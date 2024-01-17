2024 Sony Open coverage improves 24% from last year - Reports

The 2024 Sony Open was considered as the season-opener tournament for most of the golfers, taking place right after the limited-field Sentry. Grayson Murray clinched the win at the Sony Open after a playoff against Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An. Grayson Murray carded a 39-foot birdie on the first hole of the playoff itself to claim his second PGA Tour victory.

The 2024 PGA Tour season had a positive start as the Sony Open recorded higher viewership numbers this year compared to last year. Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported on X (formerly Twitter):

"PGA Tour viewership from Sunday: 891K viewers for Grayson Murray's win at the Sony Open on NBC, up 24% from 720K last year. Golf Channel coverage earlier in the day: 425K, up 16% from last year (365K)."

Expand Tweet

The tournament boasted a prize purse of $8.3 million and was played at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii. Murray and Bradley held the lead for the tournament going into the final round. Hun An caught up with the pair at the end of day 4, forcing a three-way playoff.

It was Grayson Murray who eventually came out on top, denying Keegan Bradley a much-anticipated win. Si Woo Kim, the defending champion of the tournament, finished T42 in the 2024 edition.

Complete leaderboard of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii ft. Grayson Murray and Si Woo Kim

Following is the complete leaderboard of the 2024 Sony Open:

1. Grayson Murray: -17

T2. Byeong Hun An: -17

T2. Keegan Bradley: -17

T4. Russell Henley: -16

T4. Carl Yuan: -16

6. J.T. Poston: -15

T7. Nick Taylor: -14

T7. Emiliano Grillo: -14

T7. Matthieu Pavon: -14

T10. Andrew Putnam: -13

T10. Harris English: -13

T10. Taylor Pendrith: -13

T13. Eric Cole: -12

T13. Tyrrell Hatton: -12

T13. Patton Kizzire: -12

T13. Akshay Bhatia: -12

T13. Taylor Montgomery: -12

T18. Billy Horschel: -11

T18. Brandon Wu: -11

T18. Brian Harman: -11

T18. Stephan Jaeger: -11

T18. Ben Silverman: -11

T18. Chris Kirk: -11

T24. Denny McCarthy: -10

T24. Patrick Rodgers: -10

T24. Stewart Cink: -10

T24. Troy Merritt: -10

T24. Kurt Kitayama: -10

T24. Sam Stevens: -10

T30. Hideki Matsuyama: -9

T30. Ludvig Åberg: -9

T30. Keith Mitchell: -9

T30. K.H. Lee: -9

T30. Ryo Hisatsune: -9

T30. Zac Blair: -9

T30. Brendon Todd: -9

T30. Adam Svensson: -9

T30. Ben Griffin: -9

T30. Cam Davis: -9

T30. S.H. Kim: -9

T30. Taiga Semikawa: -9

T42. Scott Stallings: -8

T42. Charley Hoffman: -8

T42. Dylan Wu: -8

T42. Harry Hall: -8

T42. Nick Hardy: -8

T42. Will Gordon: -8

T42. Si Woo Kim: -8

T42. Michael Kim: -8

T42. Alex Noren: -8

T42. Austin Eckroat: -8

T52. Robert MacIntyre: -7

T52. Ben Kohles: -7

T52. Erik van Rooyen: -7

T52. Matt Wallace: -7

T52. Joseph Bramlett: -7

T57. Robby Shelton: -6

T57. Davis Thompson: -6

T57. Mark Hubbard: -6

T57. Maverick McNealy: -6

T57. Chandler Phillips: -6

T57. Corey Conners: -6

T57. Justin Rose: -6

T57. Aaron Rai: -6

65. Tyler Duncan: -5

T66. Greyson Sigg: -4

T66. Luke List: -4

T66. Webb Simpson: -4

T66. Nico Echavarria: -4

T70. Alejandro Tosti: -3

T70. Jake Knapp: -3

T72. Lanto Griffin: -2

T72. Joel Dahmen: -2

T74. Yuto Katsuragawa: -1

T74. Martin Trainer: -1

T74. Justin Lower: -1

T74. Séamus Power: -1

T74. Parker Coody: -1

79. Norman Xiong: E

T80. Garrick Higgo: +2

T80. Matt NeSmith: +2