2024 Texas Children's Houston Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,100,000 purse?

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open ended this Sunday, March 31, with Stephan Jaeger emerging victorious. The German took home the lion's share of the $9,100,000 purse and 500 FedEx Cup ranking points.

Jaeger's paycheck for his victory at the Houston Open is $1,638,000. 19 other players earned more than $100,000 for their results.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open prize money payout

Following is the full money breakdown of the 2024 Houston Open:

1 Stephan Jaeger (-12) $1,638,000

T2 Tony Finau (-11) $553,735

T2 Taylor Moore (-11) $553,735

T2 Thomas Detry (-11) $553,735

T2 Alejandro Tosti (-11) $553,735

T2 Scottie Scheffler (-11) $553,735

T7 Billy Horschel (-10) $276,412

T7 Aaron Rai (-10) $276,412

T7 Max Greyserman (-10) $276,412

T7 David Skinns (-10) $276,412

T11 Alex Noren (-9) $211,575

T11 Nick Dunlap (-9) $211,575

T11 Akshay Bhatia (-9) $211,575

T14 Mackenzie Hughes (-8) $166,075

T14 Davis Riley (-8) $166,075

T14 Tom Hoge (-8) $166,075

T17 Si Woo Kim (-7) $134,225

T17 Erik Barnes (-7) $134,225

T17 Victor Perez (-7) $134,225

T17 Chad Ramey (-7) $134,225

T21 Davis Thompson (-6) $88,725

T21 Gary Woodland (-6) $88,725

T21 Cam Davis (-6) $88,725

T21 Matti Schmid (-6) $88,725

T21 Joe Highsmith (-6) $88,725

T21 Nate Lashley (-6) $88,725

T21 Jacob Bridgeman (-6) $88,725

T28 Sahith Theegala (-5) $65,065

T28 Justin Lower (-5) $65,065

T28 Harry Hall (-5) $65,065

T31 Wyndham Clark (-4) $54,418

T31 Mark Hubbard (-4) $54,418

T31 Martin Laird (-4) $54,418

T31 K.H. Lee (-4) $54,418

T31 Ryan Moore (-4) $54,418

T36 Jhonattan Vegas (-3) $39,635

T36 Joseph Bramlett (-3) $39,635

T36 Taylor Pendrith (-3) $39,635

T36 Ben Griffin (-3) $39,635

T36 Wilson Furr (-3) $39,635

T36 Peter Malnati (-3) $39,635

T36 J.J. Spaun (-3) $39,635

T36 Kurt Kitayama (-3) $39,635

T36 Ben Silverman (-3) $39,635

T45 Greyson Sigg (-2) $25,503

T45 Roger Sloan (-2) $25,503

T45 Bud Cauley (-2) $25,503

T45 Daniel Berger (-2) $25,503

T45 Chandler Phillips (-2) $25,503

T45 S.H. Kim (-2) $25,503

T45 Cameron Champ (-2) $25,503

T45 Kevin Dougherty (-2) $25,503

T53 Ryan Brehm (-1) $21,521

T53 Andrew Novak (-1) $21,521

T53 Austin Cook (-1) $21,521

T53 Chan Kim (-1) $21,521

T57 Chris Gotterup (E) $20,475

T57 Nick Hardy (E) $20,475

T57 Beau Hossler (E) $20,475

T57 Pierceson Coody (E) $20,475

T57 Sam Stevens (E) $20,475

T57 Lanto Griffin (E) $20,475

T57 Adam Svensson (E) $20,475

T64 Sam Ryder (+1) $19,383

T64 Tyson Alexander (+1) $19,383

T64 Adam Long (+1) $19,383

T64 Michael Kim (+1) $19,383

T64 Harrison Endycott (+1) $19,383

T69 Scott Gutschewski (+2) $18,655

T69 Callum Tarren (+2) $18,655

T69 Garrick Higgo (+2) $18,655

T72 Sam Bennett (+3) $18,200

T72 James Hahn (+3) $18,200

T74 Patrick Rodgers (+4) $17,654

T74 Emilio Gonzalez (+4) $17,654

T74 Ryan Palmer (+4) $17,654

T74 Will Zalatoris (+4) $17,654

T78 Ryan Fox (+5) $17,017

T78 Dylan Wu (+5) $17,017

T78 Raul Pereda (+5) $17,017

81 Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+6) $16,653

82 Aaron Baddeley (+7) $16,471

83 Vincent Norrman (+8) $16,289

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Highlights

Stephan Jaeger won the 2024 Houston Open with a score of 12 under. Five players tied for second place, one stroke behind the German, including world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Jaeger's victory at the Houston Open was tense until the very last moment, as Scheffler had a chance to force a playoff on the 18th hole but missed a five-foot putt for birdie, which sealed the German's victory.

This is Jaeger's first PGA Tour victory (he has won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour). This result gives him a spot in the field for The Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship, and also guarantees his tour card until the end of the 2025 season.