2024 PGA Championship media interviews: Full list of Golfers and timings explored

The 2024 PGA Championship is all set to take place this week, starting with the first round on May 16th. It's the second Major of the year, and ahead of the championship, golfers will attend media interviews on Monday (May 13), Tuesday (May 14th), and Wednesday (May 15th).

The PGA Championship week will start with player interviews on Monday, May 13th. At 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Ben Polland, winner of the 2024 PGA Professional, will have a media interview.

Most player interviews are scheduled for Tuesday, May 14th. Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth will have their interviews on May 14.

Last year's PGA Championship hero, Michael Block, is also scheduled for a media interview on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, defending champion Brooks Koepka will interact with the media at 3 p.m. ET, while Tiger Woods will chat with the media at noon.

Scottie Scheffler, who has been in incredible form this season and won the Masters 2024, is also scheduled to chat with the media on Tuesday. His interview is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg will interact with the media on Wednesday, May 15th.

Here is the schedule of the 2024 PGA Championship media interviews (all times in ET):

Monday, May 13

2 p.m.: Ben Polland (2024 PGA Professional champion)

Tuesday, May 14:

9 a.m.: Justin Thomas

9:30 a.m.: Max Homa

10:30 a.m.: Michael Block

11 a.m.: PGA of America officials

Noon: Tiger Woods

12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth

1 p.m.: Jon Rahm

3 p.m.: Brooks Koepka

3:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

4 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

Wednesday, May 15:

9 a.m.: Rory McIlroy

11 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg

2024 PGA Championship schedule

The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled to take place at Valhalla Golf Course from May 16 to 19. The first round of the event will occur on Thursday, May 16, followed by three more rounds, concluding with the finale on Sunday, May 19.

Here is the schedule of the 2024 PGA Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, May 16

Round 2: Friday, May 17

Round 3: Saturday, May 18

Round 4: Sunday, May 19

The PGA Championship is one of the oldest tournaments, inaugurated in 1916. Last year, Brooks Koepka won the Major, securing a two-stroke win over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler.

This year's PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Course, the same venue as the 2014 event where Rory McIlroy emerged victorious. Fresh from his win at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, May 12, McIlroy enters the tournament in excellent form, eyeing another victory. However, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka are also set to tee off this week, which is tough competition for all the other players.