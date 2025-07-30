How to watch the 2025 AIG Women’s Open? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open, the final major of the LPGA Tour season, is set to take place at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. Rolex Rankings World No. 1 Nelly Korda leads a strong 121-player field that includes all ten of the top ten players in the world. The event carries a total purse of $9.5 million.

Television Schedule (All times in Eastern Time):

Thursday, July 31: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on USA Network

7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on USA Network Friday, August 1: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on USA Network

7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on USA Network Saturday, August 2: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on USA, followed by 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on NBC

7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on USA, followed by 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on NBC Sunday, August 3: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on USA, then 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on NBC

Streaming Options for the AIG Women's Open:

Live coverage is available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app during all broadcast windows. These platforms offer mobile and desktop access to every round.

International Viewers:

To find local broadcast options, visit the LPGA’s international TV distribution guide at LPGA.com. Due to regional broadcasting agreements, LPGA.com will not stream this event outside of the designated territories this week and next.

Mobile Access for the AIG Women’s Open:

The WatchSports app provides weekly airtimes for all LPGA events. Download it to stay updated on when and where to watch.

This will be Royal Porthcawl’s debut as the AIG Women’s Open host venue, and with a competitive field, viewers can expect four days of elite-level women’s golf.

Featured groups for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

Lottie Woad enters the AIG Women’s Open following a remarkable stretch of performances. She recently secured the KPMG Women’s Irish Open title, finished third at the Evian Championship while still an amateur, and then won her first event as a professional at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

The 21-year-old English golfer is set to begin her campaign on Thursday at 12:54 p.m. BST, playing alongside Lydia Ko, a three-time major winner and the 2024 champion at St Andrews, and 2023 winner Lilia Vu. The group will return to the course at 8:09 a.m. on Friday.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who finished runner-up behind Ko last year, will play in the afternoon group at 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, followed by an 8:31 a.m. tee time on Friday. She is paired with Angel Yin and former champion Ariya Jutanugarn.

Another notable group features world No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul, three-time major winner Minjee Lee, and 2023 runner-up Charley Hull. They begin play at 8:31 a.m. Thursday and 1:16 p.m. Friday.

Grace Kim, fresh off her Evian Championship victory, is grouped with Ruoning Yin and Brooke Henderson, teeing off at 8:09 a.m. Thursday at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. Local favorite Darcey Harry joins Georgia Hall and Jennifer Kupcho at 12:21 p.m.

