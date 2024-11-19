2024 RSM Classic prize purse payout: How much will each golfer earn from the $7.6 million pool?

The RSM Classic, which effectively closes the 2024 PGA Tour season, will take place this week. The Hero World Challenge will take place in December, but the PGA Tour Challenge season does not award any points to golfers. That makes this weekend's tournament the last chance for many of these golfers to find a place in the 2025 PGA season.

The purse for the event is set at $7.6 million, and 156 golfers will be competing at St. Simons Island in Georgia for a piece of it. Here's what the winner will earn, as well as the other golfers who will earn a part of the purse.

Full prize purse breakdown for 2024 RSM Classic

Here's the full purse broken down:

1st $1,368,000

2nd $828,400

3rd $524,400

4th $372,400

5th $311,600

6th $275,500

7th $256,500

8th $237,500

9th $222,300

10th $207,100

11th $191,900

12th $176,700

13th $161,500

14th $146,300

15th $138,700

16th $131,100

17th $123,500

18th $115,900

19th $108,300

20th $100,700

21st $93,100

22nd $85,500

23rd $79,420

24th $73,340

25th $67,260

26th $61,180

27th $58,900

28th $56,620

29th $54,340

30th $52,060

31st $49,780

32nd $47,500

33rd $45,220

34th $43,320

35th $41,420

36th $39,520

37th $37,620

38th $36,100

39th $34,580

40th $33,060

41st $31,540

42nd $30,020

43rd $28,500

44th $26,980

45th $25,460

46th $23,940

47th $22,420

48th $21,204

49th $20,140

50th $19,532

51st $19,076

52nd $18,620

53rd $18,316

54th $18,012

55th $17,860

56th$17,708

57th $17,556

58th $17,404

59th $17,252

60th $17,100

61st $16,948

62nd $16,796

63rd $16,644

64th $16,492

65th $16,340

There is a cut, and only 65 players will be receiving a payout. That number could swell with ties, which will dilute the total for some of the golfers.

Last year at the RSM, Ludvig Aberg burst onto the scene with his first-ever PGA Tour win. He beat MacKenzie Hughes by four strokes. The Swede is back in the field this year to defend his crown.

Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt McCarty, Adam Svensson, Tyler Duncan, Austin Cook, Robert Streb, Wesley Bryan, Henrik Norlander, and Daniel Berger, are also part of the field.

Brian Harman is set to play the 2024 RSM Classic (Image via Imagn)

Bryan and Norlander lie on either side of the cut-off for the FedEx Cup top 125, while Berger will start in 127th place in the standings. After the RSM Classic, the top 125 will be eligible for 2025 PGA Tour membership. Those on the outside, like Norlander and Berger currently are, will have conditional status for the 2025 PGA season.

The Tour voted to approve the proposed changes for 2026, which drops the threshold from 125 to 100. Nevertheless, this year, those players are still qualified or in contention for a membership card next year.

