2025 BMW Championship R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at Caves Valley Golf Club?

The opening round of the 2025 BMW Championship is set to be played under mostly cloudy skies with humid conditions at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. According to AccuWeather, on Thursday (August 14), thunderstorms are possible in parts of the area during the day, while the evening is expected to be calmer with partly clear skies.

Light to moderate winds will prevail, accompanied by occasional stronger gusts. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 BMW Championship:

Morning at the BMW Championship

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: NW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.1 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon at the BMW Championship

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: NNW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 63%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening at the BMW Championship

Temperature: 23°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid

Wind: N at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 15 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee times for R1 of the BMW Championship

The following are the tee times for the first round of the BMW Championship:

9:21 AM - J.T. Poston (USA)

9:32 AM - Xander Schauffele (USA), Michael Kim (USA)

9:43 AM - Kurt Kitayama (USA), Thomas Detry (BEL)

9:54 AM - Ryan Fox (NZL), Taylor Pendrith (CAN)

10:05 AM - Lucas Glover (USA), Sam Stevens (USA)

10:16 AM - Viktor Hovland (NOR), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

10:27 AM - Nick Taylor (CAN), Shane Lowry (IRL)

10:43 AM - Brian Harman (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

10:54 AM - Keegan Bradley (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA)

11:05 AM - Ben Griffin (USA), Russell Henley (USA)

11:16 AM - Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

11:27 AM - Andrew Novak (USA), Harris English (USA)

11:38 AM - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Rickie Fowler (USA)

11:54 AM - Harry Hall (ENG), Jason Day (AUS)

12:05 PM - Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

12:16 PM - Brian Campbell (USA), Denny McCarthy (USA)

12:27 PM - Ryan Gerard (USA), Daniel Berger (USA)

12:38 PM - Chris Gotterup (USA), Jacob Bridgeman (USA)

12:49 PM - Sam Burns (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR)

1:05 PM - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

1:16 PM - Collin Morikawa (USA), Corey Conners (CAN)

1:27 PM - Justin Thomas (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

1:38 PM - Justin Rose (ENG), J.J. Spaun (USA)

1:49 PM - Cameron Young (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

2:00 PM - Tom Hoge (USA), Bud Cauley (USA)

