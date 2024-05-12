2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Round 4 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to conclude on Sunday, May 12th. Following three rounds of the competition, Xander Schauffele maintains his lead with a score of under 12. The final round is scheduled to commence at 7:55 a.m. ET on the first tee hole of the Quail Hollow Golf Country Club.

Eric Cole and Peter Malnati will kick off the action at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday morning, followed by Matthieu Pavon and Matt Fitzpatrick. The third-round leader, Schauffele, will be paired with Rory McIlroy for the fourth round, teeing off at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Jason Day will team up with Sam Burns, while Justin Thomas and Corey Conners are set to play together. Max Homa will begin his game alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Will Zalatoris will pair up with Kurt Kitayama.

Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy have been playing pretty well at the event and are in contention to win the tournament. Sungjae Im settled in solo third place, while Sepp Straka finished in fourth place.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Sunday Round 4 tee times

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (all-time in ET):

7:55 a.m. – Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

8:05 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:15 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Emiliano Grillo

8:25 a.m. – Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

8:35 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Brian Harman

8:45 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala

8:55 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

9:10 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

9:20 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Brendon Todd

9:30 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Tony Finau

9:40 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

9:50 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp

10:00 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar

10:10 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Harris English

10:25 a.m. – Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

10:35 a.m. – Tom Kim, Adam Svensson

10:45 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge

10:55 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama

11:05 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover

11:15 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Russell Henley

11:25 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Nick Dunlap

11:40 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power

11:50 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes

12:00 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Corey Conners

12:10 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:20 p.m. – Cam Davis, Alex Noren

12:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:40 p.m. – Cameron Young, Grayson Murray

12:55 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges

1:05 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa

1:15 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Taylor Pendrith

1:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Sam Burns

1:35 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

1:45 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

Following the Wells Fargo Championship, golfers will tee off at the PGA Championship, the year's second Major.