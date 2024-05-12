2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Round 4 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to conclude on Sunday, May 12th. Following three rounds of the competition, Xander Schauffele maintains his lead with a score of under 12. The final round is scheduled to commence at 7:55 a.m. ET on the first tee hole of the Quail Hollow Golf Country Club.
Eric Cole and Peter Malnati will kick off the action at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday morning, followed by Matthieu Pavon and Matt Fitzpatrick. The third-round leader, Schauffele, will be paired with Rory McIlroy for the fourth round, teeing off at 1:45 p.m. ET.
Additionally, Jason Day will team up with Sam Burns, while Justin Thomas and Corey Conners are set to play together. Max Homa will begin his game alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Will Zalatoris will pair up with Kurt Kitayama.
Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy have been playing pretty well at the event and are in contention to win the tournament. Sungjae Im settled in solo third place, while Sepp Straka finished in fourth place.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship Sunday Round 4 tee times
Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (all-time in ET):
- 7:55 a.m. – Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 8:05 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8:15 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:25 a.m. – Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin
- 8:35 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Brian Harman
- 8:45 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala
- 8:55 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
- 9:10 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
- 9:20 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Brendon Todd
- 9:30 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Tony Finau
- 9:40 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
- 9:50 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp
- 10:00 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar
- 10:10 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Harris English
- 10:25 a.m. – Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
- 10:35 a.m. – Tom Kim, Adam Svensson
- 10:45 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge
- 10:55 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:05 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover
- 11:15 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Russell Henley
- 11:25 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Nick Dunlap
- 11:40 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power
- 11:50 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:00 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Corey Conners
- 12:10 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
- 12:20 p.m. – Cam Davis, Alex Noren
- 12:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:40 p.m. – Cameron Young, Grayson Murray
- 12:55 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges
- 1:05 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa
- 1:15 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 1:35 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
- 1:45 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
Following the Wells Fargo Championship, golfers will tee off at the PGA Championship, the year's second Major.