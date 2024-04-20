2024 RBC Heritage weather forecast update: Will it rain at Harbour Town Golf Links?

The 2024 RBC Heritage is heading into the weekend as the third round is about to start shortly. After two days of exciting golf at Harbour Town Golf Links, the weather for the third day is also expected to be not too bothersome throughout Saturday.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Harbour Town will be quite warm and humid on Saturday, Apr. 20. Variable clouds and partial thunderstorms are expected, with a 40% chance of rain, but precipitation is likely during the night. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 80°F.

Here are the weather details for Harbour Town Golf Links ahead of the RBC Heritage, Round 3:

Afternoon

Wind: SSW, 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h

Humidity: 62%

Dew Point: 20°

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 78%

Evening

Wind: SW 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h

Humidity: 80%

Dew Point: 20°

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 92%

When will the play start at the RBC Heritage on Saturday for Round 3? Tee times explored

The third round of the RBC Heritage will begin on Saturday, Apr. 20, at 8:05 am ET. Nick Dunlap will be the first player to tee off, followed by Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland teeing off five minutes later.

After two days at Harbour Town, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa and JT Poston are tied with a stroke lead over Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg and Mackenzie Hughes.

Here are the complete tee time details for the RBC Heritage, Round 3 (all times ET):

8:05 am: Nick Dunlap

8:10 am: Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland

8:20 am: Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges

8:30 am: Jake Knapp, Cam Davis

8:40 am: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

8:50 am: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk

9:00 am: Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry

9:10 am: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

9:25 am: Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo

9:35 am: Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson

9:45 am: Harris English, Rickie Fowler

9:55 am: Peter Malnati, Corey Conners

10:05 am: Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam

10:15 am: Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau

10:25 am: Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman

10:40 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

10:50 am: Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark

11:00 am: Cameron Young, Eric Cole

11:10 am: Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson

11:20 am: Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore

11:30 am: Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia

11:40 am: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

11:55 am: Jason Day, Si Woo Kim

12:05 pm: Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett

12:15 pm: Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

12:25 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

12:35 pm: Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

12:45 pm: Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy

12:55 pm: Tom Kim, Seamus Power

1:10 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger

1:20 pm: Sahith Theegala, Byeong Hun An

1:30 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay

1:40 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Åberg

1:50 pm: Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston

2:00 pm: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka