  Who are the top-ranked players on the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 field? Rankings explored

Who are the top-ranked players on the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 field? Rankings explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Oct 20, 2025 12:22 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Second Day - Source: Imagn
Alex Noren at Ryder Cup 2025 (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Bank of Utah Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, October 23 at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The FedEx Cup event, originally known as the Black Desert Championship, will see a stacked 132-player field, headlined by Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) No.17 Alex Noren, compete for the $6,000,000 purse.

The 43rd tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule will feature four other top-50 OWGR ranked players on its roster. Noren will compete against the likes of World No.19 Maverick McNealy, No.34 Kurt Kitayama, No.40 Billy Horschel and No.42 Jason Day, among others. Despite the strong field, the top-rated Swede remains the outright favorite to clinch victory in Utah.

Coming off the back of a T27 finish at the Baycurrent Classic, the 43-year-old will likely look to replicate his BMW PGA Championship success this weekend. Meanwhile, McNealy will mark his return to PGA Tour after his T13 finish at the Procore Championship. Having managed seven top-10 finishes this year, the 29-year-old will be eyeing his maiden win of the season. Kitayama will be another big name to watch this week. The 32-year-old will enter the event on the back of a T48 finish at the Baycurrent Classic.

For the unversed, Matt McCarty won the first-ever edition of the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, after its rebranding last year. The 27-year-old beat Germany’s Stephan Jager by three strokes to clinch the title at the Black Desert Resort. The one-time PGA Tour winner is returning this weekend to defend his title.

2025 Bank of Utah Championship field

Listed below are the top-50 ranked players on the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship field:

  • 17 - Alex Noren
  • 19 - Maverick McNealy
  • 34 - Kurt Kitayama
  • 40 - Billy Horschel
  • 42 - Jason Day

Listed below is complete list of players at the inaugural Bank of Utah Championship field:

  • Kihei Akina
  • Anders Albertson
  • Mason Andersen
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Zac Blair
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Michael Brennan
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Rafael Campos
  • Frankie Capan III
  • Ricky Castillo
  • Cameron Champ
  • Will Chandler
  • Luke Clanton
  • Trevor Cone
  • Pierceson Coody
  • Vince Covello
  • Quade Cummins
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Jason Day
  • Cristobal Del Solar
  • Taylor Dickson
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Steven Fisk
  • David Ford
  • Brice Garnett
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Doug Ghim
  • Noah Goodwin
  • Will Gordon
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Adam Hadwin
  • James Hahn
  • Nick Hardy
  • Harry Higgs
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Lee Hodges
  • Rico Hoey
  • Tom Hoge
  • Max Homa
  • Billy Horschel
  • Beau Hossler
  • Connor Howe
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Chan Kim
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Philip Knowles
  • Ben Kohles
  • Martin Laird
  • David Liechty
  • David Lipsky
  • Luke List
  • Justin Lower
  • Carson Lundell
  • Matteo Manassero
  • Ben Martin
  • Matt McCarty
  • Max McGreevy
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Mac Meissner
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Taylor Moore
  • William Mouw
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Matt NeSmith
  • Alex Noren
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Kaito Onishi
  • John Pak
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Jeremy Paul
  • Victor Perez
  • Paul Peterson
  • Chandler Phillips
  • Scott Piercy
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Seamus Power
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Chad Ramey
  • Doc Redman
  • Matthew Riedel
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Kevin Roy
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Sam Ryder
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Gordon Sargent
  • Adam Schenk
  • Tommy Sharp
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Ben Silverman
  • David Skinns
  • Alex Smalley
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • Hayden Springer
  • Kevin Streelman
  • Jackson Suber
  • Preston Summerhays
  • Adam Svensson
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Davis Thompson
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Braden Thornberry
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Kevin Velo
  • Kris Ventura
  • Karl Vilips
  • Camilo Villegas
  • Danny Walker
  • Matt Wallace
  • Vince Whaley
  • Tim Widing
  • Dylan Wu
  • Norman Xiong
  • Carson Young
  • Kevin Yu

More details on the PGA Tour’s 2025 Bank of Utah Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

