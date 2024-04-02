2024 Valero Texas Open power rankings: Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama lead PGA Tour’s list

Following the conclusion of the Texas Children's Houston Open, the PGA Tour players will next tee off at the Valero Texas Open. The tournament is slated to start with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 4, and will have its finale on Sunday, April 7. With a purse of $9.2 million, it's a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field with a cut line after 36 holes.
Some of the top-ranked players in the world will tee off this week, including Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. However, Corey Conners has topped the power ranking.
The Canadian golfer has played in eight tournaments in the 2024 season without missing any cut. He last played at The Players Championship and finished in a tie for 13th place.
Conners started the year at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing in a tie for 57th place. He then competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing in T31.
Although he has not had any top-10 finish this season so far, his consistently decent performances have impressed fans. He is picking up the pace slowly, which is evident in his performance at The Players, where he finished T13, his best finish of the season.
Hideki Matsuyama is second in the power rankings, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick. The Japanese golfer has played in eight tournaments this season and emerged victorious at The Genesis Invitational. He has recorded two top-10 finishes and settled in the T6 position at The Players.
Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked golfer playing this week, settles in 11th place in the power ranking. The Northern Irish golfer has also last played at The Players, where he finished in a tie for 19th place.
Here is the power ranking of the 2024 Valero Texas Open:
- 1 Corey Conners
- 2 Hideki Matsuyama
- 3 Matt Fitzpatrick
- 4 Byeong Hun An
- 5 Ludvig Aberg
- 6 Brian Harman
- 7 Harris English
- 8 Erik Van Rooyen
- 9 Billy Horschel
- 10 Alex Noren
- 11 Rory McIlroy
- 12 Max Homa
- 13 Akshay Bhatia
- 14 Aaron Rai
- 15 Russell Henley
2024 Valero Texas Open odds
While Conners tops the power ranking, Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite for the week with odds of +750 per CBS Sports.
Ludwig Aberg is also the top favorite bet for the week with odds of +1200. Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa's odds are +1800.
Here are the odds of the 2024 Valero Texas Open (as per CBS Sports):
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Ludvig Åberg +1200
- Hideki Matsuyama +1800
- Max Homa +1800
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Corey Conners +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Alex Noren +3000
- Byeong Hun An +3300
- Billy Horschel +3300
- Brian Harman +3500
- Russell Henley +4000
- Adam Scott +4000
- Harris English +4500
- Eric Cole +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Keith Mitchell +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +5500
- Rickie Fowler +6000
- Beau Hossler +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Nicolai Højgaard +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Maverick McNealy +6500
- Denny McCarthy +7500
- Lucas Glover +8000
- Taylor Montgomery +8000
- Erik van Rooyen +8000
- Austin Eckroat +10000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Andrew Putnam +10000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Davis Thompson +11000
- Doug Ghim +11000
- Patrick Rodgers +11000
- Brendon Todd +11000
- Victor Perez +11000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Lee Hodges +12000
- K.H. Lee +12000
- Ryo Hisatsune +12000
- Ben Griffin +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Mark Hubbard +12000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +12000
- Ryan Fox +12000
- Cameron Champ +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Alejandro Tosti +15000
- Webb Simpson +15000
- Andrew Novak +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Jhonattan Vegas +15000
- Matti Schmid +17000
- Max Greyserman +17000
- Charley Hoffman +17000
- Kevin Yu +17000
- Ryan Moore +17000
- C.T. Pan +17000
- Chesson Hadley +17000
- Adam Svensson +17000
- J.J. Spaun +20000
- Garrick Higgo +20000
- S.H. Kim +20000