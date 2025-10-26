  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 Bank of Utah Championship prize money payout: How much will each golfer earn from the $6M purse?

2025 Bank of Utah Championship prize money payout: How much will each golfer earn from the $6M purse?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 26, 2025 05:39 GMT
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

The 2025 Bank of Utah Championship has a purse of $6 million, with the winner receiving a check of $1.08 million. It’s a fall season event taking place at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins.

Ad

The tournament started with its first round on Thursday, and after three rounds, Michael Brennan is in contention to win the title. He carded a round of 64 on Saturday to maintain the lead in the game.

Brennan had a phenomenal start to his game with an opening round of 67, and after playing a round of 65 on Friday, he took the lead, which he maintained even after the third round. He has a good chance to win the winner’s check of the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the second round, Brennan opened up about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's given me so much great experience playing on the Americas Tour this year and having some success. We'll see where I end up at the end of today. I feel like I'll definitely be more prepared for this weekend after having those experiences and I know it's not the same level, but I am going to try to treat them the exact same and see what happens."
Ad

Matt McCarty has also been impressive with his game this week, as he played a round of 64 on Saturday and jumped four positions on the leaderboard to settle in solo second place at 15-under.

The Bank of Utah Championship features a full-size field and has a cutline after 36 holes. Only the players who finished under the cutline of 2-under advanced to play the final two rounds over the weekend.

The prize money will be distributed among the 70 players. The runner-up will receive a check of $654,000, followed by $414,000 for the third-place finisher.

Ad

2025 Bank of Utah Championship prize money payout

Here is the prize money distribution for the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship:

  • WIN: $1.08 million
  • 2: $654,000
  • 3: $414,000
  • 4: $294,000
  • 5: $246,000
  • 6: $217,500
  • 7: $202,500
  • 8: $187,500
  • 9: $175,500
  • 10: $163,500
  • 11: $151,500
  • 12: $139,500
  • 13: $127,500
  • 14: $115,500
  • 15: $109,500
  • 16: $103,500
  • 17: $97,500
  • 18: $91,500
  • 19: $85,500
  • 20: $79,500
  • 21: $73,500
  • 22: $67,500
  • 23: $62,700
  • 24: $57,900
  • 25: $53,100
  • 26: $48,300
  • 27: $46,500
  • 28: $44,700
  • 29: $42,900
  • 30: $41,100
  • 31: $39,300
  • 32: $37,500
  • 33: $35,700
  • 34: $34,200
  • 35: $32,700
  • 36: $31,200
  • 37: $29,700
  • 38: $28,500
  • 39: $27,300
  • 40: $26,100
  • 41: $24,900
  • 42: $23,700
  • 43: $22,500
  • 44: $21,300
  • 45: $20,100
  • 46: $18,900
  • 47: $17,700
  • 48: $16,740
  • 49: $15,900
  • 50: $15,420
  • 51: $15,060
  • 52: $14,700
  • 53: $14,460
  • 54: $14,220
  • 55: $14,100
  • 56: $13,980
  • 57: $13,860
  • 58: $13,740
  • 59: $13,620
  • 60: $13,500
  • 61: $13,380
  • 62: $13,260
  • 63: $13,140
  • 64: $13,020
  • 65: $12,900
  • 66: $12,780
  • 67: $12,660
  • 68: $12,540
  • 69: $12,420
  • 70: $12,300
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More
Edited by Ankita Yadav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications