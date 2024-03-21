2024 Valspar Championship: What is the weather expected to be at the Copperhead Course?

The 2024 Valspar Championship, formerly known as the Tampa Bay Championship, is currently underway at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. It began on March 21 and will run through the weekend ending on March 24.

Here are the weather forecasts for each day of the Valspar Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, March 21

Day

Temp: 79°F

Conditions: Partly sunny with periods of clouds and sun.

POP (Percentage of Precipitation): 6%

Humidity: 60%

Night

Temp: 66°F

Conditions: Cloudy with a shower late tonight.

POP: 89%

Rainfall: 0.20 in.

Humidity: 82%

Round 2: Friday, March 22

Day

Temp: 72°F

Condition: Showers likely, mainly after noon; thunderstorms possible later in the day.

POP: 98%

Rainfall: 0.62 in.

Humidity: 84%

Night

Temp: 66°F

Condition: Periods of rain, some heavy; a thunderstorm later

POP=91%

Rainfall 0.16 in.

Humidity: 86%

Round 3: Saturday, March 23

Day

Temperature: 75°F

Condition: Partly sunny with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

POP: 88%

Rain: 0.19 in.

Humidity: 87%.

Night

Temp: 61°F

Condition: Some clouds; a couple of evening showers followed by occasional rain and drizzle late

Pop: 84%

Rain: 0.08 in.

Humidity: 76%

Round 4: Sunday, March 24

Day

Temp: 77°F

Condition: sunshine with a few clouds

POP: 6%

Humidity: 74%

Night

Temp: 55°F

Condition: Partly cloudy

POP: 0%

Humidity: 82%

Friday and Saturday will likely have showers and gusty winds leading to a potential impact on players' performance besides affecting course conditions. Sunday, however, is expected to have more favorable weather conditions as sunshine with a few clouds and less humidity is predicted.

More about Valspar Championship 2024

With former winners and accomplished pros like Jim Furyk, Sean O’Hair, and Vijay Singh among others in its history books, Valspar Championship has come a long way. This competition, apart from shifting its position on the PGA Tour calendar, has also changed sponsors over time. The current title sponsor, Valspar Corporation, recently renewed their sponsorship agreement through 2025.

This prestigious event on the PGA Tour includes top players like Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth in its field, competing in regular four-day stroke play over 72-holes format.

The Copperhead Course is a challenging par-71 layout covering 7,340 yards. However, this course is more demanding than some of the others that have hosted Tour-level events in the past year in terms of length and strategic play (6,986 yards).

According to recent figures, the Copperhead Course has an average tournament score of even par whereas the scoring average on all courses by Tour players over the last year is -5.

The 2024 Valspar Championship has commenced with names like Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, and Mackenzie Hughes taking over in round one.