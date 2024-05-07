2024 PGA Championship announces official updated field list including 6 invited LIV Golfers

The PGA of America has announced the official updated field for the 2024 PGA Championship, which will be held from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course. Over the last few months, several golfers have qualified for the tournament through wins, special invites and world rankings points.
The updated list also includes six LIV Golf players who have received invites to the PGA Championship, bringing the total count of LIV Players participating in the tournament to 15. These names include the likes of Talor Gooch, Adrian Meronk and others.
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win going into the PGA Championship. After taking a win at the 2024 Masters earlier this year, Scheffler will look to pick up a win once again. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris are also in the field and looking to take home a win.
Full updated list for 2024 PGA Championship
The following is the fully updated list for the 2024 PGA Championship:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Rich Beem
- Josh Bevell
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Evan Bowser
- Keegan Bradley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Preston Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- John Daly
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Matt Dobyns
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Jared Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Martin Kaymer
- Jeff Kellen
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Kazuma Kobori
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Thriston Lawrence
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Brad Marek
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Kyle Mendoza
- Adrian Meronk
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Zac Oakley
- Andy Ogletree
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Tracy Phillips
- Ben Polland
- J.T. Poston
- David Puig
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Braden Shattuck
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- John Somers
- Josh Speight
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Steve Stricker
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Andy Svoboda
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Ryan van Velzen
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Jeremy Wells
- Tim Widing
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
This is the fourth time that the Valhalla Golf Course will be hosting the event. The defending champion for the second major of the year is Brooks Koepka, who is coming fresh off a win at LIV Golf Singapore.