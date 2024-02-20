2024 Mexico Open: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The world of golf is less than 48 hours away from the start of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, the next stop on the PGA Tour. Everything is in place for the event to begin, and even the routes and schedules to follow it from anywhere in the world are available.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta will be broadcasted by the usual TV providers, i.e. Golf Channel and NBC. However, the event will also be available on other platforms.

Expand Tweet

How to follow the 2024 Mexico Open

Below are the schedules and television and radio coverage of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (via Golf.com, all times are according to Eastern Time):

Television:

Thursday, Feb. 22: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Golf Channel)

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Golf Channel) Friday, Feb. 23: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Golf Channel)

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Golf Channel) Saturday, Feb. 24: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (Golf Channel); 3:00 to 6:00 pm (NBC)

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (Golf Channel); 3:00 to 6:00 pm (NBC) Sunday, Feb. 25: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (Golf Channel); 3:00 to 6:00 pm (NBC)

Online:

Peacock

PGA Tour live on ESPN+

Radio:

Radio broadcast from the official PGA Tour website

The tee times and groups for the first and second rounds of the event are not yet available, so the featured groups for the television broadcasts have not been defined either.

A look at the 2024 Mexico Open field

Tony Finau (24th) will be the top-ranked golfer in the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Finau is also the defending champion and will be looking to become the seventh multi-time winner of the event.

However, Finau is not the only previous champion in the field. Alvaro Ortiz (2021), Sebastian Vazquez (2016) and Troy Merritt (2009) will also have the option to repeat their victory.

Other players to watch are Nicolai Hojgaard, Emiliano Grillo and Ryan Fox, all members of the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), as well as Thorbjørn Olesen and Thomas Detry, ranked 59th and 67th, respectively.

Finau arrives at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course after playing five tournaments during the current season. His best results have been finishing T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T19 at The Genesis Invitational.

In the case of Hojgaard, he finished second at the Farmers Insurance Open, while Grillo finished T7 at the Sony Open. Detry finished T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Fox and Olesen's best results during 2024 have come on the DP World Tour. Fox finished T14 at the Dubai Invitational, while Olesen won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.