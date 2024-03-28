2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open: What is the weather expected to be at the Memorial Park Golf Course?

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is scheduled to take place this week at the Memorial Park Golf Course from March 28 to 31. The PGA Tour event is a regular tournament on the circuit with a full-sized field and a cutline after 36 holes.

According to the Weather Network report, the tournament will likely to have a successful conclusion without much interruption by rain. The weather report suggests that the opening round on Thursday will have sunny weather with no chance of rainfall. The temperature in the morning will be around 54°F, while in the afternoon, it is expected to rise to 73°F.

The second round of the tournament, which is scheduled for Friday, however, might encounter difficulty as there is a minor chance of rainfall. As per the aforementioned outlet, Friday morning and afternoon will have clear skies, but there is a 10 percent chance of rainfall in the evening.

A 10 percent chance of precipitation is also reported for Saturday, March 30, when the event's third round is scheduled. However, the event might experience a delay on Sunday, March 31, as there is a decent chance of rainfall in the morning as well as in the afternoon. The weather report suggests a 40 percent chance of rainfall in the afternoon, with showers expected in the evening.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open weather report

Here is the weather report for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open:

Thursday, Round 1 (March 28)

Morning

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 54°F

POP: 0%

Wind: 6 mph NW

Wind gust: 9 mph

Humidity: 68%

Afternoon

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 73°F

POP: 0%

Wind: 11 mph S

Wind gust: 16 mph

Humidity: 45%

Evening

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 66°F

POP: 0%

Wind: 13 mph S

Wind gust: 19 mph

Humidity: 64%

Overnight

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 57°F

POP: 0%

Wind: 11 mph S

Wind gust: 16 mph

Humidity: 80%

Round 2, Friday, March 29

Morning

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 59°F

POP: 10%

Wind: 15 mph S

Wind gust: 22 mph

Humidity: 74%

Afternoon

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 75°F

POP: 20%

Wind: 17 mph S

Wind gust: 26 mph

Humidity: 49%

Evening

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 68°F

POP: 20%

Wind: 17 mph S

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 66%

Overnight

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 63°F

POP: 20%

Wind: 12 mph S

Wind gust: 19 mph

Humidity: 83%

Round 3, Saturday, March 30

Morning

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 63°F

POP: 10%

Wind: 11 mph S

Wind gust: 16 mph

Humidity: 79%

Afternoon

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 81°F

POP: 10%

Wind: 16 mph S

Wind gust: 23 mph

Humidity: 60%

Evening

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 72°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 16 mph S

Wind gust: 23 mph

Humidity: 72%

Overnight

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 66°F

POP: 20%

Wind: 12 mph S

Wind gust: 17 mph

Humidity: 87%

Round 4, Sunday, March 31

Morning

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 68°F

POP: 40%

Rain: trace

Wind: 15 mph S

Wind gust: 22 mph

Humidity: 85%

Afternoon

Weather: Chance of a shower

Temperature: 82°F

POP: 40%

Rain: trace

Wind: 17 mph S

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 65%

Evening

Weather: Mainly cloudy

Temperature: 73°F

Feels like: 75

POP: 30%

Wind: 17 mph S

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 79%

Overnight

Weather: Cloudy with clear breaks

Temperature: 70°F

Feels like: 70

POP: 30%

Wind: 14 mph S

Wind gust: 21 mph

Humidity: 91%