2025 3M Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 3M Open will be played on Sunday, July 27. All players will begin their rounds from TPC Twin Cities' first hole from 7:25 AM ET in groups of two.

The first group to tee up the final round of the 2025 3M Open features Matt McCarty and Mark Hubbard. They are tied for last place, 73rd, at the 3M Open with Taylor Pendrith and Antoine Rozner. The twosome will tee it up at 7:25 AM ET.

The leader group of the 2025 3M Open consists of Akshay Bhatia and Thorbjorn Olesen. They share the lead at the PGA Tour event with a 54-hole score of 18 under par each. The two world-class golfers will take on TPC Twin Cities for one more round at 1:35 PM ET.

Kurt Kitayama and Takumi Kanaya will play at 1:25 PM ET while Sam Stevens and Jake Knapp are off at 1:15 PM ET. The four PGA Tour sensations share the third position.

2025 3M Open Final Round Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the final round tee times and pairings for the 2025 3M Open with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

7:25 AM - Matt McCarty, Mark Hubbard

7:34 AM - Antoine Rozner, Taylor Pendrith

7:43 AM - Rico Hoey, Matti Schmid

7:52 AM - Kevin Roy, Taylor Dickson

8:01 AM - Trevor Cone, Niklas Norgaard

8:10 AM - Ben Silverman, Steven Fisk

8:19 AM - David Skinns, David Ford

8:28 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner

8:37 AM - Vince Whaley, Jhonattan Vegas

8:46 AM - Garrick Higgo, Patrick Fishburn

8:55 AM - Tom Kim, Zac Blair

9:04 AM - Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

9:13 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:22 AM - Isaiah Salinda, Troy Merritt

9:31 AM - Brice Garnett, Cristobal Del Solar

9:40 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Hardy

9:55 AM - Camilo Villegas, Cameron Champ

10:05 AM - Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

10:15 AM - Victor Perez, Henrik Norlander

10:25 AM - Austin Eckroat, Max Homa

10:35 AM - Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler

10:45 AM - Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

10:55 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Brendan Valdes

11:10 AM - Luke Clanton, Alex Smalley

11:20 AM - Ben Kohles, Sam Burns

11:30 AM - Carson Young, Adam Scott

11:40 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk

11:50 AM - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power

12:00 PM - Mac Meissner, Chad Ramey

12:10 PM - Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

12:20 PM - Wyndham Clark, Michael La Sasso (a)

12:35 PM - Taylor Moore, Nate Lashley

12:45 PM - William Mouw, Noah Goodwin

12:55 PM - Pierceson Coody, Jesper Svensson

1:05 PM - Alex Noren, Chris Gotterup

1:15 PM - Sam Stevens, Jake Knapp

1:25 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

1:35 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Thorbjorn Olesen

