How much did Ricardo Gonzalez win at the PGA Tour Champions in Morocco? Winner's prize money payout explored

Ricardo Gonzalez took home the trophy this past weekend on the PGA Tour Champions. The tournament took place in Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Essalam and Gonzalez finished 10-under to claim the Trophy Hassan II.

Gonzalez has competed in 38 tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions and has made the cut in all but 10 of his starts.

The Argentine was accompanied by his compatriot cum good friend Angel Cabrera. However, Cabrera did not have a weekend to necessarily brag about as he finished T-27 and it took his best round of the week on the final day to reach that position on the leaderboard.

Ricardo Gonzalez's path to victory in Morocco

Ricardo Gonzalez had never won the PGA Tour Champions before until now. His win gave him a prize purse of $320,000 as he has had six top-10 finishes.

Shooting 3-under par on Saturday at Royal Golf Dar Essalam, Gonzalez did enough to secure victory. Notably, he is only the fourth Argentinian player to record a victory at the PGA Tour Champions.

According to YahooSport, Gonzalez stated:

"I am very happy and very emotional. I worked so much to be here and this is my trophy. I like that."

Things got a bit interesting for Gonzalez during his championship round on Saturday, where he carded a bogey on the par-5 12th hole. However, he then went on to rattle off four straight birdies on holes 13-16 to eventually take the lead and hold that position.

After his victory in Morocco, Gonzalez is now third in the Charles Schwab Cup standing (essentially the FedEx Cup for the PGA Tour Champions).

The PGA Tour Champions schedule for this year features five major tournaments, scheduled from May to July:

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club (Birmingham, Alabama), May 9-12

Senior PGA Championship, Harbor Shores (Benton Harbor, Michigan), May 23-26

U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Country Club (Newport, R.I.), June 27-30

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio), July 8-14

The Senior Open Championship, Carnoustie Golf Links (Angus, Scotland), July 27-30.