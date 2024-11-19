2024 RSM Classic prize purse payout: How much will each golfer earn from the $7.6 million pool?

The RSM Classic, which effectively closes the 2024 PGA Tour season, will take place this week. The Hero World Challenge will take place in December, but the PGA Tour Challenge season does not award any points to golfers. That makes this weekend's tournament the last chance for many of these golfers to find a place in the 2025 PGA season.
The purse for the event is set at $7.6 million, and 156 golfers will be competing at St. Simons Island in Georgia for a piece of it. Here's what the winner will earn, as well as the other golfers who will earn a part of the purse.
Full prize purse breakdown for 2024 RSM Classic
Here's the full purse broken down:
- 1st $1,368,000
- 2nd $828,400
- 3rd $524,400
- 4th $372,400
- 5th $311,600
- 6th $275,500
- 7th $256,500
- 8th $237,500
- 9th $222,300
- 10th $207,100
- 11th $191,900
- 12th $176,700
- 13th $161,500
- 14th $146,300
- 15th $138,700
- 16th $131,100
- 17th $123,500
- 18th $115,900
- 19th $108,300
- 20th $100,700
- 21st $93,100
- 22nd $85,500
- 23rd $79,420
- 24th $73,340
- 25th $67,260
- 26th $61,180
- 27th $58,900
- 28th $56,620
- 29th $54,340
- 30th $52,060
- 31st $49,780
- 32nd $47,500
- 33rd $45,220
- 34th $43,320
- 35th $41,420
- 36th $39,520
- 37th $37,620
- 38th $36,100
- 39th $34,580
- 40th $33,060
- 41st $31,540
- 42nd $30,020
- 43rd $28,500
- 44th $26,980
- 45th $25,460
- 46th $23,940
- 47th $22,420
- 48th $21,204
- 49th $20,140
- 50th $19,532
- 51st $19,076
- 52nd $18,620
- 53rd $18,316
- 54th $18,012
- 55th $17,860
- 56th$17,708
- 57th $17,556
- 58th $17,404
- 59th $17,252
- 60th $17,100
- 61st $16,948
- 62nd $16,796
- 63rd $16,644
- 64th $16,492
- 65th $16,340
There is a cut, and only 65 players will be receiving a payout. That number could swell with ties, which will dilute the total for some of the golfers.
Last year at the RSM, Ludvig Aberg burst onto the scene with his first-ever PGA Tour win. He beat MacKenzie Hughes by four strokes. The Swede is back in the field this year to defend his crown.
Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt McCarty, Adam Svensson, Tyler Duncan, Austin Cook, Robert Streb, Wesley Bryan, Henrik Norlander, and Daniel Berger, are also part of the field.
Bryan and Norlander lie on either side of the cut-off for the FedEx Cup top 125, while Berger will start in 127th place in the standings. After the RSM Classic, the top 125 will be eligible for 2025 PGA Tour membership. Those on the outside, like Norlander and Berger currently are, will have conditional status for the 2025 PGA season.
The Tour voted to approve the proposed changes for 2026, which drops the threshold from 125 to 100. Nevertheless, this year, those players are still qualified or in contention for a membership card next year.