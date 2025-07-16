2025 Barracuda Championship expert picks: Top players ranked

The Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, scheduled for July 17-20, is the next stop for players after last week’s ISCO Championship. The full field of 156 includes 50 DP World Tour members, with a purse of $4 million. In addition to the $720,000 first prize, the winner will receive 300 FedExCup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. For its 14th consecutive edition, the final Additional Event of the season will use Modified Stableford scoring to measure performance. The Modified Stableford rewards aggressive play, giving points for birdies and eagles while deducting for bogeys or worse.

The Barracuda Championship has often produced first-time winners, offering a big chance for players on the edge of the FedExCup standings to make a breakthrough. Nick Dunlap will defend his 2024 title, while Max Homa returns to the Barracuda for the first time since 2017.

Top players to watch this week

Here are five players competing at the Barracuda Championship to watch this week:

5. Ryan Gerard

Ranked 42nd in the FedExCup, Ryan Gerard is the highest-ranked player in the Barracuda Championship field. He has made 19 cuts in 22 starts this season with three top-10 finishes and a runner-up at the Valero Texas Open. Although he hasn’t cracked the top 40 in his last five events, he was solo fifth in his only prior Barracuda appearance in 2023.

Trending

Ryan Gerard at the Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

4. Max Homa

Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, is making his first appearance at Old Greenwood since 2017. He’s coming off a T5 finish at the John Deere Classic, his first top-10 in 14 months, and hopes to continue that momentum into the Barracuda Championship. This year, he has played 17 events with two top-25s and one top-10, currently standing 102nd in the FedExCup rankings.

3. Patrick Rodgers

Patrick Rodgers has a strong track record at Old Greenwood, posting T19, T13, P2, and T5 finishes in four appearances at the Barracuda Championship. He’s still searching for his first PGA Tour win since joining in 2015. In 2025, he’s made 13 cuts in 21 events, with one top-10 and six top-25s. Rodgers sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

Patrick Rodgers at the Charles Schwab Challenge - First Round - Source: Imagn

2. Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ has made the most of limited opportunities in 2025. His T14 at the ISCO Championship was his fifth top-20 finish in nine starts this year. He’s also 2-for-2 at Old Greenwood with a T17 in 2023. His season includes one top 10 (T9 at the RBC Canadian Open) and five top-25s. He’s currently 130th in the FedExCup standings.

1. Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo came close to winning at the John Deere Classic, finishing runner-up after a playoff. He’s been in solid form with four top-20s in his last seven starts. At the Barracuda Championship, he debuted with a T9 in 2020 and held the 36-hole lead in 2021 before finishing T27. This year, Grillo has one top-10, seven top-25s, and is ranked 66th in the FedExCup standings.

