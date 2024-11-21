2024 RSM Classic weather forecast: Temperature, winds and more explored

The 2024 RSM Classic will begin in a few hours. The 15th edition of the tournament will be held at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia from Thursday, November 21 to 24. As per reports, the weather during the tournament will be favorable for golf.

It is the final FedExCup Fall tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season and will be the last opportunity for several golfers to earn their card for the 2024 season. Ludvig Aberg won the 2023 RSM Classic by four strokes over Mackenzie Hughes. For him and 155 other golfers teeing off, the weather will play an instrumental role in deciding their future.

As per Accuweather, the first round at the RSM Classic is predicted to be sunny and breezy with the temperature ranging from low-60s to mid-60s. The wind gusts would be high in the first round ranging from 28 mph to 32 mph. Similar weather conditions will be seen in the second round.

Trending

Wind gusts are expected to slow down in the third and fourth rounds of the RSM Classic to a range of 8 mph to 12 mph. The weather conditions will be sunny. The probability of precipitation is predicted to be 0% during most parts of the tournament, providing a suitable climax for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Sea Island Golf Club weather forecast for the 2024 RSM Classic

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2024 RSM Classic, as per Accuweather:

November 21

Morning:

Temperature: 17°C (63°F)

17°C (63°F) Weather: Sunny and breezy

Sunny and breezy Wind: NW 24 km/h (15 mph)

NW 24 km/h (15 mph) Wind Gusts: 50 km/h (31 mph)

50 km/h (31 mph) Humidity: 51%

51% Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)

4°C (39°F) Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

19°C (66°F) Weather: Sunny and breezy

Sunny and breezy Wind: W 22 km/h (14 mph)

W 22 km/h (14 mph) Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (29 mph)

46 km/h (29 mph) Humidity: 35%

35% Dew Point: 2°C (36°F)

2°C (36°F) Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 11°C (52°F)

11°C (52°F) Weather: Clear

Clear Wind: W 15 km/h (9 mph)

W 15 km/h (9 mph) Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (15 mph)

24 km/h (15 mph) Humidity: 55%

55% Dew Point: 3°C (37°F)

3°C (37°F) Probability of Precipitation: 1%

1% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 8°C (46°F)

8°C (46°F) Weather: Clear

Clear Wind: WNW 15 km/h (9 mph)

WNW 15 km/h (9 mph) Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17 mph)

28 km/h (17 mph) Humidity: 63%

63% Dew Point: 3°C (37°F)

3°C (37°F) Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

November 22

Morning:

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

13°C (55°F) Weather: Sunny and breezy

Sunny and breezy Wind: WNW 22 km/h (14 mph)

WNW 22 km/h (14 mph) Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (30 mph)

48 km/h (30 mph) Humidity: 58%

58% Dew Point: 2°C (36°F)

2°C (36°F) Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Weather: Sunny and breezy

Sunny and breezy Wind: WNW 22 km/h (14 mph)

WNW 22 km/h (14 mph) Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (30 mph)

48 km/h (30 mph) Humidity: 45%

45% Dew Point: 2°C (36°F)

2°C (36°F) Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 8°C (46°F)

8°C (46°F) Weather: Clear and cool

Clear and cool Wind: WNW 13 km/h (8 mph)

WNW 13 km/h (8 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12 mph)

20 km/h (12 mph) Humidity: 67%

67% Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)

4°C (39°F) Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 6°C (43°F)

6°C (43°F) Weather: Clear and cool

Clear and cool Wind: WNW 13 km/h (8 mph)

WNW 13 km/h (8 mph) Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (14 mph)

22 km/h (14 mph) Humidity: 78%

78% Dew Point: 3°C (37°F)

3°C (37°F) Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

November 23

Morning:

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Weather: Sunny

Sunny Wind: WNW 13 km/h (8 mph)

WNW 13 km/h (8 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12 mph)

20 km/h (12 mph) Humidity: 69%

69% Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)

4°C (39°F) Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

18°C (64°F) Weather: Sunny

Sunny Wind: WNW 11 km/h (7 mph)

WNW 11 km/h (7 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12 mph)

20 km/h (12 mph) Humidity: 46%

46% Dew Point: 5°C (41°F)

5°C (41°F) Probability of Precipitation: 0%

0% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 10°C (50°F)

10°C (50°F) Weather: Clear and cool

Clear and cool Wind: W 7 km/h (4 mph)

W 7 km/h (4 mph) Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (6 mph)

9 km/h (6 mph) Humidity: 71%

71% Dew Point: 7°C (45°F)

7°C (45°F) Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 8°C (46°F)

8°C (46°F) Weather: Clear and cool

Clear and cool Wind: W 7 km/h (4 mph)

W 7 km/h (4 mph) Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9 mph)

15 km/h (9 mph) Humidity: 85%

85% Dew Point: 7°C (45°F)

7°C (45°F) Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

November 24

Morning:

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

18°C (64°F) Weather: Sunny

Sunny Wind: W 9 km/h (6 mph)

W 9 km/h (6 mph) Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8 mph)

13 km/h (8 mph) Humidity: 71%

71% Dew Point: 7°C (45°F)

7°C (45°F) Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

21°C (70°F) Weather: Sunny

Sunny Wind: W 9 km/h (6 mph)

W 9 km/h (6 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12 mph)

20 km/h (12 mph) Humidity: 48%

48% Dew Point: 8°C (46°F)

8°C (46°F) Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

13°C (55°F) Weather: Clear

Clear Wind: W 7 km/h (4 mph)

W 7 km/h (4 mph) Wind Gusts: 7 km/h (4 mph)

7 km/h (4 mph) Humidity: 73%

73% Dew Point: 10°C (50°F)

10°C (50°F) Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 10°C (50°F)

10°C (50°F) Weather: Clear

Clear Wind: W 7 km/h (4 mph)

W 7 km/h (4 mph) Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9 mph)

15 km/h (9 mph) Humidity: 85%

85% Dew Point: 9°C (48°F)

9°C (48°F) Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback