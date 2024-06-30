2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,200,000 purse?

The Rocket Mortgage Classic concluded Sunday, June 30 at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. Cam Davis won the tournament to capture his second career PGA Tour title and also the winner's share of the $9,200,000 purse.
Davis' paycheck for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic was $1,656,000. 23 other players received sums in excess of $100,000.
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for the Rocket Mortgage Classic:
- 1 Cam Davis $1,656,000
- T2 Davis Thompson $616,400
- T2 Min Woo Lee $616,400
- T2 Aaron Rai $616,400
- T2 Akshay Bhatia $616,400
- T6 Rico Hoey $300,150
- T6 Eric Cole $300,150
- T6 Erik van Rooyen $300,150
- T6 Cameron Young $300,150
- T10 Taylor Moore $206,233.33
- T10 J.J. Spaun $206,233.33
- T10 Dylan Wu $206,233.33
- T10 Hayden Springer $206,233.33
- T10 Nick Dunlap $206,233.33
- T10 Luke Clanton (a)
- T10 Sam Stevens $206,233.33
- T17 David Skinns $140,300
- T17 Troy Merritt $140,300
- T17 Ben Silverman $140,300
- T20 Carl Yuan $104,604
- T20 Andrew Novak $104,604
- T20 Patton Kizzire $104,604
- T20 Ben Kohles $104,604
- T20 Neal Shipley $104,604
- T25 Nate Lashley $70,686.66
- T25 Matt Kuchar $70,686.66
- T25 Patrick Fishburn $70,686.66
- T25 Justin Lower $70,686.66
- T25 Jhonattan Vegas $70,686.66
- T25 Joel Dahmen $70,686.66
- T31 Nicholas Lindheim $46,389.23
- T31 Ben Griffin $46,389.23
- T31 Kevin Yu $46,389.23
- T31 Ryan McCormick $46,389.23
- T31 Ryo Hisatsune $46,389.23
- T31 Jacob Bridgeman $46,389.23
- T31 Harry Hall $46,389.23
- T31 Roger Sloan $46,389.23
- T31 Max Greyserman $46,389.23
- T31 Beau Hossler $46,389.23
- T31 Jake Knapp $46,389.23
- T31 Rickie Fowler $46,389.23
- T31 Patrick Rodgers $46,389.23
- T44 Taylor Montgomery $28,274.67
- T44 Maverick McNealy $28,274.67
- T44 Blaine Hale Jr. $28,274.67
- T44 Brandon Wu $28,274.67
- T44 Ryan Moore $28,274.67
- T44 Ben James (a)
- T44 Chris Kirk $28,274.67
- T52 Matti Schmid $22,034
- T52 Mark Hubbard $22,034
- T52 Bud Cauley $22,034
- T52 Nick Hardy $22,034
- T52 Michael Kim $22,034
- T57 Chris Riley $20,792
- T57 Callum Tarren $20,792
- T57 Kevin Streelman $20,792
- T57 Robby Shelton $20,792
- T57 Vince Whaley $20,792
- T57 Joe Highsmith $20,792
- T63 Zach Johnson $19,964
- T63 Pierceson Coody $19,964
- T63 Nico Echavarria $19,964
- 66 Nicolai Hojgaard $19,596
- T67 Ryan Fox $19,044
- T67 Luke List $19,044
- T67 Wesley Bryan $19,044
- T67 Chandler Phillips $19,044
- T67 Chris Gotterup $19,044
- T72 Taylor Pendrith $18,400
- T72 Aaron Baddeley $18,400
- 74 Peter Malnati $18,124.
Cameron Davis won the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a score of 18 under, one stroke ahead of the four players tied for second place. Among them were Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai, who were leading the event from the start, but fell short during the final round.
Bhatia even had a chance at victory on the 18th hole, but missed a 28-foot putt for birdie that would have given him the title. He then missed a 5-foot 9-inch putt for par that would have allowed him to force a playoff. He finally got bogey on his only 3-putted hole of the entire weekend.
Davis had also won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021. Thus, both of his PGA Tour victories have come at Detroit Golf Course.