2024 WM Phoenix Open celebrities list: Michael Phelps, Post Malone and everyone who participated

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament was scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, featuring a wide spectrum of stars including legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, singer Post Malone, and former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, among others.

Unfortunately, the tournament was canceled due to rain. It was the first time since 2011 that the annual pro-am tournament of the WM Phoenix Open was not held.

However, a change in the weather allowed the celebrities to play to win $1 million for charity by taking the WHOOP Shot of Glory on the 16th hole. Brad Schoenberg shot the closet and secured the top position, followed by Charlie Tucker, Jim Pitman and Adrian Beltre.

Here is a list of the celebrities who participated in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am:

Post Malone

Nick Saban

April Whitaker

Carli Lloyd

Dylan Dryer

Zac Gallen

Ron Shurts

Glen Powell

Jake Owen

David Rauch

Adrian Beltre

Brad Schoenberger

Fat Perez

Hardy

Michael Phelps

Emmitt Smith

Alex Rodriguez

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open for the pro golfers will start with its first round on Thursday, February 8. It will have four rounds and conclude on Sunday, February 11, at the TPC Scottsdale.

2024 WM Phoenix Open professionals list

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open features a regular full-size field. Scottie Scheffler will return to defend his title this week. Moreover, the field will also be graced by some top-ranked PGA Tour players such as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth Shane Lowry.

Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland were also committed to the tournament. However, they withdrew ahead of the start.

Here is a list of the professional golfers playing at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Aaron Rai

Adam Scott

Adam Schenk

Adam Svensson

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

Andrew Putnam

Ben Taylor

Brandt Snedeker

Brandon Wu

Brendon Todd

Camilo Villegas

Cameron Young

Carl Yuan

Carson Young

C.T. Pan

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Dylan Wu

Erik van Rooyen

Gary Woodland

Grayson Murray

Grayson Sigg

Hideki Matsuyama

Jesse Mueller

Jhonattan Vegas

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

J.T. Poston

Justin Thomas

Justin Suh

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Stadler

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Yu

Maverick McNealy

Matti Schmid

Matt NeSmith

Matt Wallace

Patrick Rodgers

Robby Shelton

Ryan Moore

Sahith Theegala

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Sami Valimaki

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Troy Merritt

Vince Whaley

Vincent Norrman