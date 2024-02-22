2024 Mexico Open Round 1 weather forecast explored

Weather has been a constant issue on the PGA Tour recently, but it seems like the Mexico Open will not suffer the same fate. According to the weather forecast, the first round should be able to get off without a hitch. The other rounds might not be as great, but it doesn't look like there are any weather delays forthcoming.

Tee times have only just barely begun, but golfers will be able to take advantage of excellent weather when they do. At 8 am, it's expected to be about 68 degrees Fahrenheit. That is combined with a 0% rain probability and sunny skies to make for a wonderful start to the day.

A couple of hours later, the temperature is expected to rise to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, but still without any rain and still mostly sunny. At noon, it is expected to reach 81 degrees and continue rising until 2 pm, when it hits 85.

It is then forecast to trend downward, dropping to 73 at 4 pm and 80 at 6 pm, so it might not get unbearably hot and will be at least "mostly sunny" for the entire day. There is a 0% rain probability all day long as well.

There's expected to be light wind reaching only as high as 20 miles per hour fleetingly. That's great news for the PGA Tour, which has had wind troubles in two of the last few events.

Weather won't impact golfers at the Mexico Open

Both the WM Phoenix Open and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am were impacted by weather. Delays forced the Pro-Am to end after three rounds, and the WM Phoenix Open had rounds three and four on the same day.

That won't be an issue at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Round one should be crystal clear and have really no issues for players to deal with. It might be a bit warm down there, but 85 degrees isn't scorching and there will be sunny skies and a complete lack of precipitation.

Tony Finau will enjoy the good weather at the Mexico Open

That's great news for the Mexico Open field, which includes Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Emiliano Grillo. Here is the rest of the field:

Taylor Pendrith

Stephan Jaeger

Thomas Detry

Thorbjorn Olesen

Ryan Fox

Patrick Rodgers

Keith Mitchell

Jake Knapp

Erik Van Rooyen

Davis Thompson

Brandon Wu

Ryo Hisatsune

Mackenzie Hughes

Cameron Champ

Mark Hubbard

Justin Suh

Austin Eckroat

Aaron Rai

Doug Ghim

Alejandro Tosti

Michael Kim

Maverick McNealy

Jhonattan Vegas

Charley Hoffman

Sam Stevens

S.H. Kim

Chesson Hadley

Vincent Norrman

Chris Gotterup

Matt Wallace

The field isn't as stacked as other events, especially with 2022 champion Jon Rahm not returning due to his move to LIV Golf. Finau edged him out last year and is back to defend his Mexico Open title.

Regardless, all golfers will be able to play largely uninterrupted rounds thanks to the beautiful weather being forecasted. At the time of writing, only a few golfers had yet teed off, so the whole tournament is out ahead, with only Ryan Fox, Brandon Wu, Charley Hoffman and a few others having completed a hole.