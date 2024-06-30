2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,200,000 purse?

The Rocket Mortgage Classic concluded Sunday, June 30 at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. Cam Davis won the tournament to capture his second career PGA Tour title and also the winner's share of the $9,200,000 purse.

Davis' paycheck for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic was $1,656,000. 23 other players received sums in excess of $100,000.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

1 Cam Davis $1,656,000

T2 Davis Thompson $616,400

T2 Min Woo Lee $616,400

T2 Aaron Rai $616,400

T2 Akshay Bhatia $616,400

T6 Rico Hoey $300,150

T6 Eric Cole $300,150

T6 Erik van Rooyen $300,150

T6 Cameron Young $300,150

T10 Taylor Moore $206,233.33

T10 J.J. Spaun $206,233.33

T10 Dylan Wu $206,233.33

T10 Hayden Springer $206,233.33

T10 Nick Dunlap $206,233.33

T10 Luke Clanton (a)

T10 Sam Stevens $206,233.33

T17 David Skinns $140,300

T17 Troy Merritt $140,300

T17 Ben Silverman $140,300

T20 Carl Yuan $104,604

T20 Andrew Novak $104,604

T20 Patton Kizzire $104,604

T20 Ben Kohles $104,604

T20 Neal Shipley $104,604

T25 Nate Lashley $70,686.66

T25 Matt Kuchar $70,686.66

T25 Patrick Fishburn $70,686.66

T25 Justin Lower $70,686.66

T25 Jhonattan Vegas $70,686.66

T25 Joel Dahmen $70,686.66

T31 Nicholas Lindheim $46,389.23

T31 Ben Griffin $46,389.23

T31 Kevin Yu $46,389.23

T31 Ryan McCormick $46,389.23

T31 Ryo Hisatsune $46,389.23

T31 Jacob Bridgeman $46,389.23

T31 Harry Hall $46,389.23

T31 Roger Sloan $46,389.23

T31 Max Greyserman $46,389.23

T31 Beau Hossler $46,389.23

T31 Jake Knapp $46,389.23

T31 Rickie Fowler $46,389.23

T31 Patrick Rodgers $46,389.23

T44 Taylor Montgomery $28,274.67

T44 Maverick McNealy $28,274.67

T44 Blaine Hale Jr. $28,274.67

T44 Brandon Wu $28,274.67

T44 Ryan Moore $28,274.67

T44 Ben James (a)

T44 Chris Kirk $28,274.67

T52 Matti Schmid $22,034

T52 Mark Hubbard $22,034

T52 Bud Cauley $22,034

T52 Nick Hardy $22,034

T52 Michael Kim $22,034

T57 Chris Riley $20,792

T57 Callum Tarren $20,792

T57 Kevin Streelman $20,792

T57 Robby Shelton $20,792

T57 Vince Whaley $20,792

T57 Joe Highsmith $20,792

T63 Zach Johnson $19,964

T63 Pierceson Coody $19,964

T63 Nico Echavarria $19,964

66 Nicolai Hojgaard $19,596

T67 Ryan Fox $19,044

T67 Luke List $19,044

T67 Wesley Bryan $19,044

T67 Chandler Phillips $19,044

T67 Chris Gotterup $19,044

T72 Taylor Pendrith $18,400

T72 Aaron Baddeley $18,400

74 Peter Malnati $18,124.

Cameron Davis won the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a score of 18 under, one stroke ahead of the four players tied for second place. Among them were Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai, who were leading the event from the start, but fell short during the final round.

Bhatia even had a chance at victory on the 18th hole, but missed a 28-foot putt for birdie that would have given him the title. He then missed a 5-foot 9-inch putt for par that would have allowed him to force a playoff. He finally got bogey on his only 3-putted hole of the entire weekend.

Davis had also won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021. Thus, both of his PGA Tour victories have come at Detroit Golf Course.