2024 RBC Canadian Open Thursday Round 1 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on Thursday, May 30 at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The event will see a 156-player field compete for the $9,400,000 prize purse.

Round 1 of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open will begin at 6:45 AM EDT with the grouping of Matt NeSmith, Ben Taylor and Matti Schmid on the first tee. The grouping of Sean O'Hair, Justin Lower and Callum Tarren will follow suit at 6:56 AM. Martin Trainer, Ben Martin and Alex Noren will be the third pairing to tee off. They will take the first tee at 7:07 AM.

For the unversed, the RBC Canadian Open has a stacked field which includes Rory McIlroy, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and more. The competition features 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Xander Schauffele are skipping the RBC Canadian Open.

Unsurprisingly, World No. 3 McIlroy is the outright favorite to win the PGA Tour's Canadian event. The Irishman will take the first tee at 7:40 AM alongside Taylor Pendrith and the event’s reigning champion Nick Taylor. The group will follow the pairing of Tom Kim, Daniel Berger and Adam Scott.

The pairing of Michael Gligic, Kevin Stinson and Myles Creighton will take the last tee of the day at 2:12 PM. It is also noteworthy that this year's RBC Canadian Open event will have a record 28 Canadians competing.

2024 RBC Canadian Open Round 1 tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton (All times EDT):

1st tee

6:45 AM - Matt NeSmith, Ben Taylor, Matti Schmid

6:56 AM - Sean O'Hair, Justin Lower, Callum Tarren

7:07 AM - Martin Trainer, Ben Martin, Alex Noren

7:18 AM - Nico Echavarria, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Kisner

7:29 AM - Camilo Villegas, Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar

7:40 AM - Seamus Power, K.H. Lee, Keith Mitchell

7:51 AM - Stewart Cink, Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker

8:02 AM - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

8:13 AM - Patton Kizzire, Charley Hoffman, Joseph Bramlett

8:24 AM - Joe Highsmith, Patrick Fishburn, Rico Hoey

8:35 AM - Ryan Fox, Kevin Dougherty, Michael Blair

8:46 AM - Rafael Campos, Pierceson Coody, Jakob Chicoyne (a)

8:57 AM - Wil Bateman, Sam Choi, Max Sear

12:00 PM - Ryan Palmer, Eric Cole, Aaron Rai

12:11 PM - Chesson Hadley, Sam Stevens, Scott Gutschewski

12:22 PM - Adam Long, Austin Cook, Harry Hall

12:33 PM - Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood

12:44 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young

12:55 PM - Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin

1:06 PM - Nate Lashley, David Hearn, Carson Young

1:17 PM - Kevin Chappell, Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley

1:28 PM - Lanto Griffin, Wesley Bryan, Sam Ryder

1:39 PM - Ben Silverman, Parker Coody, Jacob Bridgeman

1:50 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Étienne Papineau

2:01 PM - Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips, Alistair Docherty

2:12 PM - Richard T. Lee, Aaron Cockerill, Matthew Anderson

10th tee

6:45 AM - Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Justin Suh

6:56 AM - Michael Kim, David Lipsky, Dylan Wu

7:07 AM - Troy Merritt, Zac Blair, Greyson Sigg

7:18 AM - Sam Burns, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

7:29 AM - Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Adam Scott

7:40 AM - Rory McIlroy, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor

7:51 AM - Mike Weir, S.H. Kim, Roger Sloan

8:02 AM - Maverick McNealy, Robby Shelton, Nicolai Højgaard

8:13 AM - C.T. Pan, Henrik Norlander, Vince Whaley

8:24 AM - Mac Meissner, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tom Whitney

8:35 AM - Paul Barjon, Ryan McCormick, Ashton McCulloch (a)

8:46 AM - Thorbjørn Olesen, Raul Pereda, Jake Lane

8:57 AM - Stuart Macdonald, Jared du Toit, Marc-Olivier Plasse

12: 00 PM - Garrick Higgo, Bud Cauley, Davis Thompson

12:11 PM - Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Tyson Alexander

12:22 PM - Kevin Tway, Kelly Kraft, Andrew Novak

12:33 PM - Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

12:44 PM - Luke List, Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ

12:55 PM - Brice Garnett, Nick Hardy, Zach Johnson

1:06 PM - Josh Teater, Brandon Wu, Ben Griffin

1:17 PM - Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Kevin Streelman

1:28 PM - Jorge Campillo, Hayden Springer, Wilson Furr

1:39 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Max Greyserman, Trace Crowe

1:50 PM - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns, Justin Matthews (a)

2:01 PM - Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Cam Kellett

2:12 PM - Michael Gligic, Kevin Stinson, Myles Creighton

More details on the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, including the prize money breakdown, will be updated soon.