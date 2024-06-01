2024 RBC Canadian Open Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairing explored

Day 2 of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open ended with Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox sharing the lead. Fox closed 6-under 64 with a 14-foot birdie putt late Friday afternoon (May 31) to join MacIntyre on top of the leaderboard. Joel Dahmen sat third on the leaderboard, two strokes back.
Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open will begin at 9:25 am ET on Saturday (June 1) with Mac Meissner taking the first tee. The pairing of C.T. Pan and Joseph Bramlett will follow suit at 9:30 am, while Chez Reavie and Kevin Yu follow them at 9:40 am.
Leaders MacIntyre and Fox will enjoy the late tee-off on Saturday. The duo will take the first tee at 3:25 pm. The group will follow the pairing of Dahmen and T4 Andrew Novak, teeing off at 3:15 pm. Day 1 leader David Skinns will join Mackenzie Hughes on the tee at 3:05 pm.
Notably, fan favorite and World No.3 Rory McIlroy sat T30 after the first two rounds of play. The Northern Irishman will take the first tee on Saturday at 12:00 pm alongside Tom Kim.
It is pertinent to note that the 2024 RBC Canadian Open underwent the traditional 36-hole cut on Friday. The event’s 156-player field, cut to 154 after the first round with two withdrawals, was trimmed to 69 players.
Interestingly, defending champion Nick Taylor failed to make the cut. Canadian stars Adam Hadwin and Mike Weir were among the notable names who crashed out of the $9,400,000 million prize competition on Friday.
2024 RBC Canadian Open Round 3 tee times
Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton (All times ET):
- 9:25 am - Mac Meissner
- 9:30 am - C.T. Pan, Joseph Bramlett
- 9:40 am - Chez Reavie, Kevin Yu
- 9:50 am - Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
- 10:00 am - David Hearn, Beau Hossler
- 10:10 am - Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley
- 10:25 am - Harry Hall, Matt Wallace
- 10:35 am - Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft
- 10:45 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 10:55 am - Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy
- 11:05 am - Myles Creighton, Michael Kim
- 11:15 am - Erik Barnes, Chandler Phillips
- 11:30 am - Lanto Griffin, Ben Silverman
- 11:40 am - Brandon Wu, Kevin Streelman
- 11:50 am - Taylor Pendrith, Vincent Norrman
- 12:00 pm - Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy
- 12:10 pm - Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard
- 12:20 pm - Jorge Campillo, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:35 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Tyler Duncan
- 12:45 pm - Ryan Palmer, Chad Ramey
- 12:55 pm - Vince Whaley, Garrick Higgo
- 1:05 pm - Sami Valimaki, Nicolai Højgaard
- 1:15 pm - Ryan Moore, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:25 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Carson Young
- 1:40 pm - Aaron Rai, Kevin Tway
- 1:50 pm - Pierceson Coody, Will Bateman
- 2:00 pm - Stewart Cink, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 2:10 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell
- 2:20 pm - Sam Stevens, Corey Conners
- 2:30 pm - Ben Griffin, Zac Blair
- 2:45 pm - Sam Burns, Nick Hardy
- 2:55 pm - Trace Crowe, Sean O’Hair
- 3:05 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, David Skinns
- 3:15 pm - Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak
- 3:25 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox
Saturday tee times for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open will be updated after round 2’s play.