded by saying that they would revisit this in the future, hopefully, to fix the schedule again. The golfer said that the conversation is officially underway regarding the timing of the Memorial Tournament.