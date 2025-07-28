2025 3M Open payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $8.4M purse?

The 2025 3M Open has come to an end at the challenging TPC Twin Cities. Kurt Kitayama takes home the title by a one-stroke margin over Sam Stevens.
The winner of the 2025 3M Open posted a final round score of 6 under par 65 to total 23 under par. While Kitayama earned $1,512,000 for his brilliant performance, Sam Stevens settled for second place with a total 22 under par score. The latter earned $915,600 for his week at the 3M Open.
Matt Wallace and David Lipsky posted 7 under-par 64 rounds each on Sunday to climb 13 spots up the leaderboard. They claimed the joint third place at the 2025 3M Open with Pierceson Coody and Jake Knapp. The four PGA Tour players earned $410,025 each.
How much did each player make at the 2025 3M Open?
Here's a look at the breakdown of the $8.4 million purse at the 2025 3M Open (via Golfweek):
- WINNER. Kurt Kitayama: -23 [$1,512,000]
- 2. Sam Stevens: -22 [$915,600]
- T3. David Lipsky: -20 [$410,025]
- T3. Matt Wallace: -20 [$410,025]
- T3. Pierceson Coody: -20 [$410,025]
- T3. Jake Knapp: -20 [$410,025]
- T7. William Mouw: -19 [$263,900]
- T7. Alex Noren: -19 [$263,900]
- T7. Takumi Kanaya: -19 [$263,900]
- T10. Noah Goodwin: -18 [$186,900]
- T10. Chris Gotterup: -18 [$186,900]
- T12. Taylor Montgomery: -17 [$140,700]
- T12. Wyndham Clark: -17 [$140,700]
- T14. Adam Svensson: -16 [$140,700]
- T14. Chris Kirk: -16 [$140,700]
- T14. Mac Meissner: -16 [$140,700]
- T14. Taylor Moore: -16 [$140,700]
- T14. Jesper Svensson: -16 [$140,700]
- T14. Thorbjørn Olesen: -16 [$140,700]
- T20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -15 [$95,508]
- T20. Gary Woodland: -15 [$95,508]
- T20. Brendan Valdes: -15 [$95,508]
- T20. Ben Kohles: -15 [$95,508]
- T20. Emiliano Grillo: -15 [$95,508]
- T25. Thomas Rosenmueller: -14 [$69,020]
- T25. Harry Higgs: -14 [$69,020]
- T25. Akshay Bhatia: -14 [$69,020]
- T28. Kevin Roy: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Kevin Kisner: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Tom Kim: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Nick Hardy: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Cameron Champ: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Rickie Fowler: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Victor Perez: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Carson Young: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Séamus Power: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Chad Ramey: -13 [$50,590]
- T28. Nate Lashley: -13 [$50,590]
- T39. Greyson Sigg: -12 [34,860]
- T39. Garrick Higgo: -12 [34,860]
- T39. Austin Eckroat: -12 [34,860]
- T39. Max Homa: -12 [34,860]
- T39. Joel Dahmen: -12 [34,860]
- T44. Jhonattan Vegas: -11 [$24,696]
- T44. Zac Blair: -11 [$24,696]
- T44. Patrick Fishburn: -11 [$24,696]
- T44. Adam Hadwin: -11 [$24,696]
- T44. Joseph Bramlett: -11 [$24,696]
- T44. Troy Merritt: -11 [$24,696]
- T44. Matthieu Pavon: -11 [$24,696]
- T44. Alex Smalley: -11 [$24,696]
- T44. Michael La Sasso (a): -11 [$0]
- T53. Mackenzie Hughes: -10 [$20,118]
- T53. Camilo Villegas: -10 [$20,118]
- T53. Isaiah Salinda: -10 [$20,118]
- T53. Adam Scott: -10 [$20,118]
- T57. Rico Hoey: -9 [$19,320]
- T57. Vince Whaley: -9 [$19,320]
- T57. David Skinns: -9 [$19,320]
- T57. Brice Garnett: -9 [$19,320]
- T61. Mark Hubbard: -8 [$18,396]
- T61. Trevor Cone: -8 [$18,396]
- T61. Matthias Schmid: -8 [$18,396]
- T61. Ben Silverman: -8 [$18,396]
- T61. Cristobal Del Solar: -8 [$18,396]
- T61. Sam Burns: -8 [$18,396]
- T61. Luke Clanton: -8 [$18,396]
- T68. Matt McCarty: -7 [$17,472]
- T68. Taylor Pendrith: -7 [$17,472]
- T68. Niklas Norgaard: -7 [$17,472]
- T68. Sam Ryder: -7 [$17,472]
- T72. Antoine Rozner: -5 [$16,968]
- T72. Henrik Norlander: -5 [$16,968]
- 74. Steven Fisk: -4 [$16,716]
- 75. David Ford: -3 [$16,548]
- 76. Taylor Dickson: -2 [$16,380]