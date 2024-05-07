2024 PGA Championship announces official updated field list including 6 invited LIV Golfers

The PGA of America has announced the official updated field for the 2024 PGA Championship, which will be held from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course. Over the last few months, several golfers have qualified for the tournament through wins, special invites and world rankings points.

The updated list also includes six LIV Golf players who have received invites to the PGA Championship, bringing the total count of LIV Players participating in the tournament to 15. These names include the likes of Talor Gooch, Adrian Meronk and others.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win going into the PGA Championship. After taking a win at the 2024 Masters earlier this year, Scheffler will look to pick up a win once again. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris are also in the field and looking to take home a win.

Full updated list for 2024 PGA Championship

The following is the fully updated list for the 2024 PGA Championship:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Rich Beem

Josh Bevell

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Evan Bowser

Keegan Bradley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Preston Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

John Daly

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Matt Dobyns

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Jared Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Martin Kaymer

Jeff Kellen

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Kazuma Kobori

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Thriston Lawrence

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Brad Marek

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Kyle Mendoza

Adrian Meronk

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Zac Oakley

Andy Ogletree

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Tracy Phillips

Ben Polland

J.T. Poston

David Puig

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Braden Shattuck

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

John Somers

Josh Speight

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Steve Stricker

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Andy Svoboda

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Ryan van Velzen

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Jeremy Wells

Tim Widing

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Wyatt Worthington II

Y.E. Yang

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

This is the fourth time that the Valhalla Golf Course will be hosting the event. The defending champion for the second major of the year is Brooks Koepka, who is coming fresh off a win at LIV Golf Singapore.