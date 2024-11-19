2024 RSM Classic odds and best bets explored

The 2024 RSM Classic is all set to be held from November 21 to 24 at the Sea Island Resort - Plantation Course and others. The tournament will be the last one of the PGA Tour fall schedule, signalling the end of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The RSM Classic will be key for golfers who are on the FedEx Cup rankings bubble to gain valuable points and secure their PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season. The likes of Luke Donald, Joel Dahmen and Wesley Bryan will be playing to maintain their cards.

The tournament will feature the likes of Ludvig Aberg and Si Woo Kim. Aberg, who is also the defending champoin for the event, is the top favorite going into the RSM Classic with odds of +800 (via CBS Sports). Other golfers to watch out for include Davis Thompson (+2200) as well as Brian Harman (+2500).

Trending

Ludvig Aberg's victory in the 2023 edition was historic. He shot a 29-under 253, which tied the lowest aggregate score in the history of the PGA Tour. HIs final 54 hole score also set the record for the lowest ever three round score on the PGA Tour.

The RSM Classic boasts a prize purse of $7.6 million. The winner will also look at gaining 500 FedEx points from the event.

2024 RSM Classic: Exploring the odds and best bets

Following are the odds and best bets for the 2024 RSM Classic:

Ludvig Åberg +800

Davis Thompson +2200

Denny McCarthy +2500

Brian Harman +2500

Si Woo Kim +2800

Matt Wallace +3000

J.T. Poston +3300

Seamus Power +3300

Harris English +3500

Mackenzie Hughes +3500

Ben Griffin +3500

Maverick McNealy +3500

Luke Clanton +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Chris Kirk +4000

Lucas Glover +4000

Andrew Novak +4500

Doug Ghim +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Justin Lower +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Adam Svensson +5500

Patrick Fishburn +5500

Matt McCarty +5500

Sam Stevens +6000

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Michael Kim +7000

Mark Hubbard +7500

Adam Hadwin +7500

Bud Cauley +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Michael Thorbjornsen +8000

Joe Highsmith +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Chandler Phillips +9000

Vince Whaley +9000

Webb Simpson +9000

Greyson Sigg +9000

Nico Echavarria +11000

Patton Kizzire +11000

Steven Fisk +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Henrik Norlander +12000

Lee Hodges +12000

Nick Hardy +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

Carson Young +12000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback