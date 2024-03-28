2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open: What is the weather expected to be at the Memorial Park Golf Course?

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is scheduled to take place this week at the Memorial Park Golf Course from March 28 to 31. The PGA Tour event is a regular tournament on the circuit with a full-sized field and a cutline after 36 holes.
According to the Weather Network report, the tournament will likely to have a successful conclusion without much interruption by rain. The weather report suggests that the opening round on Thursday will have sunny weather with no chance of rainfall. The temperature in the morning will be around 54°F, while in the afternoon, it is expected to rise to 73°F.
The second round of the tournament, which is scheduled for Friday, however, might encounter difficulty as there is a minor chance of rainfall. As per the aforementioned outlet, Friday morning and afternoon will have clear skies, but there is a 10 percent chance of rainfall in the evening.
A 10 percent chance of precipitation is also reported for Saturday, March 30, when the event's third round is scheduled. However, the event might experience a delay on Sunday, March 31, as there is a decent chance of rainfall in the morning as well as in the afternoon. The weather report suggests a 40 percent chance of rainfall in the afternoon, with showers expected in the evening.
Here is the weather report for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open:
Thursday, Round 1 (March 28)
Morning
- Weather: Sunny
- Temperature: 54°F
- POP: 0%
- Wind: 6 mph NW
- Wind gust: 9 mph
- Humidity: 68%
Afternoon
- Weather: Sunny
- Temperature: 73°F
- POP: 0%
- Wind: 11 mph S
- Wind gust: 16 mph
- Humidity: 45%
Evening
- Weather: Clear
- Temperature: 66°F
- POP: 0%
- Wind: 13 mph S
- Wind gust: 19 mph
- Humidity: 64%
Overnight
- Weather: Clear
- Temperature: 57°F
- POP: 0%
- Wind: 11 mph S
- Wind gust: 16 mph
- Humidity: 80%
Round 2, Friday, March 29
Morning
- Weather: Sunny
- Temperature: 59°F
- POP: 10%
- Wind: 15 mph S
- Wind gust: 22 mph
- Humidity: 74%
Afternoon
- Weather: Mainly sunny
- Temperature: 75°F
- POP: 20%
- Wind: 17 mph S
- Wind gust: 26 mph
- Humidity: 49%
Evening
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Temperature: 68°F
- POP: 20%
- Wind: 17 mph S
- Wind gust: 25 mph
- Humidity: 66%
Overnight
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Temperature: 63°F
- POP: 20%
- Wind: 12 mph S
- Wind gust: 19 mph
- Humidity: 83%
Round 3, Saturday, March 30
Morning
- Weather: Mainly sunny
- Temperature: 63°F
- POP: 10%
- Wind: 11 mph S
- Wind gust: 16 mph
- Humidity: 79%
Afternoon
- Weather: Mainly sunny
- Temperature: 81°F
- POP: 10%
- Wind: 16 mph S
- Wind gust: 23 mph
- Humidity: 60%
Evening
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Temperature: 72°F
- POP: 30%
- Wind: 16 mph S
- Wind gust: 23 mph
- Humidity: 72%
Overnight
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Temperature: 66°F
- POP: 20%
- Wind: 12 mph S
- Wind gust: 17 mph
- Humidity: 87%
Round 4, Sunday, March 31
Morning
- Weather: Cloudy with showers
- Temperature: 68°F
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 15 mph S
- Wind gust: 22 mph
- Humidity: 85%
Afternoon
- Weather: Chance of a shower
- Temperature: 82°F
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 17 mph S
- Wind gust: 25 mph
- Humidity: 65%
Evening
- Weather: Mainly cloudy
- Temperature: 73°F
- Feels like: 75
- POP: 30%
- Wind: 17 mph S
- Wind gust: 25 mph
- Humidity: 79%
Overnight
- Weather: Cloudy with clear breaks
- Temperature: 70°F
- Feels like: 70
- POP: 30%
- Wind: 14 mph S
- Wind gust: 21 mph
- Humidity: 91%