Who is leading the 2024 Valspar Championship after Day 3? Round 3 leaderboard explored

Weather conditions were good enough for the third round of the 2024 Valspar Championship to finish as scheduled. The so-called "moving day" of the tournament broke some of the ties seen in the first two rounds, although several competitors stiremain in contention.

Keith Mitchell played the best third round of the event (5 under) to climb five spots to the top of the leaderboard at 10 under. Three players are chasing him two strokes behind.

2024 Valspar Championship Round 3 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for the 2024 Valspar Championship after day 3:

1 Keith Mitchell -10

T2 Seamus Power -8

T2 Mackenzie Hughes -8

T2 Peter Malnati -8

T5 Cameron Young -7

T5 Brendon Todd -7

T5 Chandler Phillips -7

T8 Cameron Champ -6

T8 Adam Hadwin -6

T8 Rico Hoey -6

T8 Adam Svensson -6

T8 Kevin Roy -6

T13 Ryan Moore -5

T13 Joseph Bramlett -5

T13 Carl Yuan -5

T13 Lee Hodges -5

T13 K.H. Lee -5

T18 Matt Wallace -4

T18 Tom Whitney -4

T18 Thomas Detry -4

T18 Matti Schmid -4

T18 Ben Griffin -4

T18 Scott Stallings -4

T18 Michael Kim -4

T18 Lucas Glover -4

T18 Kevin Streelman -4

T27 Greyson Sigg -3

T27 Kevin Dougherty -3

T27 Jorge Campillo -3

T27 Hayden Buckley -3

T27 Fred Biondi -3

T27 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T27 Robby Shelton -3

T34 Sami Valimaki -2

T34 Hayden Springer -2

T34 Eric Cole -2

T34 Xander Schauffele -2

T34 Maverick McNealy -2

T34 Adam Schenk -2

T34 Roger Sloan -2

T34 Dylan Wu -2

T34 Ryo Hisatsune -2

T34 Taylor Moore -2

T34 Chez Reavie -2

T34 Aaron Baddeley -2

T46 Billy Horschel -1

T46 Max Greyserman -1

T46 Justin Suh -1

T46 Joel Dahmen -1

T46 Akshay Bhatia -1

T46 Matt Kuchar -1

T46 Andrew Novak -1

T46 Robert MacIntyre -1

T46 Stewart Cink -1

T55 Norman Xiong E

T55 Doug Ghim E

T55 Webb Simpson E

T55 Vince Whaley E

T59 Carson Young +1

T59 Mac Meissner +1

T59 Sam Stevens +1

T59 Alexander Björk +1

T59 Callum Tarren +1

2024 Valspar Championship Round 3 highlights

Keith Mitchell did not have a good score on the front nine, as he covered it with three bogeys and two birdies. But everything changed after he made the turn, as he birdied four holes and eagled the 18th (no bogeys). As a result. the 32-year-old is leading the Valspar Championship by two strokes.

Several of the leaders of the previous days remain in contention in the Valspar Championship. Such is the case of Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati, tied with Seamus Powers in second place with a score of 8 under. Three players finished the round with a score of 7 under and five others finished the round with a score of 6 under.

The top ranked golfers in the field of the Valspar Championship are not placed well in the leaderboard. Xander Schauffele is tied for 34 with a score of 2 under, while Justin Thomas is tied for 66 after a third round of 79 (one birdie, seven bogeys and one double bogey).