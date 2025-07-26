  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Max Homa celebrates making 3M Open 2025 cut with popular gummies

Max Homa celebrates making 3M Open 2025 cut with popular gummies

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 26, 2025 04:04 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Max Homa makes the cut at the 2025 3M Open - Image Source: Imagn

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa made the cut in the 2025 3M Open and will be in the field on moving day. To celebrate, he treated himself to gummy bears from two popular confectionary brands.

Ad

Homa fired five birdies and two bogeys during his second round at TPC Twin Cities. He carded 3-under 68 in the round and scored 8-under 134 across 36 holes, making the 5-under cut line.

Following the conclusion of the 3M Open's second round, the Burbank-born golfer shared a picture of Haribo Goldbears gummies and Trolli Sour Bite Crawlers. He wrote in the caption,

“Made cut vibes.”
Image via Max Homa&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma
Image via Max Homa’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma

Homa fired a great bogey-free round to kick off his first day at TPC Twin Cities. He carded 5-under after firing five birdies across all 18 holes and headed into his second round tied for 18th place.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Max Homa slipped six spots down the leaderboard and is now tied for 24th position with Victor Perez, Sam Ryder, and five more golfers. Meanwhile, Thorbjørn Olesen is now in the lead with 14-under, and Jake Knapp is in second place.

Adam Svensson, who had taken an early lead after the first round, slipped down to tie for 32nd with 7-under.

Max Homa’s scorecards from the 2025 3M Open, Round 1 & 2

Max Homa made his 19th PGA Tour start of the season at the 2025 3M Open. He has yet to claim his first win of the season and has had a rocky year so far, with seven missed cuts and just one top-10 result.

Ad

Here’s a look at Max Homa scorecards from his first and second rounds at the 2025 3M Open:

Round 1

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Ad

Round 2

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 6
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications