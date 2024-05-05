2024 Volvo China Open: Full prize money payouts for the $2,250,000 tournament

The Volvo China Open, which functions as a U.S. Open qualifying event, has finished. Adrian Otaegui was the eventual winner of the DP World Tour tournament, though not by a wide margin.

With a $2.25 million prize purse, there was plenty at stake for the golfer who did just enough to stay one shot ahead on the final leaderboard. Out of that prize purse, how much did Otaegui earn? How much did the rest of the field earn even if they didn't win?

Exploring payouts for Volvo China Open

Adrian Otaegui shot seven under par in the final round to post a -18 at the Volvo China Open on Sunday, May 5. Otaegui won $382,500 of the total $2.25 million purse. He shot seven under in the final round, which propelled him to a one-stroke victory over Guido Migliozzi

The DP World Tour paid out the following to everyone else who did well at the tournament:

2: Guido Migliozzi, $247,500

T3: Joel Girrbach, $116,853

T3: Paul Waring, $116,853

T3: Sebastian Soderberg, $116,853

6: Lloyd Jefferson Go, $78,750

7: Brandon Stone, $67,500

T8: Johannes Veerman, $53,463

T8: Matthias Schwab, $53,463

10: Antoine Rozner, $45,000

11th through 30th were to be paid (per Golf Monthly):

11th $41,400

12th $38,700

13th $36,225

14th $34,425

15th $33,075

16th $31,725

17th $30,375

18th $29,025

19th $27,900

20th $27,000

21st $26,100

22nd $25,425

23rd $24,750

24th $24,075

25th $23,400

26th $22,725

27th $22,050

28th $21,375

29th $20,700

30th $20,025

Weather impacted the final round. This has plagued several golf tournaments all season long, including notable PGA Tour events. The final round had to be shortened thanks to inclement weather.

Sebastien Soderberg at the Volvo China Open

Otaegui said after the win that he was "extremely happy" with his trophy coming after a compacted final round. Via RTE, he said:

"I had to wait a little bit since I finished, see what was happening in the final group, but luckily for me, things turned up well and I'm extremely happy. I was starting five shots back, and I tried not to look at the leaderboard, not think about the result, try to play how I played on Thursday and Friday and think if things go well. It's a course where I can have some birdie chances."

Otaegui noted that he'd been putting well and was thus feeling more confident through the week that he would have plenty of chances to birdie and continue making his comeback.