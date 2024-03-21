2024 Valspar Championship weather forecast: Will it rain in Palm Harbor?

The Valspar Championship is all set to start with its opening round on Thursday, March 21, at the renowned Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Habor, Florida.

The PGA Tour event, headlined by some top-ranked Tour players, including Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth, will be played in a regular four-day stroke format over 72 holes.

However, there might be some difficulties during its first round as there is a decent chance of rainfall. According to The Weather Network's report, the morning hours of Thursday will have a mix of sunny and cloudy weather.

The morning temperature would be around 54°F, with approximately a 20 per cent chance of rainfall. The afternoon also has a decent chance of rainfall with a slight increase in temperature. However, there is a 100 per cent chance of rainfall in the evening, which might delay the final few holes of the tournament, possibly extending the first round's completion to Friday, March 22.

The first round of the Valspar Championship will commence at 7:35 a.m. ET on Thursday with Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, and Ben Griffin taking the first shot of the day. The final group of the afternoon tee times will start at 3:02 p.m. ET.

There is a slight possibility that the run may pose difficulties, and the first round might be delayed. However, the situation worsens on Friday, March 22. The aforementioned outlet's weather report suggests a high chance of heavy rainfall on Friday, with a 100 per cent chance of rainfall in the morning and afternoon.

The temperature would be around 66°F, with a 0.5-0.75 chance of rainfall in the morning and 1.0-1.5 inches of rainfall in the afternoon. However, Friday evening could be a bit more relaxing with a slight chance of rainfall.

There is also a slight chance of rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday, while the sky is expected to be clear and sunny on Sunday, March 24.

2024 Valspar Championship weather forecast

Here is the weather report for all four rounds of the 2024 Valspar Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, March 21

Morning

Temperature: 54°F

Conditions: A mix of sun and clouds

Chance of precipitation (POP): 20%

Humidity: 60%

Afternoon

Temperature: 77°F

Conditions: A mix of sun and clouds

POP: 30%

Humidity: 42%

Evening

Temperature: 70°F

Conditions: Rain

POP: 100%

Humidity: 66%

Overnight

Temperature: 66°F

Conditions: Rain

Rain: 0.25

Humidity: 82%

Round 2: Friday, March 22

Morning

Temperature: 66°F

Conditions: Rain

Chance of precipitation (POP): 100%

Rain: 0.5-0.75 inches

Humidity: 84%

Afternoon

Temperature: 68°F

Conditions: Rain at times heavy

POP: 100%

Rain: 1.0-1.5 inches

Humidity: 88%

Evening

Temperature: 66°F

Conditions: Cloudy with showers

POP: 60%

Rain: Trace

Humidity: 80%

Overnight

Temperature: 66°F

Conditions: Partly cloudy

POP: 30%

Rain: -

Humidity: 90%

Round 3: Saturday, March 23

Morning

Temperature: 68°F

Conditions: Risk of a thunderstorm

Chance of precipitation (POP): 40%

Rain: Trace

Humidity: 87%

Afternoon

Temperature: 73°F

Conditions: Risk of a thunderstorm

POP: 40%

Rain: ~0.1 inches

Humidity: 74%

Evening

Temperature: 66°F

Conditions: Chance of a shower

POP: 40%

Rain: Trace

Humidity: 76%

Overnight

Temperature: 63°F

Conditions: Chance of a shower

POP: 40%

Rain: Trace

Humidity: 76%

Round 4: Sunday, March 24

Morning

Temperature: 61°F

Conditions: Sunny

Chance of precipitation (POP): 0%

Humidity: 74%

Afternoon

Temperature: 73°F

Conditions: Sunny

POP: 0%

Humidity: 60%

Evening

Temperature: 66°F

Conditions: Mainly clear

POP: 10%

Humidity: 68%

Overnight

Temperature: 57°F

Conditions: Partly cloudy

POP: 10%

Humidity: 82%