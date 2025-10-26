2025 Bank of Utah Championship R4 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Black Desert?

The 2025 Bank of Utah Championship is heading for its conclusion, with the finale scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 26. The tournament is underway at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, and as per the weather report, there will be sunny and pleasant weather throughout the day.

Ad

Per AccuWeather, the temperature would be around 26°C in the afternoon, while in the morning it would be around 22°C. There is no probability of precipitation. The final round of the tournament is likely to have a successful conclusion on Sunday without any interruption by the weather.

Here is a quick recap of the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship weather update for the final round on Sunday:

Morning

Temperature: 22°

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: ESE 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h

Humidity: 42%

Dew Point: 3°

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Ad

Trending

Afternoon

Temperature: 26° C

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: WSW 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h

Humidity: 23%

Dew Point: 2°

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Evening

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: Clear

Wind: ESE 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h

Humidity: 37%

Dew Point: 3°

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Bank of Utah Championship Round 4 tee times

The game on Sunday at the Bank of Utah Championship will start at around 11:48 a.m. ET. Players will tee off in groups of three, and the play will start on the first and tenth holes.

Ad

Below are the tee times for the Bank of Utah Championship Round 4 (all times in ET):

Hole 1

11:48 AM: Kaito Onishi (JPN), Sahith Theegala (USA), Owen Stamper (USA)

12:00 PM: Patrick Rodgers (USA), Max McGreevy (USA), Ben Kohles (USA)

12:12 PM: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Greyson Sigg (USA), Chad Ramey (USA)

12:24 PM: Cameron Champ (USA), Braden Thornberry (USA), Ryan Gerard (USA)

12:36 PM: Zac Blair (USA), Doc Redman (USA), Mac Meissner (USA)

12:48 PM: Billy Horschel (USA), Hayden Buckley (USA), Stephan Jaeger (GER)

1:00 PM: Kris Ventura (NOR), Kevin Velo (USA), Jackson Suber (USA)

1:12 PM: Max Homa (USA), Sam Ryder (USA), Takumi Kanaya (JPN)

1:24 PM: David Ford (USA), Austin Cook (USA), Sebastian Moss (USA)

1:36 PM: Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Ben Silverman (CAN), Justin Lower (USA)

1:48 PM: Kevin Yu (TPE), Pierceson Coody (USA), Hayden Springer (USA)

2:00 PM: Michael Brennan (USA), Matt McCarty (USA), Rico Hoey (PHI)

Ad

Hole 10

11:48 AM: Jeremy Paul (GER), Tim Widing (SWE), Tom Hoge (USA)

12:00 PM: Adam Schenk (USA), David Lipsky (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

12:12 PM: Victor Perez (FRA), Harrison Endycott (AUS), Brandt Snedeker (USA)

12:24 PM: Trey Mullinax (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

12:36 PM: Isaiah Salinda (USA), Trevor Cone (USA), Jason Day (AUS)

12:48 PM: Paul Peterson (USA), Luke Clanton (USA), Vince Whaley (USA)

1:00 PM: Connor Howe (USA), Adam Svensson (CAN), Seamus Power (IRL)

1:12 PM: Karl Vilips (AUS), Jesper Svensson (SWE), Doug Ghim (USA)

1:24 PM: Patton Kizzire (USA), Danny Walker (USA), Taylor Moore (USA)

1:36 PM: Kevin Roy (USA), Frankie Capan III (USA)

1:48 PM: Quade Cummins (USA), Harry Higgs (USA)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More