2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,400,000 purse?

Robert MacIntyre won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, June 2. The Scot claimed his first PGA Tour victory and also the lion's share of the $9,400,000 purse.

McIntyre's paycheck for winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open was $1,692,000, while second-place finisher Ben Griffin also earned more than $1 million. 22 other players won more than $100,000.

2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open:

1: Robert MacIntyre, -15, $1,692,000

2: Ben Griffin, -15, $1,024,600

3: Victor Perez, -14, $648,600

T4: Tom Kim, -13, $423,000

T4: Rory McIlroy, -13, $423,000

6: Corey Conners, -12, $340,750

T7: Maverick McNealy, -10, $295,316.67

T7: Mackenzie Hughes, -10, $295,316.67

T7: Ryan Fox, -10, $295,316.67

T10: Chandler Phillips, -9, $227,950

T10: Keith Mitchell, -9, $227,950

T10: Joel Dahmen, -9, $227,950

T14: Beau Hossler, -8, $152,750

T14: Jacob Bridgeman, -8, $152,750

T14: Michael Kim, -8, $152,750

T14: Sam Stevens, -8, $152,750

T14: Carson Young, -8, $152,750

T14: Andrew Novak, -8, $152,750

T14: Aaron Rai, -8, $152,750

T21: David Skinns, -7, $106,376.67

T21: Taylor Pendrith, -7, $106,376.67

T21: Tommy Fleetwood, -7, $106,376.67

T24: Zac Blair, -6, $77,236.67

T24: Tyler Duncan, -6, $77,236.67

T24: Chad Ramey, -6, $77,236.67

T27: Stewart Cink, -5, $65,800

T27: Thorbjørn Olesen, -5, $65,800

T27: Jhonattan Vegas, -5, $65,800

T27: Sean O'Hair, -5, $65,800

T27: Matt Wallace, -5, $65,800

T27: Trace Crowe, -5, $65,800

T33: Shane Lowry, -4, $54,755

T33: Vince Whaley, -4, $54,755

T35: Nicolai Højgaard, -3, $44,851.43

T35: Ben Silverman, -3, $44,851.43

T35: Sami Valimaki, -3, $44,851.43

T35: Ryan Palmer, -3, $44,851.43

T35: C.T. Pan, -3, $44,851.43

T35: Ryo Hisatsune, -3, $44,851.43

T35: Pierceson Coody, -3, $44,851.43

T42: Nate Lashley, -2, $29,986

T42: Harry Hall, -2, $29,986

T42: Adam Scott, -2, $29,986

T42: Kelly Kraft, -2, $29,986

T42: Garrick Higgo, -2, $29,986

T42: Mark Hubbard, -2, $29,986

T42: Kevin Yu, -2, $29,986

T42: Erik van Rooyen, -2, $29,986

T42: Nick Hardy, -2, $29,986

T51: Lanto Griffin, -1, $22,591.33

T51: Gary Woodland, -1, $22,591.33

T51: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, -1, $22,591.33

T51: Chesson Hadley, -1, $22,591.33

T51: Joseph Bramlett, -1, $22,591.33

T51: Adam Svensson, -1, $22,591.33

T57: Myles Creighton, E, $21,526

T57: Kevin Streelman, E, $21,526

T57: Mac Meissner, E, $21,526

T60: Akshay Bhatia, +1, $21,056

T60: Ryan Moore, +1, $21,056

T62: Jorge Campillo, +2, $20,774

T62: Brandon Wu, +2, $20,774

T62: Wil Bateman, +2, $20,774

T65: Erik Barnes, +3, $19,834

T65: Chez Reavie, +3, $19,834

T65: Vincent Norrman, +3, $19,834

68: Kevin Tway, +5, $19,646

69: David Hearn, +8, $19,458

Robert MacIntyre's performance to win the 2024 RBC Canadian Open included rounds of 64, 66, 66 and 68, with one eagle, 21 birdies and seven bogeys. With this victory, the Scotsman extended the validity of his tour card for two seasons.

MacIntyre is the third Scottish golfer to win the Canadian Open, and the first since 1926.

Victor Perez, Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy carded the best score of the round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open (6 under) to place third, T4 and T4, respectively. Chandler Philips also played his round for 6 under to climb 23 places on the leaderboard to T10.

The highest-placed Canadian was Corey Conners, who finished sixth with a score of 12 under. Conners tied his career-best finish at his home country's open.