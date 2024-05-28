2024 RBC Canadian Open power rankings: Rory McIlroy outright favorite to win

The PGA Tour has unveiled its power rankings for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, and Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win this week. McIlroy has notably won the tournament twice in his career so far, triumphing in 2019 and 2022.

He will enter the RBC Canadian Open shortly after his win at the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy previously won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Shane Lowry. The Northern Irish golfer last competed at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 12th place.

Sahith Theegala, who also tied for 12th place at the PGA Championship, is another favorite to watch at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The American has competed in 14 events on the PGA Tour this season, recording two runner-up positions.

Shane Lowry is third in the power rankings for this week's tournament. He won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans while playing with McIlroy and then tied for sixth place at the PGA Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood, who finished second at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, has been playing well this season and is another strong contender to win this week. He is fifth in the power rankings behind Alex Noren, who finished third at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month.

Here is the power ranking of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open:

1 Rory McIlroy

2 Sahith Theegala

3 Shane Lowry

4 Alex Noren

5 Tommy Fleetwood

6 Corey Conners

7 Adam Scott

8 Cameron Young

9 Taylor Pendrith

10 Nick Taylor

11 Tom Kim

12 Maverick McNealy

13 McClure Meissner

15 Kevin Tway

2024 RBC Canadian Open odds

As per CBS Sports, Rory McIlroy topped the odds charts to win the 2024 RBC Canadian Open with +330 odds. Tommy Fleetwood is another favourite to win this week with odds of +1800, followed by Sahith Theegala with odds of +2000.

Shane Lowry and Cameron Young's odds are +2200, while Sam Burns, Alex Noren and Corey Conners's odds are +2500.

Here are the odds of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open (as per CBS Sports):

Rory McIlroy +330

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Sahith Theegala +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sam Burns +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Corey Conners +2500

Adam Scott +3000

Keith Mitchell +3500

Maverick McNealy +4000

Aaron Rai +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Erik van Rooyen +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Taylor Pendrith +6000

Kevin Yu +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Daniel Berger +7500

Doug Ghim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

The RBC Canadian Open will start with its inaugural round on May 30 and conclude with its finale on Sunday, June 2, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.