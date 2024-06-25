2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field and player rankings explored 

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to begin on Thursday, June 27 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The field for the 29th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule of the event is almost set, days in advance.

The four-day event will be headlined by last week’s US Open runner-up Tom Kim.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature a 156-player field. Being played in its originally intended slot on the schedule, the event will feature 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Kim will join the likes of Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Chris Kirk, and Will Zalatoris, among others.

Rocket Mortgage Classic reigning champion Rickie Fowler will also return this weekend to defend his title. Stephan Jaeger, Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Højgaard are some other big names to watch at the PGA Tour event. Players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have decided to rest this weekend.

Notably, the event had a Monday qualifier. Brandon Berry, Angelo Giantsopoulos, Danny Guise, and Nick Bienz are the four who entered the event via the qualifiers. The four golfers will join the stacked field to compete for the $9,200,000 prize purse.

The winning golfer will also bag valuable ranking points besides the paychecks.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Listed below are the top-50 ranked golfers on the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field:

16 - Tom Kim

23 - Cameron Young

29 - Akshay Bhatia

33 - Chris Kirk

36 - Min Woo Lee

41 - Stephan Jaeger

42 - Will Zalatoris

44 - Robert MacIntyre

45 - Nicolai Højgaard

50 - Rickie Fowler

Listed below are the complete field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Brandon Berry

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Nick Bienz

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Angelo Giantsopoulos

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Danny Guise

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Jr. Hale

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Jackson Koivun

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Kyle Martin

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Chandler Phillips

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Miles Russell

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Neal Shipley

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Tim Wilkinson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

More details on the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.