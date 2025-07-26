2025 3M Open R4 Weather Forecast: Will the TPC Twin Cities be kind on Sunday?

The final round of the 2025 3M Open on Sunday, July 27, might shape up to be a hot and breezy day at TPC Twin Cities. Morning and afternoon temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 90s (Fahrenheit), with humidity adding to the discomfort. Gusty winds from the south will keep things slightly more bearable but may also affect play.

The chance of rain remains low throughout most of the day, though evening humidity and increased cloud cover could bring slight changes late.

Here is the detailed weather forecast for the final round of the 2025 3M Open:

Morning:

Temperature: 31 °C (88°F)

Conditions: Mostly sunny and humid

Wind: SSE at 15 km/h (gusts up to 32 km/h)

Humidity: 74%

Dew Point: 23 °C

Precipitation: 0.0 mm – only 3% chance of rain

Cloud Cover: 23%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon:

Temperature: 34 °C (93°F)

Conditions: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot

Wind: S at 26 km/h (gusts up to 48 km/h)

Humidity: 54%

Dew Point: 22 °C

Precipitation: 0.0 mm – rain chance just 6%

Cloud Cover: 23%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening:

Temperature: 25 °C (77°F)

Conditions: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid

Wind: SW at 17 km/h (gusts up to 33 km/h)

Humidity: 74%

Dew Point: 23 °C

Precipitation: 0.0 mm – 25% chance

Cloud Cover: 61%

Visibility: 10 km

Adam Svensson's record-breaking 60 at the 3M Open

Adam Svensson surged to the top of the leaderboard at the 3M Open with an impressive 11-under 60 in Thursday’s opening round. He capped off his bogey-free round by sinking a 48-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole, giving him a two-stroke lead over Sam Stevens and Thorbjørn Olesen.

Svensson’s score tied the course record at TPC Twin Cities, matching the 60 shot by Paul Goydos during the 2017 3M Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions. It also marked the lowest round in the seven-year history of the 3M Open. The Canadian carded nine birdies along with his closing eagle and didn’t record a single bogey.

Chris Gotterup, coming off a third-place finish at The Open Championship and a win at the Genesis Scottish Open, ended the day three shots off the lead alongside Chad Ramey and Matti Schmid. One stroke further back were Zac Blair, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp, and Brendan Valdes. Rickie Fowler and Emiliano Grillo finished at 6-under.

After the round, Adam Svensson said, via PGA Tour:

“I had a great range session today. Just really putted amazing, I made a bunch of breakers. It was probably my best putting round I ever had."

Svensson, whose only PGA TOUR victory came at The RSM Classic in 2022, entered the week with just one top-25 finish in 21 starts this season and 11 missed cuts.

