How much did Nicolai Hojgaard win from the $10,000,000 purse at 2023 DP Tour Championship?

Nicolai Hojgaard recorded his third title win on the European Tour after he defeated Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Matt Wallace by two strokes in the 2023 DP World Tour Championship.

For his sensational victory at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, he won a paycheck of €2,764,461 (approximately $3,000,000) out of the €9,454,550 (approximately $10,000,000) prize purse.

The tied runner-ups of the tournament, Fleetwood, Hovland and Wallace, earned a paycheck of €838,553.17 ((approximately $915,490). Meanwhile, tied for fifth place, Thriston Lawrence and Matthieu Pavon won €313,305.58 (approximately $342,051).

Below is the final prize money payout of the 2023 DP Tour Championship:

1 - Nicolai Højgaard (€2,764,461.00)

2 - Tommy Fleetwood (€838,553.17)

2 - Viktor Hovland (€838,553.17)

2 - Matt Wallace (€838,553.17)

5 - Thriston Lawrence (€313,305.58)

5 - Matthieu Pavon (€313,305.58)

5 - Jon Rahm (€313,305.58)

8 - Victor Perez (€221,156.88)

9 - Ewen Ferguson (€184,297.40)

9 - Jeff Winther (€184,297.40)

11 - Tyrrell Hatton (€140,987.51)

11 - Rasmus Højgaard (€140,987.51)

11 - Romain Langasque (€140,987.51)

11 - Antoine Rozner (€140,987.51)

15 - Tom Kim (€108,505.09)

15 - Min Woo Lee (€108,505.09)

17 - Dan Bradbury (€101,363.57)

18 - Ryo Hisatsune (€91,227.21)

18 - Shane Lowry (€91,227.21)

18 - Robert Macintyre (€91,227.21)

18 - Adrian Otaegui (€91,227.21)

22 - Julien Guerrier (€79,823.81)

22 - Zander Lombard (€79,823.81)

22 - Rory Mcilroy (€79,823.81)

22 - Sepp Straka (€79,823.81)

26 - Thorbjørn Olesen (€73,718.96)

27 - Jens Dantorp (€66,899.96)

27 - Matt Fitzpatrick (€66,899.96)

27 - Grant Forrest (€66,899.96)

27 - Vincent Norrman (€66,899.96)

27 - Yannik Paul (€66,899.96)

32 - Tom Mckibbin (€59,896.65)

32 - Adrian Meronk (€59,896.65)

34 - Ryan Fox (€56,210.71)

34 - Pablo Larrazábal (€56,210.71)

36 - Alexander Björk (€52,524.76)

36 - Nathan Kimsey (€52,524.76)

38 - Lucas Herbert (€47,917.32)

38 - Daniel Hillier (€47,917.32)

38 - Sami Välimäki (€47,917.32)

41 - Sebastian Söderberg (€44,692.12)

41 - Connor Syme (€44,692.12)

43 - Julien Brun (€42,849.14)

43 - Jorge Campillo (€42,849.14)

45 - Daniel Brown (€41,006.17)

45 - Marcel Siem (€41,006.17)

47 - Jordan Smith (€39,623.94)

48 - Joost Luiten (€38,702.45)

49 - Matthew Southgate (€37,780.97)

50 - Nacho Elvira (€36,859.48)

How has Nicolai Hojgaard performed at 2023 DP Tour Championship?

Nicolai Hojgaard started his campaign at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai with a 5 under 67 on Thursday (November 16). He shot six birdies and a bogey in the opening round. He then shot a 6 under 66 with the help of an eagle, six birdies and a bogey the next day.

Nicolai Hojgaard's third-round score was 2 under 70, which was his worst of the four rounds. Despite shooting an eagle and three birdies, his bogeys did a lot of damage to his scorecard.

Finally, in the fourth and final round of the 2023 DP Tour Championship on Sunday (November 19), Hojgaard came out with a different approach. He shot three birdies in the front nine holes and followed it with six birdies and a bogey in the back nine holes. Interestingly, he shot five consecutive birdies from the 13th to 17th hole to score 8 under 4, his best of four rounds.