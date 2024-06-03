2024 US Women's Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $12,000,000 purse?

Yuka Saso won the 2024 US Women's Open at Lancaster Golf and Country Club. Saso took home the second major title of her career and also the lion's share of the $12,000,000 purse.
Yuka Saso's paycheck for winning the 2024 US Women's Open was $2,400,000. The runner-up also received winnings of more than $1 million and the other 21 earned more than $100,000.
2024 US Women's Open prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 US Women's Open:
- 1 Yuka Saso -4 $2,400,000
- 2 Hinako Shibuno -1 $1,296,000
- T3 Ally Ewing E $664.777,5
- T3 Andrea Lee E $664.777,5
- 5 Arpichaya Yubol +1 $456,375
- T6 Atthaya Thitikul +2 $365,406
- T6 Ayaka Furue +2 $365,406
- T6 Wichanee Meechai +2 $365,406
- T9 Rio Takeda +3 $271,733
- T9 Sakura Koiwai +3 $271,733
- T9 Minjee Lee +3 $271,733
- T12 Hyo Joo Kim +4 $205,709
- T12 Ruoning Yin +4 $205,709
- T12 Miyu Yamashita +4 $205,709
- T12 Jin Hee Im +4 $205,709
- T16 Hannah Green +5 $161,841
- T16 A Lim Kim +5 $161,841
- T16 Mi Hyang Lee +5 $161,841
- T19 Jenny Shin +6 $125,829
- T19 Charley Hull +6 $125,829
- T19 Yan Liu +6 $125,829
- T19 Carlota Ciganda +6 $125,829
- T19 Chisato Iwai +6 $125,829
- T24 Jiwon Jeon +7 $99,079
- T24 Wei-Ling Hsu +7 $99,079
- T26 Aditi Ashok +8 $86,542
- T26 Sophia Popov +8 $86,542
- T26 Minbyeol Kim +8 $86,542
- T29 Jin Young Ko +9 $68,873
- T29 Sarah Kemp +9 $68,873
- T29 Pia Babnik +9 $68,873
- T29 Albane Valenzuela +9 $68,873
- T29 Xiyu Lin +9 $68,873
- T29 Jodi Ewart Shadoff +9 $68,873
- T29 Su Ji Kim +9 $68,873
- T36 Kristen Gillman +10 $54,338
- T36 Anna Nordqvist +10 $54,338
- T36 Amiyu Ozeki +10 $54,338
- T39 Hyun Kyung Park +11 $44,897
- T39 Gaby Lopez +11 $44,897
- T39 Jiyai Shin +11 $44,897
- T39 Yuna Nishimura +11 $44,897
- T39 Yui Kawamoto +11 $44,897
- T44 Megan Khang 12 $31,750
- T44 Mariel Galdiano +12 $31,750
- T44 Alison Lee +12 $31,750
- T44 Asterisk Talley (a) +12
- T44 Megan Schofill (a) +12
- T44 Nasa Hataoka +12 $31,750
- T44 Catherine Park (a) +12
- T51 Gabriela Ruffels +13 $25,034
- T51 Haeran Ryu +13 $25,034
- T51 Sofia Garcia +13 $25,034
- T51 Alexandra Forsterling +13 $25,034
- T51 Yuri Yoshida +13 $25,034
- T51 Danielle Kang +13 $25,034
- T51 Ashleigh Buhai +13 $25,034
- T58 Narin An +14 $23,036
- T58 Celine Boutier +14 $23,036
- T58 Amelia Garvey +14 $23,036
- T58 Alana Uriell +14 $23,036
- T58 Alexa Pano +14 $23,036
- T58 Emily Kristine Pedersen +14 $23,036
- T58 Maude-Aimee Leblanc +14 $23,036
- T58 Kim Kaufman +14 $23,036
- T58 Jeongeun Lee6 +14 $23,036
- T67 Adela Cernousek (a) +15
- T67 Ai Suzuki +15 $21,743
- T69 Caroline Inglis +16 $21,155
- T69 Madelene Sagstrom +16 $21,155
- T69 Marissa Steen +16 $21,155
Yuka Saso was always in contention for the title of the 2024 US Women's Open, even being the leader after the first round. The Japanese took advantage of the fact that Wichanee Meechai, the leader after 54 holes, scored 7 over during the fourth round to climb to the top of the leaderboard and stay there.
Saso's fourth round was five birdies, one bogey and one double bogey (4 under 68). This performance gave her a three-stroke lead over compatriot Hinako Shibuno.
At the age of 22 (she will turn 23 on June 20), Yuka Saso is the youngest double major champion in history, having previously won the US Women's Open in 2021. She is also the third player to claim two majors as her first two LPGA Tour victories (Se Ri Pak, In Gee Chun).
15-year-old rising star Asterisk Talley tied with Megan Schofill and Catherine Park as the low amateurs of the event (T44, 12 over).