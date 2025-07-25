2025 3M Open Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 3M Open will be played on Friday, July 25. All players will begin their rounds from TPC Twin Cities' first and tenth holes from 7:45 AM ET onwards.

Matti Schmid is a part of the first group to tee up the 2025 3M Open on Friday from the first hole. He is tied for fourth place at the 2025 3M Open and will play the second round with Rico Hoey and Danny Walker.

Adam Svensson leads the 2025 3M Open with an incredible 11 under par 60 score. He will begin the second round of the 3M Open from the back nine at 1:54 PM ET with Kurt Kitayama and Tom Hoge.

2025 3M Open Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 3M Open with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:45 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, Danny Walker

7:56 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett

8:07 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Dylan Wu

8:18 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace

8:29 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes

8:40 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat, Brandt Snedeker

8:51 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon

9:02 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Patrick Fishburn, Sami Valimaki

9:13 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Victor Perez, Will Gordon

9:24 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Stephen Stallings Jr.

9:35 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews, Michael Feuerstein

9:46 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, David Ford, Preston Stout (a)

9:57 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Anders Albertson, Will Chandler

1:10 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Carson Young, Ben Silverman

1:21 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Greyson Sigg

1:32 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Chandler Phillips

1:43 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa

1:54 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

2:05 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

2:16 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland

2:27 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

2:38 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen

2:49 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, Brendan Valdes

3:00 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Kevin Velo, Steven Fisk

3:11 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Cristobal Del Solar, Matthew Riedel

3:22 p.m. – Jeremy Paul, Philip Knowles, Kaito Onishi

Hole 10

7:45 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Thorbjørn Olesen, Kevin Roy

7:56 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda

8:07 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley, David Skinns

8:18 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

8:29 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li

8:40 a.m. – William Mouw, Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp

8:51 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:02 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

9:13 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, Chan Kim

9:24 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Paul Peterson, Thomas Campbell

9:35 a.m. – Trevor Cone, John Pak, Gordon Sargent

9:46 a.m. – Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen, Carson Herron

9:57 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, Max Herendeen (a)

1:10 p.m. – Nate Lashley, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley

1:21 p.m. – Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs

1:32 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, Mac Meissner

1:43 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Byeong Hun An

1:54 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge

2:05 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Adam Schenk

2:16 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore

2:27 p.m. – Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

2:38 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Alex Smalley

2:49 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Kohles, Alejandro Tosti

3:00 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Taylor Dickson, Yi Cao

3:11 p.m. – Harrison Endycott, Thomas Rosenmueller, Josh Radcliff

3:22 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Niklas Norgaard, Michael La Sasso (a

