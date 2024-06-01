2024 RBC Canadian Open Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairing explored

Day 2 of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open ended with Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox sharing the lead. Fox closed 6-under 64 with a 14-foot birdie putt late Friday afternoon (May 31) to join MacIntyre on top of the leaderboard. Joel Dahmen sat third on the leaderboard, two strokes back.

Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open will begin at 9:25 am ET on Saturday (June 1) with Mac Meissner taking the first tee. The pairing of C.T. Pan and Joseph Bramlett will follow suit at 9:30 am, while Chez Reavie and Kevin Yu follow them at 9:40 am.

Leaders MacIntyre and Fox will enjoy the late tee-off on Saturday. The duo will take the first tee at 3:25 pm. The group will follow the pairing of Dahmen and T4 Andrew Novak, teeing off at 3:15 pm. Day 1 leader David Skinns will join Mackenzie Hughes on the tee at 3:05 pm.

Notably, fan favorite and World No.3 Rory McIlroy sat T30 after the first two rounds of play. The Northern Irishman will take the first tee on Saturday at 12:00 pm alongside Tom Kim.

It is pertinent to note that the 2024 RBC Canadian Open underwent the traditional 36-hole cut on Friday. The event’s 156-player field, cut to 154 after the first round with two withdrawals, was trimmed to 69 players.

Interestingly, defending champion Nick Taylor failed to make the cut. Canadian stars Adam Hadwin and Mike Weir were among the notable names who crashed out of the $9,400,000 million prize competition on Friday.

2024 RBC Canadian Open Round 3 tee times

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton (All times ET):

9:25 am - Mac Meissner

9:30 am - C.T. Pan, Joseph Bramlett

9:40 am - Chez Reavie, Kevin Yu

9:50 am - Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

10:00 am - David Hearn, Beau Hossler

10:10 am - Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley

10:25 am - Harry Hall, Matt Wallace

10:35 am - Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft

10:45 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

10:55 am - Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy

11:05 am - Myles Creighton, Michael Kim

11:15 am - Erik Barnes, Chandler Phillips

11:30 am - Lanto Griffin, Ben Silverman

11:40 am - Brandon Wu, Kevin Streelman

11:50 am - Taylor Pendrith, Vincent Norrman

12:00 pm - Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

12:10 pm - Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

12:20 pm - Jorge Campillo, Ryo Hisatsune

12:35 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Tyler Duncan

12:45 pm - Ryan Palmer, Chad Ramey

12:55 pm - Vince Whaley, Garrick Higgo

1:05 pm - Sami Valimaki, Nicolai Højgaard

1:15 pm - Ryan Moore, Jacob Bridgeman

1:25 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Carson Young

1:40 pm - Aaron Rai, Kevin Tway

1:50 pm - Pierceson Coody, Will Bateman

2:00 pm - Stewart Cink, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:10 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell

2:20 pm - Sam Stevens, Corey Conners

2:30 pm - Ben Griffin, Zac Blair

2:45 pm - Sam Burns, Nick Hardy

2:55 pm - Trace Crowe, Sean O’Hair

3:05 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, David Skinns

3:15 pm - Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak

3:25 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox

