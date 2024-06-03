2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,400,000 purse?

Robert MacIntyre won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, June 2. The Scot claimed his first PGA Tour victory and also the lion's share of the $9,400,000 purse.
McIntyre's paycheck for winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open was $1,692,000, while second-place finisher Ben Griffin also earned more than $1 million. 22 other players won more than $100,000.
2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open:
- 1: Robert MacIntyre, -15, $1,692,000
- 2: Ben Griffin, -15, $1,024,600
- 3: Victor Perez, -14, $648,600
- T4: Tom Kim, -13, $423,000
- T4: Rory McIlroy, -13, $423,000
- 6: Corey Conners, -12, $340,750
- T7: Maverick McNealy, -10, $295,316.67
- T7: Mackenzie Hughes, -10, $295,316.67
- T7: Ryan Fox, -10, $295,316.67
- T10: Chandler Phillips, -9, $227,950
- T10: Keith Mitchell, -9, $227,950
- T10: Joel Dahmen, -9, $227,950
- T14: Beau Hossler, -8, $152,750
- T14: Jacob Bridgeman, -8, $152,750
- T14: Michael Kim, -8, $152,750
- T14: Sam Stevens, -8, $152,750
- T14: Carson Young, -8, $152,750
- T14: Andrew Novak, -8, $152,750
- T14: Aaron Rai, -8, $152,750
- T21: David Skinns, -7, $106,376.67
- T21: Taylor Pendrith, -7, $106,376.67
- T21: Tommy Fleetwood, -7, $106,376.67
- T24: Zac Blair, -6, $77,236.67
- T24: Tyler Duncan, -6, $77,236.67
- T24: Chad Ramey, -6, $77,236.67
- T27: Stewart Cink, -5, $65,800
- T27: Thorbjørn Olesen, -5, $65,800
- T27: Jhonattan Vegas, -5, $65,800
- T27: Sean O'Hair, -5, $65,800
- T27: Matt Wallace, -5, $65,800
- T27: Trace Crowe, -5, $65,800
- T33: Shane Lowry, -4, $54,755
- T33: Vince Whaley, -4, $54,755
- T35: Nicolai Højgaard, -3, $44,851.43
- T35: Ben Silverman, -3, $44,851.43
- T35: Sami Valimaki, -3, $44,851.43
- T35: Ryan Palmer, -3, $44,851.43
- T35: C.T. Pan, -3, $44,851.43
- T35: Ryo Hisatsune, -3, $44,851.43
- T35: Pierceson Coody, -3, $44,851.43
- T42: Nate Lashley, -2, $29,986
- T42: Harry Hall, -2, $29,986
- T42: Adam Scott, -2, $29,986
- T42: Kelly Kraft, -2, $29,986
- T42: Garrick Higgo, -2, $29,986
- T42: Mark Hubbard, -2, $29,986
- T42: Kevin Yu, -2, $29,986
- T42: Erik van Rooyen, -2, $29,986
- T42: Nick Hardy, -2, $29,986
- T51: Lanto Griffin, -1, $22,591.33
- T51: Gary Woodland, -1, $22,591.33
- T51: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, -1, $22,591.33
- T51: Chesson Hadley, -1, $22,591.33
- T51: Joseph Bramlett, -1, $22,591.33
- T51: Adam Svensson, -1, $22,591.33
- T57: Myles Creighton, E, $21,526
- T57: Kevin Streelman, E, $21,526
- T57: Mac Meissner, E, $21,526
- T60: Akshay Bhatia, +1, $21,056
- T60: Ryan Moore, +1, $21,056
- T62: Jorge Campillo, +2, $20,774
- T62: Brandon Wu, +2, $20,774
- T62: Wil Bateman, +2, $20,774
- T65: Erik Barnes, +3, $19,834
- T65: Chez Reavie, +3, $19,834
- T65: Vincent Norrman, +3, $19,834
- 68: Kevin Tway, +5, $19,646
- 69: David Hearn, +8, $19,458
Robert MacIntyre's performance to win the 2024 RBC Canadian Open included rounds of 64, 66, 66 and 68, with one eagle, 21 birdies and seven bogeys. With this victory, the Scotsman extended the validity of his tour card for two seasons.
MacIntyre is the third Scottish golfer to win the Canadian Open, and the first since 1926.
Victor Perez, Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy carded the best score of the round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open (6 under) to place third, T4 and T4, respectively. Chandler Philips also played his round for 6 under to climb 23 places on the leaderboard to T10.
The highest-placed Canadian was Corey Conners, who finished sixth with a score of 12 under. Conners tied his career-best finish at his home country's open.