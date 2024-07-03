2024 Open final qualifying: How many LIV Golf players made the final field at Royal Troon?

Sixteen LIV Golf players have made it to the final field for the 2024 Open Championship. The fourth and final Major of the year will be played at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, from July 18 to 21, 2024.

This will be the maximum number of LIV Golf players in a Majors field equivalent to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. Thirteen LIV players played at the 2024 Masters Tournament and 12 played at US Open 2024.

The 16 LIV Golf players to qualify for the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon are as follows:

Among the 16 LIV golfers, Abraham Ancer and Sam Horsfield qualified for the Open Championship through final qualifying event. 11 LIV Golf players competed at four different venues to qualify for the fourth Major.

Abraham Ancer qualified from Burnham & Berrow whereas Sam Horselfield qualified from West Lancashire. Notably, LIV golfer Sergio Garcia failed to qualify for the tournament after he carded 71 and 70 in the two rounds at Liverpool's West Lancashire Golf Club. He had failed to qualify for the event last year as well.

After failing to qualify, Garcia said (via ESPN):

"I come here and I try my hardest to get into The Open. It would be nice to make The Open my 100th Major, but it was tough conditions and sometimes things don't go your way. ... I tried everything that I could and that's all I can ask myself for."

Kieran Vincent, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Uihlein, Laurie Canter, Anirban Lahiri, Graeme McDowell, Eugenio Chacarra, and Branden Grace failed to advance to the tournament through qualifying event.

A look at the 16 LIV Golf players' performance at the Open Championship

Four of the 16 LIV Golf players - Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson, and Cameron Smith - have won the Open Championship in the past. Whereas, Andy Ogletree and David Puig will be appearing at the tournament for the first time this year.

Let's take a look at the performance of the remaining LIV Golf players at the Open Championship in the past:

Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer has played the tournament five times. His best performance was in 2022 where he finished T11. Let's take a look at his performances at the Open Championship.

2018: CUT

2019: CUT

2021: T59

2022: T11

2023: T49

Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester will be playing his third tournament this year. In 2021, he finished T40 whereas in 2020 he finished T11.

Sam Horsfield

Sam Horsfield has participated twice, in 2021 he finished T67 and in 2022 he failed to make the cut.

Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk has also played in the tournament twice. In 2022, he finished as T42 whereas in 2023 he finished as T23.

Bryson DeChambeau

In six appearances, Bryson DeChambeau finished best in 2022 as T8. Let's take a look at his performances at the Open Championship:

2017: CUT

2018: T51

2019: CUT

2021: T33

2022: T8

2023: T60

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton has made the cut in six of his 12 appearances at the tournament. His best performance came in 2016 where he finished T5.

2010: CUT

2013: CUT

2014: CUT

2015: CUT

2016: T5

2017: CUT

2018: T51

2019: T6

2020: NT

2021: CUT

2022: T11

2023: T20

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's best performance came in 2019 where he finished T4. He has a pair of T6 in 2017 and 2021.

2013: CUT

2014: T67

2015: T10

2017: T6

2018: T39

2019: T4

2020: NT

2021: T6

2022: CUT

2023: T64

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson is a veteran at the tournament and finished as the runner-up in 2011.

2009: CUT

2010: T14

2011: T2

2012: T9

2013: T32

2014: T12

2015: T49

2016: T9

2017: T54

2018: CUT

2019: T51

2020: NT

2021: T8

2022: T6

2023: CUT

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is the most veteran LIV Golf player at the tournament. He won the Open Championship in 2013. However, he has failed to make the cut in five of his last six starts.

1991: T73

1994: CUT

1995: T40

1996: T41

1997: T24

1998: 79

1999: CUT

2000: T11

2001: T30

2002: T66

2003: T59

2004: 3

2005: T60

2006: T22

2007: CUT

2008: T19

2010: T48

2011: T2

2012: CUT

2013: 1

2014: T23

2015: T20

2016: 2

2017: CUT

2018: T24

2019: CUT

2021: CUT

2022: CUT

2023: CUT

Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann's best performance in his four appearances came in 2022 where he finished T53.

2019: CUT

2021: T59

2022: T53

2023: CUT

Louis Oosthuizen

Oosthuizen won the Open Championship in 2010. The LIV Golf player finished as the runner-up in 2015 and as T3 in 2021.

2004: CUT

2006: CUT

2009: CUT

2010: 1

2011: T54

2012: T19

2013: WD

2014: T36

2015: T2

2016: CUT

2017: CUT

2018: T28

2019: T20

2021: T3

2022: CUT

2023: T23

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm finished as the runner-up in his last appearance in 2023.

2016: T59

2017: T44

2018: CUT

2019: T11

2020: NT

2021: T3

2022: T34

2023: T2

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith won the tournament in 2022.

2017: CUT

2018: 78

2019: T20

2021: T33

2022: 1

2023: T33

Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson, the 48-year-old LIV Golf player, won the tournament in 2016. He was the runner-up in 2013.

2001: CUT

2005: T34

2006: T48

2007: CUT

2008: T3

2009: T13

2010: T3

2011: 68

2013: 2

2014: T39

2015: T40

2016: 1

2017: T11

2018: T35

2019: T20

2020: NT

2021: CUT

2022: CUT

2023: T13

