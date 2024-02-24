2024 PGA Tour Champions: Prize money payout explored as Ricardo Gonzalez wins the Trophy Hassan II

The Trophy Hassan II concluded today on Saturday (February 24) with Ricardo Gonzalez winning the event by scoring 3 under par on the third and final day. This performance brought his total to 10 under par, placing him one stroke ahead of second-placed Thomas Bjørn.

After finishing round two with a score of 70 under par, Gonzalez replicated his performance in round three, securing five birdies and conceding two bogeys to achieve another 70 under par. This consistent play propelled him to the top of the leaderboard, granting him $320,000 from the $2 million purse.

How much did each player including Ricardo Gonzalez win at the Trophy Hassan II?

While Ricardo Gonzalez earned a whopping amount from his recent win at the Trophy Hassan II, other golfers also walked away with their fair amount of shares from the prize pool.

The second position holder Thomas Bjorn took home $176,000 whereas the T3 holders Mark Hensby and Y.E. Yang earned $131,000 at the Royal Golf Dar Essalam – Red Course.

Here is the complete prize money payout of the 2024 Trophy Hassan II:

Winner: Ricardo Gonzalez- $320,000

2nd: Thomas Bjorn- $176,000

T3: Mark Hensby- $131,000

T3: Y.E. Yang- $131,000

T5: Ken Duke- $88,300

T5: Brian Gay- $88,300

T7: Paul Broadhurst- $68,000

T7: Richard Green- $68,000

T9: Miguel Angel Jimenez- $54,000

T9; Steve Pate- $54,000

T11: Stuart Appleby- $46,000

T11: Wes Short- $46,000

T13: Steve Allan- $38,067

T13: K.J. Choi- $38,067

T13: Jeff Maggert- $38,067

T16: Stephen Ames- $33,000

T16: Arjun Atwal- $33,000

T18: Shane Bertsch- $23,778

T18: Alex Cejka- $23,778

T18: Adilson Da Silva- $23,778

T18: Joe Durant- $23,778

T18: Tom Gillis- $23,778

T18: Thongchai Jaidee- $23,778

T18: Scott Parel- $23,778

T18: Tim Petrovic- $23,779

T18: Brett Quigley- $23,778

T27:Angel Cabrera- $15,886

T27: Joakim Haeggman- $15,886

T27: David McKenzie- $15,886

T27: Colin Montgomerie- $15,886

T27: Jose Maria Olazabal- $15,886

T27: Rod Pampling- $15,886

T27: Ken Tanigawa- $15,886

T34: Billy Andrade- $12,600

T34: Mario Tiziani- $12,600

T34: Boo Weekley- $12,600

37: Scott Dunlap- $11,400

T38: Charlie Wi- $10,800

T38: Michael Wright- $10,800

40: David Bradshaw- $10,200

T41: Chris DiMarco- $9,600

T41: Timothy O’Neal- $9,600

T43: Woody Austin- $8,000

T43: David Bransdon- $8,000

T43: Glen Day- $8,000

T43: Bob Estes- $8,000

T43: Michael Jonzon- $8,000

T43: John Senden- $8,000

T49: Billy Mayfair- $6,200

T49: Esteban Toledo- $6,200

T49: Duffy Waldorf- $6,200

T52: Peter Baker- $5,067

T52: Tom Lehman- $5,067

T52: Paul Stankowski- $5,067

T55: Brandt Jobe- $4,400

T55: Rob Labritz- $4,400

T55: Kirk Triplett- $4,400

T58: Jason Bohn- $3,800

T58: Tom Pernice- $3,800

T58: Heath Slocum- $3,800

61: Jeff Sluman- $3,400

62: James Kingston- $3,200

63: Olin Browne- $3,000

64: Carlos Franco- $2,800

65: John Daly- $2,600.