2024 Texas Children's Houston Open weather update: Cloudy skies expected at Memorial Park Golf Course

The second round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is scheduled for Friday, March 29, at the Memorial Park Golf Course. The tournament's first round was successfully concluded on Thursday, March 28, without any interruption.

According to The Weather Network, the tournament's second round on Friday also has a high chance of a successful conclusion. The report suggests it would be sunny in the morning with no chance of precipitation. The temperature would be around 65-75°F.

Friday morning is mostly sunny; however, partially cloudy weather is reported in the afternoon and evening. However, still, the challenge of rainfall is not there. Considering the weather report, there is a decent chance that the second round will be successfully concluded on Friday.

Here is the weather report for the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024:

Morning

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 59°F

Wind: 15 mph S

Wind gust: 22 mph

Humidity: 74%

Afternoon

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 75°F

Wind: 17 mph S

Wind gust: 26 mph

Humidity: 49%

Evening

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 68°F

Wind: 17 mph S

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 66%

Overnight

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 63°F

Wind: 12 mph S

Wind gust: 19 mph

Humidity: 83%

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open Friday tee times

The second round of the Houston Open will start at 8:20 a.m. ET on Friday, March 29. Players will start their game on the first tee hole and tenth hole at the same time.

Ryan Palmer will take the first shot of the second round on the first tee hole. Ben Taylor and Michale Kim will join him. Meanwhile, Bud Cauley will tee off with David Lipsky and Roger Saon on the tenth hole.

Here are the tee times of the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open (all-time in ET):

1st hole

8:20 a.m. Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim

8:31 a.m. Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett

8:42 a.m. Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley

8:53 a.m. Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes

9:04 a.m. Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman

9:15 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama

9:26 a.m. Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker

9:37 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long

9:48 a.m. Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer

9:59 a.m. Wilson Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

10:10 a.m. Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott

10:21 a.m. Chan Kim, Blaine Hale

1:20 p.m. Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo

1:31 p.m. Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox

1:42 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai

1:53 p.m. Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

2:04 p.m. Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia

2:15 p.m. Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List

2:26 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan

2:37 p.m. Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

2:48 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin

2:59 p.m. Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner

3:10 p.m. Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns

3:21 p.m. Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

10th hole

8:20 a.m. Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

8:31 a.m. Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander

8:42 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren

8:53 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau

9:04 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

9:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

9:26 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander

9:37 a.m. Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

9:48 a.m. Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura

9:59 a.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

10:10 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda

10:21 a.m. Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo

1:20 p.m. Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

1:31 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater

1:42 p.m. Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn

1:53 p.m. Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy

2:04 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink

2:15 p.m. Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker

2:26 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

2:37 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell

2:48 p.m. Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry

2:59 p.m. Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody

3:10 p.m. Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong

3:21 p.m. Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

It is important that the Houston Open is a regular PGA tour event and thus has a cut line after 36 holes. So, only the players finishing above the cutline will tee off in the final two rounds.