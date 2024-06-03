2024 US Women's Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $12,000,000 purse?

Yuka Saso won the 2024 US Women's Open at Lancaster Golf and Country Club. Saso took home the second major title of her career and also the lion's share of the $12,000,000 purse.

Yuka Saso's paycheck for winning the 2024 US Women's Open was $2,400,000. The runner-up also received winnings of more than $1 million and the other 21 earned more than $100,000.

2024 US Women's Open prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 US Women's Open:

1 Yuka Saso -4 $2,400,000

2 Hinako Shibuno -1 $1,296,000

T3 Ally Ewing E $664.777,5

T3 Andrea Lee E $664.777,5

5 Arpichaya Yubol +1 $456,375

T6 Atthaya Thitikul +2 $365,406

T6 Ayaka Furue +2 $365,406

T6 Wichanee Meechai +2 $365,406

T9 Rio Takeda +3 $271,733

T9 Sakura Koiwai +3 $271,733

T9 Minjee Lee +3 $271,733

T12 Hyo Joo Kim +4 $205,709

T12 Ruoning Yin +4 $205,709

T12 Miyu Yamashita +4 $205,709

T12 Jin Hee Im +4 $205,709

T16 Hannah Green +5 $161,841

T16 A Lim Kim +5 $161,841

T16 Mi Hyang Lee +5 $161,841

T19 Jenny Shin +6 $125,829

T19 Charley Hull +6 $125,829

T19 Yan Liu +6 $125,829

T19 Carlota Ciganda +6 $125,829

T19 Chisato Iwai +6 $125,829

T24 Jiwon Jeon +7 $99,079

T24 Wei-Ling Hsu +7 $99,079

T26 Aditi Ashok +8 $86,542

T26 Sophia Popov +8 $86,542

T26 Minbyeol Kim +8 $86,542

T29 Jin Young Ko +9 $68,873

T29 Sarah Kemp +9 $68,873

T29 Pia Babnik +9 $68,873

T29 Albane Valenzuela +9 $68,873

T29 Xiyu Lin +9 $68,873

T29 Jodi Ewart Shadoff +9 $68,873

T29 Su Ji Kim +9 $68,873

T36 Kristen Gillman +10 $54,338

T36 Anna Nordqvist +10 $54,338

T36 Amiyu Ozeki +10 $54,338

T39 Hyun Kyung Park +11 $44,897

T39 Gaby Lopez +11 $44,897

T39 Jiyai Shin +11 $44,897

T39 Yuna Nishimura +11 $44,897

T39 Yui Kawamoto +11 $44,897

T44 Megan Khang 12 $31,750

T44 Mariel Galdiano +12 $31,750

T44 Alison Lee +12 $31,750

T44 Asterisk Talley (a) +12

T44 Megan Schofill (a) +12

T44 Nasa Hataoka +12 $31,750

T44 Catherine Park (a) +12

T51 Gabriela Ruffels +13 $25,034

T51 Haeran Ryu +13 $25,034

T51 Sofia Garcia +13 $25,034

T51 Alexandra Forsterling +13 $25,034

T51 Yuri Yoshida +13 $25,034

T51 Danielle Kang +13 $25,034

T51 Ashleigh Buhai +13 $25,034

T58 Narin An +14 $23,036

T58 Celine Boutier +14 $23,036

T58 Amelia Garvey +14 $23,036

T58 Alana Uriell +14 $23,036

T58 Alexa Pano +14 $23,036

T58 Emily Kristine Pedersen +14 $23,036

T58 Maude-Aimee Leblanc +14 $23,036

T58 Kim Kaufman +14 $23,036

T58 Jeongeun Lee6 +14 $23,036

T67 Adela Cernousek (a) +15

T67 Ai Suzuki +15 $21,743

T69 Caroline Inglis +16 $21,155

T69 Madelene Sagstrom +16 $21,155

T69 Marissa Steen +16 $21,155

Yuka Saso was always in contention for the title of the 2024 US Women's Open, even being the leader after the first round. The Japanese took advantage of the fact that Wichanee Meechai, the leader after 54 holes, scored 7 over during the fourth round to climb to the top of the leaderboard and stay there.

Saso's fourth round was five birdies, one bogey and one double bogey (4 under 68). This performance gave her a three-stroke lead over compatriot Hinako Shibuno.

At the age of 22 (she will turn 23 on June 20), Yuka Saso is the youngest double major champion in history, having previously won the US Women's Open in 2021. She is also the third player to claim two majors as her first two LPGA Tour victories (Se Ri Pak, In Gee Chun).

15-year-old rising star Asterisk Talley tied with Megan Schofill and Catherine Park as the low amateurs of the event (T44, 12 over).