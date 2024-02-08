2024 WM Phoenix Open celebrities list: Michael Phelps, Post Malone and everyone who participated

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament was scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, featuring a wide spectrum of stars including legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, singer Post Malone, and former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, among others.
Unfortunately, the tournament was canceled due to rain. It was the first time since 2011 that the annual pro-am tournament of the WM Phoenix Open was not held.
However, a change in the weather allowed the celebrities to play to win $1 million for charity by taking the WHOOP Shot of Glory on the 16th hole. Brad Schoenberg shot the closet and secured the top position, followed by Charlie Tucker, Jim Pitman and Adrian Beltre.
Here is a list of the celebrities who participated in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am:
- Post Malone
- Nick Saban
- April Whitaker
- Carli Lloyd
- Dylan Dryer
- Zac Gallen
- Ron Shurts
- Glen Powell
- Jake Owen
- David Rauch
- Adrian Beltre
- Brad Schoenberger
- Fat Perez
- Hardy
- Michael Phelps
- Emmitt Smith
- Alex Rodriguez
The 2024 WM Phoenix Open for the pro golfers will start with its first round on Thursday, February 8. It will have four rounds and conclude on Sunday, February 11, at the TPC Scottsdale.
2024 WM Phoenix Open professionals list
The 2024 WM Phoenix Open features a regular full-size field. Scottie Scheffler will return to defend his title this week. Moreover, the field will also be graced by some top-ranked PGA Tour players such as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth Shane Lowry.
Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland were also committed to the tournament. However, they withdrew ahead of the start.
Here is a list of the professional golfers playing at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Scott
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Svensson
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- Andrew Putnam
- Ben Taylor
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brandon Wu
- Brendon Todd
- Camilo Villegas
- Cameron Young
- Carl Yuan
- Carson Young
- C.T. Pan
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Dylan Wu
- Erik van Rooyen
- Gary Woodland
- Grayson Murray
- Grayson Sigg
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Jesse Mueller
- Jhonattan Vegas
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- J.T. Poston
- Justin Thomas
- Justin Suh
- Keith Mitchell
- Kevin Stadler
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Yu
- Maverick McNealy
- Matti Schmid
- Matt NeSmith
- Matt Wallace
- Patrick Rodgers
- Robby Shelton
- Ryan Moore
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Sami Valimaki
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Troy Merritt
- Vince Whaley
- Vincent Norrman