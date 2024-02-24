2024 PGA Tour Champions: Prize money payout explored as Ricardo Gonzalez wins the Trophy Hassan II

The Trophy Hassan II concluded today on Saturday (February 24) with Ricardo Gonzalez winning the event by scoring 3 under par on the third and final day. This performance brought his total to 10 under par, placing him one stroke ahead of second-placed Thomas Bjørn.
After finishing round two with a score of 70 under par, Gonzalez replicated his performance in round three, securing five birdies and conceding two bogeys to achieve another 70 under par. This consistent play propelled him to the top of the leaderboard, granting him $320,000 from the $2 million purse.
How much did each player including Ricardo Gonzalez win at the Trophy Hassan II?
While Ricardo Gonzalez earned a whopping amount from his recent win at the Trophy Hassan II, other golfers also walked away with their fair amount of shares from the prize pool.
The second position holder Thomas Bjorn took home $176,000 whereas the T3 holders Mark Hensby and Y.E. Yang earned $131,000 at the Royal Golf Dar Essalam – Red Course.
Here is the complete prize money payout of the 2024 Trophy Hassan II:
- Winner: Ricardo Gonzalez- $320,000
- 2nd: Thomas Bjorn- $176,000
- T3: Mark Hensby- $131,000
- T3: Y.E. Yang- $131,000
- T5: Ken Duke- $88,300
- T5: Brian Gay- $88,300
- T7: Paul Broadhurst- $68,000
- T7: Richard Green- $68,000
- T9: Miguel Angel Jimenez- $54,000
- T9; Steve Pate- $54,000
- T11: Stuart Appleby- $46,000
- T11: Wes Short- $46,000
- T13: Steve Allan- $38,067
- T13: K.J. Choi- $38,067
- T13: Jeff Maggert- $38,067
- T16: Stephen Ames- $33,000
- T16: Arjun Atwal- $33,000
- T18: Shane Bertsch- $23,778
- T18: Alex Cejka- $23,778
- T18: Adilson Da Silva- $23,778
- T18: Joe Durant- $23,778
- T18: Tom Gillis- $23,778
- T18: Thongchai Jaidee- $23,778
- T18: Scott Parel- $23,778
- T18: Tim Petrovic- $23,779
- T18: Brett Quigley- $23,778
- T27:Angel Cabrera- $15,886
- T27: Joakim Haeggman- $15,886
- T27: David McKenzie- $15,886
- T27: Colin Montgomerie- $15,886
- T27: Jose Maria Olazabal- $15,886
- T27: Rod Pampling- $15,886
- T27: Ken Tanigawa- $15,886
- T34: Billy Andrade- $12,600
- T34: Mario Tiziani- $12,600
- T34: Boo Weekley- $12,600
- 37: Scott Dunlap- $11,400
- T38: Charlie Wi- $10,800
- T38: Michael Wright- $10,800
- 40: David Bradshaw- $10,200
- T41: Chris DiMarco- $9,600
- T41: Timothy O’Neal- $9,600
- T43: Woody Austin- $8,000
- T43: David Bransdon- $8,000
- T43: Glen Day- $8,000
- T43: Bob Estes- $8,000
- T43: Michael Jonzon- $8,000
- T43: John Senden- $8,000
- T49: Billy Mayfair- $6,200
- T49: Esteban Toledo- $6,200
- T49: Duffy Waldorf- $6,200
- T52: Peter Baker- $5,067
- T52: Tom Lehman- $5,067
- T52: Paul Stankowski- $5,067
- T55: Brandt Jobe- $4,400
- T55: Rob Labritz- $4,400
- T55: Kirk Triplett- $4,400
- T58: Jason Bohn- $3,800
- T58: Tom Pernice- $3,800
- T58: Heath Slocum- $3,800
- 61: Jeff Sluman- $3,400
- 62: James Kingston- $3,200
- 63: Olin Browne- $3,000
- 64: Carlos Franco- $2,800
- 65: John Daly- $2,600.