2024 Valero Texas Open power rankings: Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama lead PGA Tour’s list

Following the conclusion of the Texas Children's Houston Open, the PGA Tour players will next tee off at the Valero Texas Open. The tournament is slated to start with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 4, and will have its finale on Sunday, April 7. With a purse of $9.2 million, it's a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field with a cut line after 36 holes.

Some of the top-ranked players in the world will tee off this week, including Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. However, Corey Conners has topped the power ranking.

The Canadian golfer has played in eight tournaments in the 2024 season without missing any cut. He last played at The Players Championship and finished in a tie for 13th place.

Conners started the year at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing in a tie for 57th place. He then competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing in T31.

Although he has not had any top-10 finish this season so far, his consistently decent performances have impressed fans. He is picking up the pace slowly, which is evident in his performance at The Players, where he finished T13, his best finish of the season.

Hideki Matsuyama is second in the power rankings, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick. The Japanese golfer has played in eight tournaments this season and emerged victorious at The Genesis Invitational. He has recorded two top-10 finishes and settled in the T6 position at The Players.

Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked golfer playing this week, settles in 11th place in the power ranking. The Northern Irish golfer has also last played at The Players, where he finished in a tie for 19th place.

Here is the power ranking of the 2024 Valero Texas Open:

1 Corey Conners

2 Hideki Matsuyama

3 Matt Fitzpatrick

4 Byeong Hun An

5 Ludvig Aberg

6 Brian Harman

7 Harris English

8 Erik Van Rooyen

9 Billy Horschel

10 Alex Noren

11 Rory McIlroy

12 Max Homa

13 Akshay Bhatia

14 Aaron Rai

15 Russell Henley

2024 Valero Texas Open odds

While Conners tops the power ranking, Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite for the week with odds of +750 per CBS Sports.

Ludwig Aberg is also the top favorite bet for the week with odds of +1200. Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa's odds are +1800.

Here are the odds of the 2024 Valero Texas Open (as per CBS Sports):

Rory McIlroy +750

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Max Homa +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +2000

Corey Conners +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Alex Noren +3000

Byeong Hun An +3300

Billy Horschel +3300

Brian Harman +3500

Russell Henley +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Harris English +4500

Eric Cole +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Beau Hossler +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Denny McCarthy +7500

Lucas Glover +8000

Taylor Montgomery +8000

Erik van Rooyen +8000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Adam Schenk +11000

Davis Thompson +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Victor Perez +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Lee Hodges +12000

K.H. Lee +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Thorbjørn Olesen +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Champ +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Matti Schmid +17000

Max Greyserman +17000

Charley Hoffman +17000

Kevin Yu +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

C.T. Pan +17000

Chesson Hadley +17000

Adam Svensson +17000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Garrick Higgo +20000

S.H. Kim +20000