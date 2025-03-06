2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational weather forecast: Winds, rain, temperature and more explored

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to begin in a few hours and will take place at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The PGA Tour signature event will start on Thursday, March 6 and conclude on Sunday, March 9.
According to Accuweather, rain could affect the tournament, especially in the final round on Sunday. Further, the strong wind gusts could pose a challenge to players teeing off at the tournament.
The weather during the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is predicted to be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the low-60s to mid-60s. The wind gusts would be strong, ranging from 25 mph to 30 mph. The weather will be comparatively hotter in the second round with moderate wind gusts.
The weather is predicted to be sunny in the third round with temperatures in the low-70s to high-70s. However, the final round on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational would be sunny and breezy with a slight chance of rainfall in the morning. The probability of precipitation will rise to 60% in the afternoon and evening with strong wind gusts.
The Bay Hill Golf Course weather forecast for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, as per Accuweather:
March 6
Morning
- Temperature: 17°C (63°F)
- Weather: Sunny and breezy
- Wind: WNW 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)
- Humidity: 46%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 15%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 19°C (66°F)
- Weather: Sunny
- Wind: W 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)
- Humidity: 40%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 2%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 8°C (46°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy and cool
- Wind: WNW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)
- Humidity: 69%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 5°C (41°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy and cool
- Wind: S 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Humidity: 84%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 27%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
March 7
Morning
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: E 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Humidity: 54%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 22%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 26°C (79°F)
- Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: WSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)
- Humidity: 26%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 25%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 10°C (50°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: WSW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Humidity: 60%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 8%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 9°C (48°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: SSW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Humidity: 81%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 5%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
March 8
Morning
- Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Wind: SW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 74%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 32%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 26°C (79°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Wind: WSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 57%
- Probability of Precipitation: 10%
- Cloud Cover: 44%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 16°C (61°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: SW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Humidity: 86%
- Probability of Precipitation: 15%
- Cloud Cover: 63%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: SSW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Humidity: 98%
- Probability of Precipitation: 15%
- Cloud Cover: 46%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
March 9
Morning
- Temperature: 26°C (79°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and breezy
- Wind: SSW 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)
- Humidity: 82%
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 18%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and breezy with a thunderstorm
- Wind: SW 26 km/h (16.2 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)
- Humidity: 71%
- Probability of Precipitation: 61%
- Precipitation: 5.9 mm (0.23 in)
- Cloud Cover: 68%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 18°C (64°F)
- Weather: Cloudy with a brief shower or two
- Wind: W 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)
- Humidity: 97%
- Probability of Precipitation: 60%
- Precipitation: 2.6 mm (0.1 in)
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
- Weather: Cloudy with a brief shower or two
- Wind: WNW 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 100%
- Probability of Precipitation: 60%
- Precipitation: 2.7 mm (0.11 in)
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 4 km (2.5 miles)