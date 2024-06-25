2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field and player rankings explored 

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to begin on Thursday, June 27 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The field for the 29th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule of the event is almost set, days in advance.
The four-day event will be headlined by last week’s US Open runner-up Tom Kim.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature a 156-player field. Being played in its originally intended slot on the schedule, the event will feature 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Kim will join the likes of Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Chris Kirk, and Will Zalatoris, among others.
Rocket Mortgage Classic reigning champion Rickie Fowler will also return this weekend to defend his title. Stephan Jaeger, Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Højgaard are some other big names to watch at the PGA Tour event. Players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have decided to rest this weekend.
Notably, the event had a Monday qualifier. Brandon Berry, Angelo Giantsopoulos, Danny Guise, and Nick Bienz are the four who entered the event via the qualifiers. The four golfers will join the stacked field to compete for the $9,200,000 prize purse.
The winning golfer will also bag valuable ranking points besides the paychecks.
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
Listed below are the top-50 ranked golfers on the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field:
- 16 - Tom Kim
- 23 - Cameron Young
- 29 - Akshay Bhatia
- 33 - Chris Kirk
- 36 - Min Woo Lee
- 41 - Stephan Jaeger
- 42 - Will Zalatoris
- 44 - Robert MacIntyre
- 45 - Nicolai Højgaard
- 50 - Rickie Fowler
Listed below are the complete field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic:
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Brandon Berry
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Nick Bienz
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Angelo Giantsopoulos
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Danny Guise
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Jr. Hale
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Ben James
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Jackson Koivun
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Kyle Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Pereda
- Chandler Phillips
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Miles Russell
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Neal Shipley
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Tim Wilkinson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.