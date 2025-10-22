2025 Bank of Utah Championship power rankings: Michael Thorbjornsen beat top-rated golfers

The 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, originally known as the Black Desert Championship, is back this weekend. The FedEx Cup event, being played from October 23 to 26 at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, will feature a stacked field of 132 players. Despite having five top-50 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) rated players, Michael Thorbjornsen has topped the PGA Tour power rankings.For the unversed, the Bank of Utah Championship will see players like World No.17 Alex Noren and No.19 Maverick McNealy compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $6,000,000 purse. However, Thorbjornsen has beaten the big names to top the 43rd tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule’s power rankings. Coming off a solo third place finish at the Baycurrent Classic, the World No.77 is among the favorites to win in Utah this weekend.Interestingly, event's defending champion Matt McCarty trails the 24-year-old on the PGA Tour power rankings list. Having managed two top 10s among five top 25s in 10 starts in his first full season with a Tour card, the lefty is a dark horse to watch this week. Philippines’ Rico Hoey sits third on the list after registering four top 10s and another three top 15s this season. The golfer, leading the 2025 PGA Tour in total driving, will be eyeing to improve on his T21 finish here from last year.McNealy, who opened the FedExCup Fall with a T13 at the Procore Championship, sits fifth on the circuit’s list. Meanwhile, ranking topper Noren sits seventh behind Taylor Montgomery. The Swede enters the Black Desert event on the back of two DP World Tour wins following T7-T3 finishes to his regular season on the PGA Tour. Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu trails him on the rankings.Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship at Ivins (via PGA Tour):Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)Matt McCarty (USA)Rico Hoey (PHI)Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)Maverick McNealy (USA)Taylor Montgomery (USA)Alex Noren (SWE)Kevin Yu (TPE)Takumi Kanaya (JPN)Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN)Davis Thompson (USA)William Mouw (USA)Greyson Sigg (USA)Sam Ryder (USA)Pierceson Coody (USA)2025 Bank of Utah Championship oddsMaverick McNealy is the outright favorite to win the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, according to Fanatics Sportsbook app. As per the bookers’ odds list, the 29-year-old enters the upcoming event with 14-1 odds. He is closely followed by PGA Tour power rankings favorite Michael Thorbjornsen who starts the campaign with 20-1 odds. The 24-year-old shares the odds with Alex Noren and Kurt Kitayama.Jason Day (22-1), Davis Thompson (22-1), Kevin Yu (25-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (30-1) and Rico Hoey (30-1) are other big names to watch this weekend.Listed below are the top-15 odds for the Black Desert event (as per Fanatics Sportsbook app):Maverick McNealy (+1400)Alex Noren (+2000)Kurt Kitayama (+2000)Michael Thorbjornsen (+2000)Jason Day (+2200)Davis Thompson (+2200)Kevin Yu (+2500)Thorbjorn Olesen (+3000)Rico Hoey (+3000)Matt Wallace (+3500)Emiliano Grillo (+4000)Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)Ryan Gerard (+4000)Alex Smalley (+4000)Steven Fisk (+4000)Pierceson Coody (+4000)More details on the Bank of Utah Championship will be updated as the event progresses.