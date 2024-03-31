2024 Texas Children's Houston Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,100,000 purse?

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open ended this Sunday, March 31, with Stephan Jaeger emerging victorious. The German took home the lion's share of the $9,100,000 purse and 500 FedEx Cup ranking points.
Jaeger's paycheck for his victory at the Houston Open is $1,638,000. 19 other players earned more than $100,000 for their results.
2024 Texas Children's Houston Open prize money payout
Following is the full money breakdown of the 2024 Houston Open:
- 1 Stephan Jaeger (-12) $1,638,000
- T2 Tony Finau (-11) $553,735
- T2 Taylor Moore (-11) $553,735
- T2 Thomas Detry (-11) $553,735
- T2 Alejandro Tosti (-11) $553,735
- T2 Scottie Scheffler (-11) $553,735
- T7 Billy Horschel (-10) $276,412
- T7 Aaron Rai (-10) $276,412
- T7 Max Greyserman (-10) $276,412
- T7 David Skinns (-10) $276,412
- T11 Alex Noren (-9) $211,575
- T11 Nick Dunlap (-9) $211,575
- T11 Akshay Bhatia (-9) $211,575
- T14 Mackenzie Hughes (-8) $166,075
- T14 Davis Riley (-8) $166,075
- T14 Tom Hoge (-8) $166,075
- T17 Si Woo Kim (-7) $134,225
- T17 Erik Barnes (-7) $134,225
- T17 Victor Perez (-7) $134,225
- T17 Chad Ramey (-7) $134,225
- T21 Davis Thompson (-6) $88,725
- T21 Gary Woodland (-6) $88,725
- T21 Cam Davis (-6) $88,725
- T21 Matti Schmid (-6) $88,725
- T21 Joe Highsmith (-6) $88,725
- T21 Nate Lashley (-6) $88,725
- T21 Jacob Bridgeman (-6) $88,725
- T28 Sahith Theegala (-5) $65,065
- T28 Justin Lower (-5) $65,065
- T28 Harry Hall (-5) $65,065
- T31 Wyndham Clark (-4) $54,418
- T31 Mark Hubbard (-4) $54,418
- T31 Martin Laird (-4) $54,418
- T31 K.H. Lee (-4) $54,418
- T31 Ryan Moore (-4) $54,418
- T36 Jhonattan Vegas (-3) $39,635
- T36 Joseph Bramlett (-3) $39,635
- T36 Taylor Pendrith (-3) $39,635
- T36 Ben Griffin (-3) $39,635
- T36 Wilson Furr (-3) $39,635
- T36 Peter Malnati (-3) $39,635
- T36 J.J. Spaun (-3) $39,635
- T36 Kurt Kitayama (-3) $39,635
- T36 Ben Silverman (-3) $39,635
- T45 Greyson Sigg (-2) $25,503
- T45 Roger Sloan (-2) $25,503
- T45 Bud Cauley (-2) $25,503
- T45 Daniel Berger (-2) $25,503
- T45 Chandler Phillips (-2) $25,503
- T45 S.H. Kim (-2) $25,503
- T45 Cameron Champ (-2) $25,503
- T45 Kevin Dougherty (-2) $25,503
- T53 Ryan Brehm (-1) $21,521
- T53 Andrew Novak (-1) $21,521
- T53 Austin Cook (-1) $21,521
- T53 Chan Kim (-1) $21,521
- T57 Chris Gotterup (E) $20,475
- T57 Nick Hardy (E) $20,475
- T57 Beau Hossler (E) $20,475
- T57 Pierceson Coody (E) $20,475
- T57 Sam Stevens (E) $20,475
- T57 Lanto Griffin (E) $20,475
- T57 Adam Svensson (E) $20,475
- T64 Sam Ryder (+1) $19,383
- T64 Tyson Alexander (+1) $19,383
- T64 Adam Long (+1) $19,383
- T64 Michael Kim (+1) $19,383
- T64 Harrison Endycott (+1) $19,383
- T69 Scott Gutschewski (+2) $18,655
- T69 Callum Tarren (+2) $18,655
- T69 Garrick Higgo (+2) $18,655
- T72 Sam Bennett (+3) $18,200
- T72 James Hahn (+3) $18,200
- T74 Patrick Rodgers (+4) $17,654
- T74 Emilio Gonzalez (+4) $17,654
- T74 Ryan Palmer (+4) $17,654
- T74 Will Zalatoris (+4) $17,654
- T78 Ryan Fox (+5) $17,017
- T78 Dylan Wu (+5) $17,017
- T78 Raul Pereda (+5) $17,017
- 81 Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+6) $16,653
- 82 Aaron Baddeley (+7) $16,471
- 83 Vincent Norrman (+8) $16,289
2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Highlights
Stephan Jaeger won the 2024 Houston Open with a score of 12 under. Five players tied for second place, one stroke behind the German, including world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Jaeger's victory at the Houston Open was tense until the very last moment, as Scheffler had a chance to force a playoff on the 18th hole but missed a five-foot putt for birdie, which sealed the German's victory.
This is Jaeger's first PGA Tour victory (he has won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour). This result gives him a spot in the field for The Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship, and also guarantees his tour card until the end of the 2025 season.