Who are the top-ranked players on the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 field? Rankings explored

The 2025 Bank of Utah Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, October 23 at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The FedEx Cup event, originally known as the Black Desert Championship, will see a stacked 132-player field, headlined by Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) No.17 Alex Noren, compete for the $6,000,000 purse.The 43rd tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule will feature four other top-50 OWGR ranked players on its roster. Noren will compete against the likes of World No.19 Maverick McNealy, No.34 Kurt Kitayama, No.40 Billy Horschel and No.42 Jason Day, among others. Despite the strong field, the top-rated Swede remains the outright favorite to clinch victory in Utah.Coming off the back of a T27 finish at the Baycurrent Classic, the 43-year-old will likely look to replicate his BMW PGA Championship success this weekend. Meanwhile, McNealy will mark his return to PGA Tour after his T13 finish at the Procore Championship. Having managed seven top-10 finishes this year, the 29-year-old will be eyeing his maiden win of the season. Kitayama will be another big name to watch this week. The 32-year-old will enter the event on the back of a T48 finish at the Baycurrent Classic.For the unversed, Matt McCarty won the first-ever edition of the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, after its rebranding last year. The 27-year-old beat Germany’s Stephan Jager by three strokes to clinch the title at the Black Desert Resort. The one-time PGA Tour winner is returning this weekend to defend his title.2025 Bank of Utah Championship fieldListed below are the top-50 ranked players on the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship field:17 - Alex Noren19 - Maverick McNealy34 - Kurt Kitayama40 - Billy Horschel42 - Jason DayListed below is complete list of players at the inaugural Bank of Utah Championship field:Kihei AkinaAnders AlbertsonMason AndersenChristiaan BezuidenhoutZac BlairJoseph BramlettMichael BrennanHayden BuckleyRafael CamposFrankie Capan IIIRicky CastilloCameron ChampWill ChandlerLuke ClantonTrevor ConePierceson CoodyVince CovelloQuade CumminsJoel DahmenJason DayCristobal Del SolarTaylor DicksonNick DunlapHarrison EndycottPatrick FishburnSteven FiskDavid FordBrice GarnettRyan GerardDoug GhimNoah GoodwinWill GordonLanto GriffinEmiliano GrilloChesson HadleyAdam HadwinJames HahnNick HardyHarry HiggsJoe HighsmithRyo HisatsuneLee HodgesRico HoeyTom HogeMax HomaBilly HorschelBeau HosslerConnor HoweMark HubbardStephan JaegerTakumi KanayaChan KimKurt KitayamaPatton KizzirePhilip KnowlesBen KohlesMartin LairdDavid LiechtyDavid LipskyLuke ListJustin LowerCarson LundellMatteo ManasseroBen MartinMatt McCartyMax McGreevyMaverick McNealyMac MeissnerFrancesco MolinariTaylor MontgomeryTaylor MooreWilliam MouwTrey MullinaxMatt NeSmithAlex NorenHenrik NorlanderThorbjørn OlesenKaito OnishiJohn PakRyan PalmerJeremy PaulVictor PerezPaul PetersonChandler PhillipsScott PiercyAldrich PotgieterSeamus PowerAndrew PutnamChad RameyDoc RedmanMatthew RiedelPatrick RodgersThomas RosenmuellerKevin RoyAntoine RoznerSam RyderIsaiah SalindaGordon SargentAdam SchenkTommy SharpGreyson SiggBen SilvermanDavid SkinnsAlex SmalleyBrandt SnedekerHayden SpringerKevin StreelmanJackson SuberPreston SummerhaysAdam SvenssonJesper SvenssonSahith TheegalaDavis ThompsonMichael ThorbjornsenBraden ThornberryErik van RooyenKevin VeloKris VenturaKarl VilipsCamilo VillegasDanny WalkerMatt WallaceVince WhaleyTim WidingDylan WuNorman XiongCarson YoungKevin YuMore details on the PGA Tour’s 2025 Bank of Utah Championship will be updated as the event progresses.