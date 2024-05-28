2024 RBC Canadian Open power rankings: Rory McIlroy outright favorite to win

The PGA Tour has unveiled its power rankings for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, and Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win this week. McIlroy has notably won the tournament twice in his career so far, triumphing in 2019 and 2022.
He will enter the RBC Canadian Open shortly after his win at the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy previously won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Shane Lowry. The Northern Irish golfer last competed at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 12th place.
Sahith Theegala, who also tied for 12th place at the PGA Championship, is another favorite to watch at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The American has competed in 14 events on the PGA Tour this season, recording two runner-up positions.
Shane Lowry is third in the power rankings for this week's tournament. He won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans while playing with McIlroy and then tied for sixth place at the PGA Championship.
Tommy Fleetwood, who finished second at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, has been playing well this season and is another strong contender to win this week. He is fifth in the power rankings behind Alex Noren, who finished third at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month.
Here is the power ranking of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open:
- 1 Rory McIlroy
- 2 Sahith Theegala
- 3 Shane Lowry
- 4 Alex Noren
- 5 Tommy Fleetwood
- 6 Corey Conners
- 7 Adam Scott
- 8 Cameron Young
- 9 Taylor Pendrith
- 10 Nick Taylor
- 11 Tom Kim
- 12 Maverick McNealy
- 13 McClure Meissner
- 15 Kevin Tway
2024 RBC Canadian Open odds
As per CBS Sports, Rory McIlroy topped the odds charts to win the 2024 RBC Canadian Open with +330 odds. Tommy Fleetwood is another favourite to win this week with odds of +1800, followed by Sahith Theegala with odds of +2000.
Shane Lowry and Cameron Young's odds are +2200, while Sam Burns, Alex Noren and Corey Conners's odds are +2500.
Here are the odds of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open (as per CBS Sports):
- Rory McIlroy +330
- Tommy Fleetwood +1800
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sam Burns +2500
- Alex Noren +2500
- Corey Conners +2500
- Adam Scott +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Maverick McNealy +4000
- Aaron Rai +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Tom Kim +5000
- Davis Thompson +5000
- Erik van Rooyen +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Taylor Pendrith +6000
- Kevin Yu +7000
- Nick Taylor +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Daniel Berger +7500
- Doug Ghim +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Mark Hubbard +8000
- Ben Griffin +8000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
- Robert MacIntyre +8000
The RBC Canadian Open will start with its inaugural round on May 30 and conclude with its finale on Sunday, June 2, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.