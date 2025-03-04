2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20 million pool?

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is yet another Signature Event on the PGA Tour. This means it carries a significantly larger prize purse than other tournaments. The Arnold Palmer has $20 million at stake, while other tournaments usually hover around or less than $10 million.
That $20 million is broken down for a lot of golfers, and each player's payday is directly influenced by how they perform and where they finish on Sunday afternoon. Here's how it breaks down for this weekend.
How much money every golfer can get from the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Of the $20 million at stake, the most any one golfer can make this weekend will be $4 million. That's the winner's share, but here's how it's expected to break down, per Golf Monthly:
- 1st: $4,000,000
- 2nd: $2,200,000
- 3rd: $1,400,000
- 4th: $1,000,000
- 5th: $840,000
- 6th: $760,000
- 7th: $700,000
- 8th: $646,000
- 9th: $600,000
- 10th: $556,000
- 11th: $514,000
- 12th: $472,000
- 13th: $430,000
- 14th: $389,000
- 15th: $369,000
- 16th: $349,000
- 17th: $329,000
- 18th: $309,000
- 19th: $289,000
- 20th: $269,000
- 21st: $250,000
- 22nd: $233,000
- 23rd: $216,000
- 24th: $200,000
- 25th: $184,000
- 26th: $168,000
- 27th: $161,000
- 28th:$154,000
- 29th: $147,000
- 30th: $140,000
- 31st: $133,000
- 32nd: $126,000
- 33rd: $119,000
- 34th: $114,000
- 35th: $109,000
- 36th: $104,000
- 37th: $99,000
- 38th: $94,000
- 39th: $90,000
- 40th: $86,000
- 41st: $82,000
- 42nd: $78,000
- 43rd: $74,000
- 44th: $70,000
- 45th: $66,000
- 46th: $62,000
- 47th: $58,000
- 48th: $56,000
- 49th: $54,000
- 50th: $52,000
The API is one of just three Signature Events (including the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament) that has a cut. After the second round, only the top 50 players and ties as well as any golfer within 10 strokes of the lead will move on.
This means that roughly 50 players will actually take home some of the $20 million available. However, in the very likely event that more than 50 players do make the cut, the above metrics will be adjusted. The winner will still take home $4 million, though.
The figures will also be adjusted for ties. In most events, there are, for example, several golfers tied for 22nd, and the money given to those players won't all be the proposed $233,000 for that placement since there is a finite prize purse to draw from.
In 2024, Scottie Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and took home $3.6 million, so the winner this year could earn more than that. In 2023, Kitayama was the victor and took home the same prize.
Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2022 as well, but he had a much smaller payout of $2.16 million. Bryson DeChambeau won it in 2021 for $1.67 million, and Tyrrell Hatton, who is now on LIV Golf with DeChambeau, won in 2020 and earned the same prize. The purse has been steadily growing.