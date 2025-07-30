2025 AIG Women’s Open weather forecast R1: How will the weather fare at the Kent Links?

The first round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open is set to begin under favourable playing conditions at Kent Links in England. According to AccuWeather, Thursday’s forecast at the AIG Women’s Open calls for partly sunny skies and mild temperatures through much of the day. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, and humidity levels will remain manageable. While conditions look stable during the day at the AIG Women’s Open, there is a chance of brief showers moving in by the evening.
Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open:
Morning at the AIG Women’s Open
Temperature: 26°C
Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant
Wind: West at 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 13 km/h
Humidity: 60%
Dew Point: 14°C
Probability of Precipitation: 6%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 67%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon at the AIG Women’s Open
Temperature: 28°C
Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant
Wind: West-southwest at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h
Humidity: 46%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 10%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 66%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening at the AIG Women’s Open
Temperature: 19°C
Conditions: Cloudy with a brief shower or two
Wind: West at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h
Humidity: 66%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 0.5 mm
Rain: 0.5 mm
Cloud Cover: 95%
Visibility: 10 km
Tee times of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open
- 6:30 am: Sophia Popov, Shannon Tan, Cara Gainer
- 6:41 am: Dongeun Lee, Lauren Walsh, Anna Huang
- 6:52 am: Shuri Sakuma, Wei-Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter
- 7:03 am: Somi Lee, Shiho Kuwaki, Liz Young
- 7:14 am: Hinako Shibuno, Mao Saigo, Allisen Corpuz
- 7:25 am: Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Schmelzel, Gaby Lopez
- 7:36 am: Sei Young Kim, Ashleigh Buhai, Yuka Saso
- 7:47 am: Jiyai Shin, Chisato Iwai, Ingrid Lindblad
- 7:58 am: Andrea Lee, Amy Yang, Leona Maguire
- 8:09 am: Ruoning Yin, Grace Kim, Brooke M. Henderson
- 8:20 am: Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin, Hye-Jin Choi
- 8:31 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull
- 8:42 am: Hannah Green, Rose Zhang, Jeneath Wong (a)
- 8:53 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Albane Valenzuela, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
- 9:09 am: Ina Yoon, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Alexa Pano
- 9:20 am: Nataliya Guseva, Olivia Cowan, Lydia Hall
- 9:31 am: Lucy Li, Sora Kamiya, Kirsten Rudgeley
- 9:42 am: Manon De Roey, Sara Kouskova, Saki Baba
- 9:53 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Jung Min Hong, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 10:04 am: Yani Tseng, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto
- 10:15 am: Jenny Bae, Eri Okayama, Ilhee Lee
- 10:26 am: Yan Liu, Arpichaya Yubol, Karis Davidson
- 10:37 am: Miranda Wang, Elizabeth Szokol, Alessandra Fanali
- 10:48 am: Brooke Matthews, Momoka Kobori, Laura Fuenfstueck
- 11:15 am: Casandra Alexander, Minami Katsu, Linnea Strom
- 11:26 am: Lindy Duncan, Sayaka Takahashi, Alice Hewson
- 11:37 am: Jenny Shin, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gemma Dryburgh
- 11:48 am: Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai, Helen Briem
- 11:59 am: Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita, Patty Tavatanakit
- 12:10 pm: Esther Henseleit, Chanettee Wannasaen, A Lim Kim
- 12:21 pm: Georgia Hall, Jennifer Kupcho, Darcey Harry
- 12:32 pm: Jin Young Ko, Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang
- 12:43 pm: Ayaka Furue, Jin Hee Im, Linn Grant
- 12:54 pm: Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Lottie Woad
- 1:05 pm: Hyo Joo Kim, Celine Boutier, Yealimi Noh
- 1:16 pm: Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Angel Yin
- 1:32 pm: Haeran Ryu, Stephanie Kyriacou, Auston Kim
- 1:43 pm: Stacy Lewis, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Alexandra Forsterling
- 1:54 pm: Carlota Ciganda, Mimi Rhodes, In Gee Chun
- 2:05 pm: Dasom Ma, Chiara Tamburlini, Narin An
- 2:16 pm: Shinsil Bang, Bronte Law, Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
- 2:27 pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud, Meja Ortengren (a)
- 2:38 pm: Peiyun Chien, Diksha Dagar, Soo Bin Joo
- 2:49 pm: Kristen Gillman, Hira Naveed, Mary Liu
- 3:00 pm: Yuri Yoshida, Perrine Delacour, Morgane Metraux
- 3:11 pm: Emma Spitz, Amelia Garvey, Anna Foster
- 3:22 pm: Cassie Porter, Dewi Weber, Marta Martin
- 3:33 pm: Haeji Kang, Maria Hernandez, Brianna Do