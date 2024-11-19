2024 RSM Classic odds and best bets explored

The 2024 RSM Classic is all set to be held from November 21 to 24 at the Sea Island Resort - Plantation Course and others. The tournament will be the last one of the PGA Tour fall schedule, signalling the end of the 2024 PGA Tour season.
The RSM Classic will be key for golfers who are on the FedEx Cup rankings bubble to gain valuable points and secure their PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season. The likes of Luke Donald, Joel Dahmen and Wesley Bryan will be playing to maintain their cards.
The tournament will feature the likes of Ludvig Aberg and Si Woo Kim. Aberg, who is also the defending champoin for the event, is the top favorite going into the RSM Classic with odds of +800 (via CBS Sports). Other golfers to watch out for include Davis Thompson (+2200) as well as Brian Harman (+2500).
Ludvig Aberg's victory in the 2023 edition was historic. He shot a 29-under 253, which tied the lowest aggregate score in the history of the PGA Tour. HIs final 54 hole score also set the record for the lowest ever three round score on the PGA Tour.
The RSM Classic boasts a prize purse of $7.6 million. The winner will also look at gaining 500 FedEx points from the event.
2024 RSM Classic: Exploring the odds and best bets
Following are the odds and best bets for the 2024 RSM Classic:
- Ludvig Åberg +800
- Davis Thompson +2200
- Denny McCarthy +2500
- Brian Harman +2500
- Si Woo Kim +2800
- Matt Wallace +3000
- J.T. Poston +3300
- Seamus Power +3300
- Harris English +3500
- Mackenzie Hughes +3500
- Ben Griffin +3500
- Maverick McNealy +3500
- Luke Clanton +3500
- J.J. Spaun +3500
- Eric Cole +4000
- Chris Kirk +4000
- Lucas Glover +4000
- Andrew Novak +4500
- Doug Ghim +4500
- Keith Mitchell +5000
- Austin Eckroat +5000
- Justin Lower +5000
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Patrick Rodgers +5000
- Matt Kuchar +5000
- Adam Svensson +5500
- Patrick Fishburn +5500
- Matt McCarty +5500
- Sam Stevens +6000
- Jacob Bridgeman +6500
- Taylor Moore +6500
- Andrew Putnam +6500
- Michael Kim +7000
- Mark Hubbard +7500
- Adam Hadwin +7500
- Bud Cauley +8000
- Gary Woodland +8000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +8000
- Joe Highsmith +8000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Chandler Phillips +9000
- Vince Whaley +9000
- Webb Simpson +9000
- Greyson Sigg +9000
- Nico Echavarria +11000
- Patton Kizzire +11000
- Steven Fisk +12000
- Kevin Yu +12000
- Brendon Todd +12000
- Henrik Norlander +12000
- Lee Hodges +12000
- Nick Hardy +12000
- Alex Smalley +12000
- Carson Young +12000