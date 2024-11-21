2024 RSM Classic weather forecast: Temperature, winds and more explored

The 2024 RSM Classic will begin in a few hours. The 15th edition of the tournament will be held at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia from Thursday, November 21 to 24. As per reports, the weather during the tournament will be favorable for golf.
It is the final FedExCup Fall tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season and will be the last opportunity for several golfers to earn their card for the 2024 season. Ludvig Aberg won the 2023 RSM Classic by four strokes over Mackenzie Hughes. For him and 155 other golfers teeing off, the weather will play an instrumental role in deciding their future.
As per Accuweather, the first round at the RSM Classic is predicted to be sunny and breezy with the temperature ranging from low-60s to mid-60s. The wind gusts would be high in the first round ranging from 28 mph to 32 mph. Similar weather conditions will be seen in the second round.
Wind gusts are expected to slow down in the third and fourth rounds of the RSM Classic to a range of 8 mph to 12 mph. The weather conditions will be sunny. The probability of precipitation is predicted to be 0% during most parts of the tournament, providing a suitable climax for the 2024 PGA Tour season.
Sea Island Golf Club weather forecast for the 2024 RSM Classic
Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2024 RSM Classic, as per Accuweather:
November 21
Morning:
- Temperature: 17°C (63°F)
- Weather: Sunny and breezy
- Wind: NW 24 km/h (15 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Humidity: 51%
- Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon:
- Temperature: 19°C (66°F)
- Weather: Sunny and breezy
- Wind: W 22 km/h (14 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (29 mph)
- Humidity: 35%
- Dew Point: 2°C (36°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening:
- Temperature: 11°C (52°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: W 15 km/h (9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (15 mph)
- Humidity: 55%
- Dew Point: 3°C (37°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight:
- Temperature: 8°C (46°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: WNW 15 km/h (9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17 mph)
- Humidity: 63%
- Dew Point: 3°C (37°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
November 22
Morning:
- Temperature: 13°C (55°F)
- Weather: Sunny and breezy
- Wind: WNW 22 km/h (14 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (30 mph)
- Humidity: 58%
- Dew Point: 2°C (36°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon:
- Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
- Weather: Sunny and breezy
- Wind: WNW 22 km/h (14 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (30 mph)
- Humidity: 45%
- Dew Point: 2°C (36°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening:
- Temperature: 8°C (46°F)
- Weather: Clear and cool
- Wind: WNW 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12 mph)
- Humidity: 67%
- Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight:
- Temperature: 6°C (43°F)
- Weather: Clear and cool
- Wind: WNW 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (14 mph)
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew Point: 3°C (37°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
November 23
Morning:
- Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
- Weather: Sunny
- Wind: WNW 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12 mph)
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon:
- Temperature: 18°C (64°F)
- Weather: Sunny
- Wind: WNW 11 km/h (7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12 mph)
- Humidity: 46%
- Dew Point: 5°C (41°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening:
- Temperature: 10°C (50°F)
- Weather: Clear and cool
- Wind: W 7 km/h (4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (6 mph)
- Humidity: 71%
- Dew Point: 7°C (45°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight:
- Temperature: 8°C (46°F)
- Weather: Clear and cool
- Wind: W 7 km/h (4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9 mph)
- Humidity: 85%
- Dew Point: 7°C (45°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
November 24
Morning:
- Temperature: 18°C (64°F)
- Weather: Sunny
- Wind: W 9 km/h (6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Humidity: 71%
- Dew Point: 7°C (45°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon:
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Sunny
- Wind: W 9 km/h (6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12 mph)
- Humidity: 48%
- Dew Point: 8°C (46°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening:
- Temperature: 13°C (55°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: W 7 km/h (4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 7 km/h (4 mph)
- Humidity: 73%
- Dew Point: 10°C (50°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight:
- Temperature: 10°C (50°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: W 7 km/h (4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9 mph)
- Humidity: 85%
- Dew Point: 9°C (48°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)