2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship concluded with So-mi Lee taking the 36-hole lead after firing a 6-under 65. She is now aggregating at 10-under and holds a one-shot lead over Grace Kim, who carded a 3-under 68.

The third round of the Amundi Evian Championship will begin on Saturday, July 12, at 8:30 am local time. The tee times have been divided into dual-tee groups to avoid weather hindrances.

Miyu Yamashita, Shannon Tan, and Yuri Yoshida will be the first group to tee off from the first hole, while Rose Zhang, Hyo Joo Kim, and Perrine Delacour begin from the tenth tee.

2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 3 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 3:

Tee 1

8:30 am: Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Shannon Tan (SGP), Yuri Yoshida (JPN)

8:41 am: Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Weiwei Zhang (CHN), Paula Reto (RSA)

8:52 am: Ariya Jutanugarn (THA), Mao Saigo (JPN), Ayaka Furue (JPN)

9:03 am: Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Patty Tavatanakit (THA), Jin Young Ko (KOR)

9:14 am: Mary Liu (CHN), Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP), Angel Yin (USA)

9:25 am: Cara Gainer (ENG), Ina Yoon (KOR), Celine Boutier (FRA)

9:36 am: Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS), Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Lindy Duncan (USA)

9:47 am: Nelly Korda (USA), Minjee Lee (AUS), Nastasia Nadaud (FRA)

9:58 am: Auston Kim (USA), Jenny Shin (KOR), Lottie Woad (a) (ENG)

10:09 am: Leona Maguire (IRL), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS), Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN)

10:20 am: Rio Takeda (JPN), Jeeno Thitikul (THA), Aditi Ashok (IND)

10:31 am: Casandra Alexander (RSA), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Andrea Lee (USA)

10:42 am: Somi Lee (KOR), Grace Kim (AUS), Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Tee 10

8:30 am: Rose Zhang (USA), Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Perrine Delacour (FRA)

8:41 am: Sarah Schmelzel (USA), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Aline Krauter (GER)

8:52 am: Gigi Stoll (USA), Minami Katsu (JPN), Hira Naveed (AUS)

9:03 am: Peiyun Chien (TPE), Jin Hee Im (KOR), Gaby Lopez (MEX)

9:14 am: Helen Briem (GER), Allisen Corpuz (USA), Youmin Hwang (KOR)

9:25 am: Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR), Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Ruixin Liu (CHN)

9:36 am: Amy Yang (KOR), Haeji Kang (KOR), Azahara Munoz (ESP)

9:47 am: Lucy Li (USA), Chisato Iwai (JPN), Megan Khang (USA)

9:58 am: Brianna Do (USA), Maria Marin (a) (COL), Manon De Roey (BEL)

10:09 am: Narin An (KOR), Gemma Dryburgh (SCO), Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)

10:20 am: Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Esther Henseleit (GER), Bronte Law (ENG)

10:31 am: Jenny Bae (USA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

