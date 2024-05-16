2024 PGA Championship sleeper picks: Best odds, picks and more

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to tee off at Valhalla Golf Club at 7:15 am ET. The second major championship of the year features a stacked 156-player field. The event, headlined by 50 of Official World Golf Ranking’s top-50 players, offers a $20,000,000 prize purse.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the PGA Championship this weekend. The Masters champion will have competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Wyndham Clark.

According to SportsLine, Scheffler enters the event 3-1 odds, while McIlroy carries 6-1 odds. Defending champion Koepka has 10-1 odds.

Apart from the sure bets, there are some dark horses that fans need to keep an eye out for. According to PGA Tour experts Jason Day is a leading sleeper pick for the 2024 PGA Championship. Players like Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Corey Conners are some other names to watch this weekend at Valhalla.

Top 4 sleeper picks for 2024 PGA Championship

#1 Jason Day

Jason Day at 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Jason Day enters the PGA Championship with 50-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The 36-year-old has won the major championship in 2015 and will be looking to replicate the result this week. It is pertinent to note that the Aussie golfer has 13 PGA Tour wins.

However, his last title came in May 2023 when he won the AT&T Byron Nelson. Notably, the one-stroke victory ended his five-year win drought. It is also noteworthy that the Aussie finished runner-up at the 2023 Open Championship. He completed the "runner-up grand slam" with the result, finishing second at all four majors.

Day finished T30 at the Masters last month. Coming off the back of a T4 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour star will be eyeing the win on Sunday.

#2 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland at The Masters (Image via Getty)

Viktor Hovland was in red hot form at the end of the 2023 season. The Norwegian golfer won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup to become the third-youngest FedEx Cup champion. The 26-year-old also rose to fourth on the OWGR with the wins.

However, he seemingly failed to carry the form forward to the 2024 season. Having started the new year with a T22 at The Sentry, Hovland is yet to win an event this year. He failed to make the cut at the Masters and finished T62 at the Players Championship. The European Ryder Cup star will be eyeing a big comeback this week at Valhalla.

Hovland comes into the PGA Championship weekend with 35-1 odds, according to SportsLine.

#3 Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton at 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Tyrrell Hatton moved to LIV Golf this season. The 32-year-old English golfer has since joined Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm on his team and has won two team events. However, he is yet to finish in the top three at individual events.

According to SportsLine, Hatton comes into the event with 50-1 odds. The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will be eyeing his first major championship this weekend. He seems like a longshot for the event at Valhalla.

#4 Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch at 2024 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Second LIV golfer on the list, Talor Gooch enters the PGA Championship with 80-1 odds. While his odds aren’t impressive, the 32-year-old golfer seems confident coming into the event. It is pertinent to note that Gooch ranks 668 in the world rankings. However, he received a special invite into the major.

Gooch won the LIV Golf individual title last year. He won at Adelaide, Singapore and Andalucia which led him to the top of the table. Following this, he switched teams from Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC to Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. Playing with the defending major's champion, Gooch tasted team victory in Las Vegas in February.

It’ll be interesting to see how Gooch finishes this weekend.