2025 3M Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 27, 2025 00:22 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Jake Knapp, 3M Open (Image via Imagn)

The final round of the 2025 3M Open will be played on Sunday, July 27. All players will begin their rounds from TPC Twin Cities' first hole from 7:25 AM ET in groups of two.

Ad

The first group to tee up the final round of the 2025 3M Open features Matt McCarty and Mark Hubbard. They are tied for last place, 73rd, at the 3M Open with Taylor Pendrith and Antoine Rozner. The twosome will tee it up at 7:25 AM ET.

The leader group of the 2025 3M Open consists of Akshay Bhatia and Thorbjorn Olesen. They share the lead at the PGA Tour event with a 54-hole score of 18 under par each. The two world-class golfers will take on TPC Twin Cities for one more round at 1:35 PM ET.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kurt Kitayama and Takumi Kanaya will play at 1:25 PM ET while Sam Stevens and Jake Knapp are off at 1:15 PM ET. The four PGA Tour sensations share the third position.

2025 3M Open Final Round Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the final round tee times and pairings for the 2025 3M Open with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 7:25 AM - Matt McCarty, Mark Hubbard
  • 7:34 AM - Antoine Rozner, Taylor Pendrith
  • 7:43 AM - Rico Hoey, Matti Schmid
  • 7:52 AM - Kevin Roy, Taylor Dickson
  • 8:01 AM - Trevor Cone, Niklas Norgaard
  • 8:10 AM - Ben Silverman, Steven Fisk
  • 8:19 AM - David Skinns, David Ford
  • 8:28 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner
  • 8:37 AM - Vince Whaley, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 8:46 AM - Garrick Higgo, Patrick Fishburn
  • 8:55 AM - Tom Kim, Zac Blair
  • 9:04 AM - Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg
  • 9:13 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Thomas Rosenmueller
  • 9:22 AM - Isaiah Salinda, Troy Merritt
  • 9:31 AM - Brice Garnett, Cristobal Del Solar
  • 9:40 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Hardy
  • 9:55 AM - Camilo Villegas, Cameron Champ
  • 10:05 AM - Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
  • 10:15 AM - Victor Perez, Henrik Norlander
  • 10:25 AM - Austin Eckroat, Max Homa
  • 10:35 AM - Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler
  • 10:45 AM - Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
  • 10:55 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Brendan Valdes
  • 11:10 AM - Luke Clanton, Alex Smalley
  • 11:20 AM - Ben Kohles, Sam Burns
  • 11:30 AM - Carson Young, Adam Scott
  • 11:40 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk
  • 11:50 AM - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power
  • 12:00 PM - Mac Meissner, Chad Ramey
  • 12:10 PM - Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky
  • 12:20 PM - Wyndham Clark, Michael La Sasso (a)
  • 12:35 PM - Taylor Moore, Nate Lashley
  • 12:45 PM - William Mouw, Noah Goodwin
  • 12:55 PM - Pierceson Coody, Jesper Svensson
  • 1:05 PM - Alex Noren, Chris Gotterup
  • 1:15 PM - Sam Stevens, Jake Knapp
  • 1:25 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya
  • 1:35 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Thorbjorn Olesen
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications